Iowa weather: Wintry mix covers roads in central Iowa
Iowa weather: Wintry mix covers roads in central Iowa
Iowa weather: Wintry mix covers roads in central Iowa
The week started off on a mild note in southern Ontario, but wintry weather will return to the region by Wednesday––with another shot of snow and much colder temperatures for beyond, too
A devastating 7.3-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday struck off the coast of Vanuatu's main island, Efate, severely damaging Port Vila and crushing the ground floor of a building containing US and French embassies. Casualties and extensive destruction were reported, including visible bodies in the streets, as per the US Geological Survey and eyewitness accounts. A powerful earthquake hit the Pacific island of Vanuatu on Tuesday, severely damaging buildings in the capital Port Vila including one hou
Drivers beware: A swath of heavy snow will likely have widespread impacts across the Prairies this week, with 10-20+ cm expected to fall
Ava Nipisar lay in the snow, watching quietly from behind a rifle outside of her home community of Whale Cove, Nunavut. Through the scope, Nipisar watched a polar bear slowly making its way over the thin sea ice. It took more than an hour for the bear to make it to solid land, and Nipisar was able to take her shot.In the end, it took 10 shots for the 10-year-old to down the large animal. When she walked up to it, Nipisar started to cry. She said they were happy tears. "Because I know my grandma'
A 58-year-old Virginia man died on Friday after a bear fell on him while he was on a hunting trip, according to Virginia officials. The man, Lester Clayton Harvey Jr., was part of a group of hunters that was following a bear during the trip on Dec. 9, according to a statement from the Virginia…
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A magnitude 7.3 earthquake that struck off Vanuatu killed at least 14 people, injured hundreds more and caused widespread damage across the South Pacific island nation, officials said early Wednesday.
On December 14, a bizarre cloud stunned residents along British Columbia's west coast. The Weather Network meteorologist Tyler Hamilton explains how it formed.
At least two people have died in the severe windstorm that hit B.C.'s South Coast this weekend. Sea to Sky RCMP are asking the province for additional resources after one of two residents was killed in a mudslide that washed away their home near Lions Bay, B.C. The search for the home's other occupant continues. Pinki Wong has the latest.
After a stormy weekend of rain and dangerous winds in British Columbia, the unsettled pattern will continue on Tuesday as another round of heavy rains reaches the coast
A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Vanuatu on Tuesday, December 17, causing widespread damage and forcing the closure of the US embassy in Port Vila.The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake struck 30 km (18 miles) west of Port Vila at a depth of 57 km.US officials said the embassy in Port Vila “sustained considerable damage and is closed until further notice.”Footage by Lydia Kavanamur shows damage at the Chantilly’s on the Bay hotel in Port Vila. Credit: Lydia Kavanamur via Storyful
After a slippery Sunday across southern Ontario, a mid-December warm-up will be bringing widespread rain to the province
VANCOUVER — Another storm is rolling off the Pacific, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to British Columbia's coast and a blanket of snow to the Interior.
The extent of damage remains unclear, but there are unconfirmed reports of at least one death.
VANCOUVER — A search is ongoing for a person believed to have been caught in a mudslide that hit their home and closed British Columbia's Sea to Sky Highway over the weekend.
Firefighters and residents in Southern California are once again under critical fire weather conditions through Wednesday as the Franklin Fire continues to burn.
Southern Ontario welcomes back wintry weather on Wednesday and beyond. Parts of the region could see 5-10+ cm of snow this week, falling in two parts, followed by the coldest air of the season so far
Enjoying mild temperatures will be hampered by the rain to start the week. Meteorologist Nadine Powell details how warm it'll get in southern Ontario.
The cons outweigh the pros for an abnormally strong jet stream heading to the Pacific coast as holiday travel starts to pick up
A powerful 7.3 earthquake hit Vanuatu on Tuesday, sparking a network outage, crushing vehicles and damaging multiple buildings, including a complex in the capital Port Vila that hosts the diplomatic missions of Western nations including the United States.
In the video, the bear pulls dirt and other debris toward its den before slowly backing itself deep into the hole and settling in.