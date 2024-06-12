Iowa weather: Tracking potentially strong storm chances Wednesday-Thursday
All eyes are on Thursday's severe thunderstorm risk across parts of southern Ontario and western Quebec -- one that includes large hail, damaging winds, and the threat for tornadoes. Be sure to remain weather-aware
Get the latest storm threat details as a strong cold front slices across Ontario with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
Those living in the Pacific Northwest have been warned about the so-called 'big one' for decades. It's a super earthquake that would wreak havoc on coastal communities. It's unclear when the quake might hit, but as Richard Zussman reports, new research provides a much clearer picture of how big it could be.
The heat may have been nice while it lasted, but we’re back into a below-seasonal pattern along the West Coast
A plastics plant in southwestern Ontario that was ordered by the province and federal government to reduce emissions of the cancer-causing chemical benzene now says it will permanently close by June 2026. The Sarnia facility, which employs about 80 people directly, has been shut down since late April, after members of nearby Aamjiwnaang First Nation said they went to hospital and were treated for illnesses related to benzene exposure.Orders from the provincial government drastically reduced the
FIELD, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — Parks Canada staff who spent hundreds of hours tracking a rare white grizzly bear known as Nakoda had recently celebrated her emergence from hibernation with two new cubs in British Columbia's Yoho National Park, said parks wildlife management specialist Saudi Stevens.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The reported birth of a rare white buffalo in Yellowstone National Park fulfills a Lakota prophecy that portends better times, according to members of the American Indian tribe who cautioned that it’s also a signal that more must be done to protect the earth and its animals.
Drenching rains are likely across the southern half of Florida this week
Jamie Acord said she was walking along a Maine beach with her husband when she suddenly found herself waist-deep in sand
The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan has an update on the Calgary water main break.
(Bloomberg) -- A series of legal battles in Louisiana has slowed construction of pipeline projects worth more than $2 billion in the state. Yet the litigation wasn’t from environmentalists: It was spearheaded by one of the biggest natural gas pipeline operators in the US.Most Read from BloombergHunter Biden Convicted of Gun Charges by Jury in DelawareApple Hits Record After Introducing ‘AI for the Rest of Us’Dozens of CVS Generic Drug Recalls Expose Link to Tainted FactoriesPimco Warns of More R
National Hurricane Center tracking Invest 90-L as it moves across Florida
Repairs continued Monday on a water main break in northwest Calgary that is still threatening the city's water supply and has triggered outdoor water restrictions.But it will still take days to fix the 50-year-old piece of infrastructure that supplies approximately 60 per cent of the city — and the risk of running out of water remains a real threat, according to Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek."It may be a situation where you turn on the tap and nothing comes out," she said Monday on CBC's Calgary Ey
After searching 800 meters of river over the past few days, provincial officials say the total number of dead fish in P.E.I.'s Cardigan River now sits at over 300.The cause of the fish kill in the eastern Prince Edward Island river is still uncertain, the province said.According to a statement from the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, the dead species include brook trout, rainbow trout, juvenile salmon and stickleback.The fish were found near the 48 Road in Cardigan, accordi
An expert weighs in on the future of the joro spider in Canada.
As the Stanley Cup finals push well into June, what's the risk of a hurricane impacting the series? Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
There are estimated to be about 1,000 wild beavers in England following a 16th-Century extinction.
A private helicopter flying overhead noticed the word and called the authorities, who airlifted the kite surfer to safety.
A plastics plant in Sarnia, Ont., that has been subject to recent orders and regulations from both the provincial and federal governments over benzene emissions is permanently shutting down.
A 255-acre wildfire was burning near Kingman, Arizona, on Monday, June 10, authorities said, telling locals to be ready to leave.Footage released by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management shows the Peacock Fire burning on Monday evening.Residents near the fire, burning in the Peacock Mountains approximately 20 miles northeast of Kingman, were placed on READY status on Monday, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said.The fire started on Monday. Several air tankers were working on the fire, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said. Credit: Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management via Storyful