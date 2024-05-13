Iowa Weather: Wet start to the work week for many
In case you missed the stunning nighttime spectacle of multicolored auroras dancing in the skies across the Northern Hemisphere, there is still a chance Sunday evening to catch a glimpse – but not for everyone.
Wildfire smoke will be a big wildcard factor in for thunderstorms in Saskatchewan and Alberta.
SQUAMISH, B.C. — Officials say a woman was attacked by a bear while she was walking her dog at a nature estuary in Squamish, B.C. British Columbia's Conservation Officer Service says in a Facebook post that the trails have been closed since the attack happened Friday, when the woman was walking her dog and it ran off into thick bush. Officers say the woman then noticed two bear cubs and was "suddenly charged" by an accompanying female bear, suffering non-life-threatening injuries in the attack.
As temperatures soar, the risk of thunderstorms increases on the Prairies this weekend, bringing threats of heavy rain, small hail and strong winds.
The only known reptile in the Northwest Territories could soon be added to the territory's list of species of risk. The red-sided garter snake lives around Fort Smith, but after last summer's wildfires burned much of their habitat in the South Slave, the territory's species at risk committee is reporting that the snake's population is under threat. Johanna Stewart, a researcher studying the red-sided garter snake population in Fort Smith, says she's been visiting areas where there are typically
Millions of people across the South are bracing for another potent storm system that’s expected to bring more flooding rain and severe weather to areas that have already seen their fair share of extreme weather over the past few weeks.
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck just offshore the coasts of Mexico and Guatemala on Sunday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The unusually strong solar storm hitting Earth produced stunning displays of colour in the skies across the Northern Hemisphere early Saturday.
A warm front will provide surface instability, creating favourable conditions for heavy downpours
Experts are predicting a spike in solar activity on Sunday, opening the possibility for a more intense light show than Saturday night.
A strong earthquake shook the border of Mexico and Guatemala early Sunday, driving frightened residents into the streets. The temblor struck just before 6 a.m. near the Mexican border town of Suchiate, where a river by the same name divides the two countries. The epicenter was just off the Pacific coast, 10 miles (16 kilometers) west-southwest of Brisas Barra de Suchiate, where the river empties into the sea.
Rio Grande do Sul has been facing heavy rains since last week, with 143 people confirmed to have lost their lives in the resulting floods so far.
The mercury is expected to peak at around 25C on Saturday and 27C on Sunday.
CNN’s Kristin Fisher reports on the powerful solar storm across the globe.
Smoke travelling into Saskatchewan from wildfires in British Columbia and Alberta has prompted special air quality statements for parts of the province.Parts of northern and central Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon, Prince Albert, La Ronge and Meadow Lake, were under air quality statements from Environment and Climate Change Canada as of noon Saturday.Environment Canada said the plume of wildfire smoke is spreading southwards throughout Saskatchewan Saturday.The band of smoke will bring four to