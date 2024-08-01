IPS Superintendent explains what changes students can expect as they return to class
Several Oklahoma schools are speaking out against State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ directive to teach the Bible in public school grades 5 through 12. Walters recently released guidelines on his controversial Bible mandate in public schools after ordering educators to incorporate the religious text into their lessons, arguing that the Bible is necessary to ensure "students grasp the core values and historical context of our country.”
A South Florida school district on Tuesday voted to give a 10-day suspension to an employee accused of allowing her transgender daughter to play on a girls’ high school volleyball team in 2022 and 2023 in violation of state law.
HALIFAX — With just over one month before the beginning of the school year, universities in Atlantic Canada are worried about the expected big drop in foreign student enrolment due to caps imposed by the federal government.
More than three years after Bezos passed the CEO baton to Jassy, and as Amazon marks its 30th birthday, there are signs that the company's unique work culture is starting to fray.
Presidents generally don’t sway the public on education issues – except when they take a stance that separates them from their party.
The president's new Title IX sex discrimination regulations are supposed to launch Aug. 1. But legal issues are stalling a national rollout.
The three Jewish students filed a lawsuit in June alleging their civil rights were violated when they were not allowed access to parts of campus.
Class is almost in session, so shop these back-to-school deals on folders, laptops, pencils and more essentials available now.
Milwaukee-area health leaders want parents to get their children caught up on vaccines before the first day of school.
Graham Barber, assistant director of international relations at Universities Canada, describes how agents can 'swap' students between schools to smooth entry into Canada.
