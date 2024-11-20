Iowa weather: Winds sticking around, snow a possibility for some

CBC

The blanket of snow that Calgarians woke up to on Monday morning is continuing to impact evening commuters, with snowfall expected to continue overnight in some areas. Heather Pimiskern, a forecaster with Environment Canada, said the amount that accumulated in and around Calgary ranged from five centimetres in the city's northeast to 15 centimetres around the Diamond Valley area. With road conditions still spotty both in and outside of the city, the agency is warning drivers to prepare for quick