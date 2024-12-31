Iowa weather: The track, timing of snow tonight and how much you can expect to see
Iowa weather: The track, timing of snow tonight and how much you can expect to see
A minor, 4.1-magnitude earthquake that occurred Sunday morning in Quebec was felt as far away as parts of southern Ontario
Cold air from the Arctic will deliver a few rounds of frigid weather and snow to a good portion of Eastern Canada this week
We’re on track to welcome 2025 with some active weather across the country
Rivers will be running high to finish 2024 before a drastic change by the end of the week
Cold, Arctic air will deliver a few rounds of frigid weather to much of Eastern Canada this week. Details with meteorologist Amandeep Purewal
A messy New Year's Eve in southern Ontario will give way to a temperature dive and prolonged lake-effect
The team analysed ice core records from the event.
High winds, rain and snowfall are expected to bring disruption to parts of the UK from New Year's Eve.
Power out in Simpson County after storm
Damaging wind gusts are the greatest threat posed by the storms, according to the National Weather Service.
18-year-old Tykeria Rogers died in the incident on Dec. 28
Weather warnings are in place for snow, wind and rain across much of the UK on New Year's Day. The start of 2025 will bring a "multi-hazard storm, combining severe gales, heavy rain and possibly significant snow as the rain runs into cold air," said Sky News meteorologist Dr Christopher England. The most significant snowfall on New Year's Day will be from Donegal, across Northern Ireland and into the north of England and south of Scotland.
There was a tornado watch for Mecklenburg and surrounding counties until 1 p.m. One person reported killed in Iredell from falling tree.
Cleanup was underway Monday after a strong storm system spawned hail, rain, high winds and tornadoes across the southern U.S. over the weekend, killing at least four people. As of Monday afternoon, over 30 tornadoes had been confirmed as crews worked through about 50 reports of tornado damage spanning from Texas to South Carolina, said Mark Wiley, an emergency response specialist with the National Weather Service’s Southern Region Headquarters. The storms first hit Saturday around the Houston area, where the National Weather Service by Monday had confirmed six tornadoes.
Officials were beginning to assess the damage after a strong storm system moved across the southeastern U.S. over the weekend. At least two people were killed when tornadoes touched down in Texas and Mississippi.
The UK is braced for an “unsettled” start to 2025 with heavy snow, rain and wind expected to cause travel disruption over New Year’s Eve. Almost every part of the country is covered by at least one of the multiple weather warnings that have been issued by the Met Office between Monday and Thursday. Scotland will be hit first by the turbulent weather, with “pulses of rain” and snow on Monday, meanwhile, northern England will be battered by blustery conditions, including gusts of up to 60mph, according to the forecaster.