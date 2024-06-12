Iowa weather: Weather aware for storm chances Wednesday
Get the latest storm threat details as a strong cold front slices across Ontario with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
Those living in the Pacific Northwest have been warned about the so-called 'big one' for decades. It's a super earthquake that would wreak havoc on coastal communities. It's unclear when the quake might hit, but as Richard Zussman reports, new research provides a much clearer picture of how big it could be.
The heat may have been nice while it lasted, but we’re back into a below-seasonal pattern along the West Coast
Thunderstorm threat bubbles up over Alberta on Tuesday before moving into Saskatchewan, with the threat for large hail and damaging winds
“The speed and power is mind-blowing. You can see some of the blows delivered knock each other off their feet."
A deer defending its fawn killed a dog and sent a woman to hospital in West Kelowna, conservation officers say.It happened around 5:30 p.m. PT Monday near the Westgate Mobile Home Park.According to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, a woman was walking her two Chihuahuas on a leash in the area when they were attacked by a doe.One of the dogs was trampled and killed and the woman was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.In an emailed statement, the conservation officer servic
FIELD, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — Parks Canada staff who spent hundreds of hours tracking a rare white grizzly bear known as Nakoda had recently celebrated her emergence from hibernation with two new cubs in British Columbia's Yoho National Park, said parks wildlife management specialist Saudi Stevens.
Drenching rains are likely across the southern half of Florida this week
After hopes that Bear 178 would walk off her injuries and survive the car crash that left the grizzly limping, the bear affectionately known as Nakoda has died in Yoho National Park, in southeastern B.C., Parks Canada officials confirm.On the evening of June 6, as wildlife management staff were repairing fencing along the Trans-Canada Highway, roughly 12 kilometres west of Lake Louise, they attempted "to encourage the bear to spend time away from the roadside," a Parks Canada statement said.Bear
The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan has an update on the Calgary water main break.
(Bloomberg) -- A series of legal battles in Louisiana has slowed construction of pipeline projects worth more than $2 billion in the state. Yet the litigation wasn’t from environmentalists: It was spearheaded by one of the biggest natural gas pipeline operators in the US.Most Read from BloombergHunter Biden Convicted of Gun Charges by Jury in DelawareApple Hits Record After Introducing ‘AI for the Rest of Us’Dozens of CVS Generic Drug Recalls Expose Link to Tainted FactoriesPimco Warns of More R
Conservationists have used a helicopter to protect a remote Lake District beauty spot.
A Kansas zoo was temporarily evacuated when a Syrian brown bear "apparently decided zoo life had become unbearable" and attempted to tunnel out of her enclosure.
Repairs continued Monday on a water main break in northwest Calgary that is still threatening the city's water supply and has triggered outdoor water restrictions.But it will still take days to fix the 50-year-old piece of infrastructure that supplies approximately 60 per cent of the city — and the risk of running out of water remains a real threat, according to Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek."It may be a situation where you turn on the tap and nothing comes out," she said Monday on CBC's Calgary Ey
A major heat wave is forecast to spread across large swathes of northern China this week, bringing record high temperatures to some areas, according to China’s meteorological authorities.
After searching 800 meters of river over the past few days, provincial officials say the total number of dead fish in P.E.I.'s Cardigan River now sits at over 300.The cause of the fish kill in the eastern Prince Edward Island river is still uncertain, the province said.According to a statement from the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, the dead species include brook trout, rainbow trout, juvenile salmon and stickleback.The fish were found near the 48 Road in Cardigan, accordi
As the Stanley Cup finals push well into June, what's the risk of a hurricane impacting the series? Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
A plastics plant in Sarnia, Ont., that has been subject to recent orders and regulations from both the provincial and federal governments over benzene emissions is permanently shutting down.
A weather system now drenching much of Florida with heavy rain and thunderstorms is associated with a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico.
There are estimated to be about 1,000 wild beavers in England following a 16th-Century extinction.