Iowa weather: A windy and warm start to the week
Iowa weather: A windy and warm start to the week
Iowa weather: A windy and warm start to the week
The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring “a broad area of low pressure is likely to develop" in a few days
Those in the northern tier could be in for a Northern Lights show Sunday and Monday nights after charged particles were sent blasting from the Sun toward Earth in association with a strong solar flare.
Another storm threat could be brewing in the Caribbean as historically brutal Atlantic Basin hurricane season rolls into its final month.
A rapidly intensifying low pressure system can bring gusts strong enough to topple high vehicles. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details.
TALISAY, Philippines (AP) — As a storm pounded his rural home below a ridge with rain and wind, Raynaldo Dejucos asked his wife and five children to stay indoors and keep safe from a lightning strike, slippery roads or catching a fever.
Halloween can have a lot of tricks and treats when it comes to the weather. The Weather Network's Saphia Khambalia shares some of the Halloween weather records for Canada.
Ontarians will be treated to a blast of late-summer-like warmth for much of this week, but Thursday's Halloween forecast may require some extra attention, with rain chances looming across the region
Start your day with the latest weather news. All eyes are on the Caribbean Sea as the final month of hurricane season nears. That is where forecasters are monitoring an area for potential development.
Foul weather could cast a deciding vote in the upcoming presidential election in the United States
More than 120 people have been killed and dozens are missing after floods and landslides hit the Philippines in the wake of Tropical Storm Trami. It is the southeast Asian archipelago's deadliest and most destructive storm so far this year, the government's disaster-response agency said. President Ferdinand Marcos said the unusually large volume of rainfall - including some areas that saw up to two months' worth in just 24 hours - overwhelmed flood controls.
One of those broad areas of low pressure is likely to form over the southern Caribbean Sea this week. There is a significant agreement among the various computer forecasts that a gyre-type system will develop, but little consensus on what will happen after that.
Matt Hoenig has a look at when we could see a warming trend before Halloween.
Tracking the Tropics: NHC monitoring area of interest in Caribbean as busy hurricane season continues
NEW YORK (AP) — Almost nothing stood in the way of the pounding waves that crashed into seaside homes in Staten Island's Tottenville neighborhood when Superstorm Sandy struck the city 12 years ago. A narrow strip of sand, some beach scrub and a few lonely trees did almost nothing to slow the ocean swells as they collapsed houses and ripped others from their foundations, killing a 13-year-old girl and her father.
Firefighters on the North Shore continued Monday to battle a brush fire that has grown to 130 acres.
The death toll from Tropical Storm Trami on Sunday hit 110 in the Philippines in what is the deadliest storm to hit the southeast Asian country this year. Floods and rain-induced landslides also forced thousands of people to flee their homes. Rescuers in the Philippines searched a lake and scoured isolated villages on Sunday to locate dozens of missing people as the death toll from Tropical Storm Trami hit 110.Trami rammed into the Philippines on October 24, forcing over half a million people to
There were overcast skies at the beach on Sunday, but Manatee County residents were just happy to spend a day on the beach for the first time in nearly a month.
People in the south of Cumbria should avoid driving through floodwater, the council says.
To all those Republicans who shed crocodile tears because their feelings were so hurt that people were calling Donald Trump a fascist: Stop. To all the MAGA defenders who said it was over-the-top to compare Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally to that held by the German-American Bund in an earlier incarnation of Madison Square Garden: Shush. To all those who were falling once again for the bought-and-paid-for narrative that Trump somehow had the momentum going into the final week of campaign 2024
The Democratic vice presidential candidate replied with a damningly blunt question.