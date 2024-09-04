Iowa's 'Armless Archer' celebrates Paralympic gold with family in Paris

Sky News

Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva has apologised after she came under fire for her "terrible behaviour" towards a ball girl at the US Open. The 29-year-old was on her way to a third-round defeat to Italy's Jasmine Paolini when she was booed by the crowd at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York after appearing to snub a ball girl. Footage shows three balls being tossed towards Putintseva ahead of her next serve - but the player ignored them, staring back at the girl without moving her position.