Iqaluit RCMP investigating 'sudden death' of 20-year-old woman

The RCMP detachment in Iqaluit. RCMP say they're investigating the death of a 20-year-old woman in the community. (David Gunn/CBC - image credit)

RCMP in Iqaluit say they're investigating the "sudden death" of a 20-year-old woman in the community on Boxing Day.

In news release on Friday, RCMP said they responded to a report of an unresponsive woman on Dec. 26.

She was brought to the Qikiqtani General Hospital where where she was declared dead shortly after, police said.

The RCMP did not provide any details, including the woman's name or whether any charges had been laid.

The investigation is ongoing and police won't be commenting further, they said.