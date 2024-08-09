Ipswich collaborate with Sheeran as new third kit launches

Ipswich Town have released their 2024-25 third kit, which has been created in collaboration with music superstar and Ipswich fan Ed Sheeran.

The release of the new 'Suffolk Pink' shirt was marked with a video to his song 'Castle on the Hill', which is inspired by local landmark Framlingham Castle - a silhouette of which is featured on the kit.

"It feels like such an honour to be involved in this football club, and be able to create things so close to my heart, which has always been my hometown, family and friends, which is what football is about really," said Sheeran, who has sponsored the club's shirts since 2021.

"I can’t wait for the kick-off and to see us in the Prem again."