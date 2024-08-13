Iowan of the day: Crystal James of Ottumwa
Iowan of the day: Crystal James of Ottumwa
Iowan of the day: Crystal James of Ottumwa
The 27-year-old hockey star and 28-year-old interior designer hosted friends and family for a lavish, multi-day celebration.
Donald Trump on Monday appeared to suggest he’d flee to Venezuela if he loses the election. “If something happens with this election, which would be a horror show, we’ll meet the next time in Venezuela,” Trump told Elon Musk during their X interview. Trump explained the South American nation—where at least 23 people have been killed in recent violent crackdowns on political protests—will be “a far safer place to meet than our country.” Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest s
George Conway’s PAC has “strategically placed” more than a dozen billboards to ensure the former president sees them.
Donald Trump's campaign took another hit with a disastrous, glitchy X interview with Elon Musk that left many wondering if the former president is OK.
The conversation on X was marred with technical problems that delayed the platform's event
Prince Harry is expected to inherit millions of dollars next month on his 40th birthday—here's why.
An old photo appearing to show the Republican vice presidential nominee in a blonde wig and a dress quickly went viral.
The “Late Show” host gives the former president a blunt reminder about karma.
After more than five years on Saturday Night Live, Bowen Yang has some stories. The Emmy Award nominee recounted some of the worst behavior he’s seen from a celebrity host on the NBC sketch comedy show “without naming names” as he recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live. “This man, this person, this host made …
Kate Middleton's sister Pippa is a very well dressed woman and back in 2011 the wife of James Matthews looked lovely walking through London wearing a mini skirt which was of the colour block variety - ideal attire for a heat wave.
Former Los Angeles city councilman and state senator Nate Holden said Friday that he was with former President Donald Trump in the helicopter ride that made an emergency landing, despite Trump saying it was former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.
The 30-year-old Canadian athlete said her disciplined lifestyle comes with its downsides in a new interview.
It seems to be the perfect counter to Russia's 'Z' insignia.
Apparently, Adin Ross isn’t the only influencer Barron Trump wants his father to meet.Barron’s buddy and a right-wing influencer Bo Loudon has Donald Trump’s ear when it comes to online stars whose endorsement might convince Gen-Z conservatives to get out the vote, according to the Daily Mail.“Trump rates the boys and sees their input as an asset,” a source identified as an insider told the tabloid. “He has no issues turning to them for advice on a subject that many of his middle-aged campaign a
Vegas Golden Knights' recent free agent signing, Ilya Samsonov had interesting words for Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark. Samsonov and Ullmark have battled multiple times in the past two seasons as they played for rival teams. Samsonov and the Toronto Maple Leafs lost in Game 7 to Ullmark ...
The candidate's social media team mocked both men in posts on X and Truth Social The post Kamala Harris Campaign Trolls ‘Slurring’ Trump and Musk Using Their Own Words During X Livestream appeared first on TheWrap.
The actor shares daughter Locklyn and son Vernon with wife Kyla Weber
Kate Middleton and Prince William and Kate Middleton make first joint appearance since 2023. Here’s how Kate and Will are doing in August 2024.
At least three news outlets were leaked confidential material from inside the Donald Trump campaign, including its report vetting JD Vance as a vice presidential candidate. So far, each has refused to reveal any details about what they received.
"When I was abroad, I saw them on pretty much every city block. I would love to have the same thing here in the US."