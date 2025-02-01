Iowa Weather: Windy and cooler Saturday

CBC

A sea otter off the coast of Vancouver Island is the prime suspect in a string of river otter deaths, according to a local wildlife enthusiast and researcher. Mollie Cameron, who is both a captain with a local whale watching outfit and the president of the Wild Wise Society, which educates the public about human-wildlife interactions, says that while she's never seen the otter — dubbed Ollie — kill any river otters, she has seen it carry their lifeless bodies around for "multiple days." "This be