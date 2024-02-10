Ipswich men's mental health group asks 'how are you out of 10?'

Club captain Joe Thomson says he benefits from having a space where he can share how he feels

The organiser of a mental health support group says losing his father to suicide as a child has made him aware of the importance of men talking about their emotions and wellbeing.

Joe Thomson runs the Ipswich branch of Talk Club.

Each meeting starts with the question "how are you out of 10?".

"I've really struggled mentally and I find having a space where I can share how I feel is really beneficial," he said.

The group meets once a fortnight at Ipswich Town's Portman Road stadium, with the club letting them use a hospitality suite overlooking the pitch.

The group gives out pin badges to help start conversations

Mr Thomson said: "Talk Club's all about prevention rather than treating a crisis.

"My understanding of mental health, particularly of suicide, stems from a very young age. I was four [when his father died] and I never really knew how to look after my mental health, and probably shut away my feelings.

"It's about actually being honest with yourself and being able to share and feel confident in being vulnerable, celebrating vulnerability as a strength rather than seeing it as a weakness."

