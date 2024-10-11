Iowans will have a chance to see northern lights again Friday night
Iowans will have a chance to see northern lights again Friday night
Iowans will have a chance to see northern lights again Friday night
Millions of people have been watching a mom who defied evacuation orders to show off a “Milton-proof” concrete mansion her husband built to withstand the hurricane.Posting under the name Kricketfelt on TikTok, the Florida mom kept followers updated through the night until her power was knocked out.The mother-of-three hunkered down in Tampa with her husband and their Rottweiler named Zeus and filmed as the hurricane hit.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandal
The former president joked about his successor as he spoke about the cost of child care.
One of the suspect's daughters escaped their home and reported him to police, per local authorities
Her husband described her death as 'sudden and unexpected' in an Instagram tribute shortly after the influencer died on Oct. 4
Andrew Schulz couldn't help but respond to the presidential candidate's claim by doubling over in laughter.
Hurricane Milton hit Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 9 with heavy rain and strong winds
"There's a lot of unfairness in this world," the Republican nominee said of a matter regarding Obama.
Whoopi Goldberg had some harsh words for Donald Trump on Thursday after he spent the past 24 hours ranting and raving about The View’s recent sit-down with Kamala Harris.“I have always been filthy,” Goldberg fired back at Trump, who complained at a rally that her “mouth was was so foul, she was so filthy, dirty, disgusting, [that] half the place left” a gig he’d hired her for. “And you knew that when you hired me,” Goldberg continued. “You hired me four times!” she quipped. “And you didn’t know
Before hitting Florida, video shot by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration drone shows a massive 28-foot wave with wind gusts crashing.
The late night host said that Trump is now a “founding farter” of the United States.
In the trailer for her upcoming Netflix documentary, Martha, the lifestyle mogul revealed that she was unfaithful to her ex-husband, Andy Stewart
As it turned out, the blustery weather was the magical ingredient that created some stunning images on their big day
“I’d like to report a murder,” one X user writes as clips of the political routine begin going viral The post Obama Roasts Trump for Everything From Selling Bibles to Needing a Diaper at Pittsburgh Rally | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
CNN’s Kate Bolduan wasn’t having it with Karoline Leavitt’s interruption as she checked her on Trump’s FEMA lies.
Kate Middleton has reportedly thrown her hands up in "disgust" over Prince William and Prince Harry's endless feud.
It's not the only blistering critique of the former first lady's book.
The former secretary of state's sarcastic comment spoke volumes.
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are the proud grandparents of eight grandkids
But Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not explain why he felt so optimistic.
The music legend had some choice words for Elon Musk after Attitude honoured him with its legacy award.