IRA bombmaker claims he was behind Lord Mountbatten’s assassination

Danielle Sheridan
·2 min read
Michael Hayes
Michael Hayes said he designed the bomb that killed Lord Mountbatten and others in 1979

An IRA bombmaker has claimed he was behind the assassination of Lord Mountbatten.

The King’s great-uncle was murdered when the IRA blew up his lobster boat during a holiday in Mullaghmore, County Sligo, in August 1979.

Thomas McMahon was arrested on the day of the attack and jailed for life until he was released under the Good Friday Agreement.

However, Michael Hayes, who is in his 70s and is also a chief suspect in the Birmingham pub bombing in 1974 which resulted in the deaths of 21 people, has now claimed McMahon “was only a participant”.

Hayes, who lives in Dublin, said: “I am an explosives expert, I am renowned. I was trained in Libya. I trained there as an explosives expert.”

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on his claims, which were made to the Mail on Sunday.

When asked by the newspaper if he designed the bomb used on Lord Mountbatten’s boat, Hayes said: “Yes, I blew him up. McMahon put it on his boat ... I planned everything, I am commander in chief.”

He added: “I blew up Earl Mountbatten in Sligo, but I had a justification, he’d come to my country ... Look at the famine? Are we to forget that? The Black and Tans? He came to my country and murdered my people and I fought back. I hit them back.”

Lord Mountbatten was a cousin to the Queen and a mentor to Prince Charles and uncle of the Duke of Edinburgh.

In 2015, the King made a pilgrimage to the site of Lord Mountbatten’s murder in Mullaghmore. The attack also killed his teenage grandson Nicholas Knatchbull and Paul Maxwell, a 15-year-old deckhand. Lady Brabourne, who was also on the boat, died the next day. The others on board survived.

Hayes was named at an inquest in 2019 into the Birmingham Pub bombings.

He previously gave an interview to the BBC in which he said he took “collective responsibility” for the IRA’s attacks on the British mainland, including the explosions in the Mulberry Bush and Tavern in the Town pubs in Birmingham.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Israeli army finds bodies of 3 hostages in Gaza killed at Oct. 7 music festival

    JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said Friday its troops in Gaza found the bodies of three Israeli hostages killed by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attack, including German-Israeli Shani Louk. A photo of 22-year-old Louk's twisted body in the back of a pickup truck ricocheted around the world and brought to light the scale of the militants’ attack on communities in southern Israel. The military identified the other two bodies as those of a 28-year-old woman, Amit Buskila, and a 56-year-old man, It

  • Yemen's Houthi rebels launch a missile that strikes an oil tanker in the Red Sea, US military says

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels hit an oil tanker in the Red Sea with a ballistic missile early Saturday, damaging the Panama-flagged, Greek-owned vessel in their latest assault over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, officials said. Though the Houthis did not immediately claim the assault, it comes as they claimed to have shot down another U.S. military's MQ-9 Reaper drone over Yemen and have launched other attacks on shipping, disrupting trade on a key maritime ro

  • Abcarian: Israel's Gaza war is horrific, but that doesn't mean Hamas is innocent of sexual violence

    The U.N. calls it 'conflicted-related sexual violence.' Israel's Rape Crisis Centers calls it an "operational strategy." They agree that rape and other sexualized violence were part of Oct. 7 attacks on Israel.

  • Georgia's president vetoes media legislation that has provoked weeks of protests

    TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Georgia’s president on Saturday vetoed the so-called “Russian law” targeting media that has sparked weeks of mass protests. The legislation would require media and non-governmental organizations to register as “pursuing the interests of a foreign power” if they receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad. Critics of the bill say it closely resembles legislation used by the Kremlin to silence opponents, and that it will obstruct Georgia’s bid to join the EU. Preside

  • Russian forces use border-town captives as ‘human shields,’ Ukrainian officials say

    Russian forces have captured dozens of civilians in the border town of Vovchansk, a Ukrainian official has said, with a top regional police officer accusing them of using the captives as “human shields.”

  • 3 hostages murdered by Hamas recovered by IDF

    The Israeli military announced that it has recovered the bodies of three hostages from the Gaza Strip. CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports.

  • Biden tells Morehouse graduates that he hears their voices of protest over the war in Gaza

    ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden on Sunday told the graduating class at Morehouse College that he heard their voices of protest over the Israel-Hamas war, and that scenes from the conflict in Gaza have been heartbreaking. “I support peaceful nonviolent protest," he told students, some who wore keffiyeh scarves around their shoulders on top of their black graduation robes. "Your voices should be heard, and I promise you I hear them.” The president told the crowd that it was a “humanitarian cris

  • They were treating waves of wounded in Gaza. Then an Israeli assault trapped the foreign doctors

    CAIRO (AP) — The 35 American and other international doctors came to Gaza in volunteer teams to help one of the territory’s few hospitals still functioning. They brought suitcases full of medical supplies and had trained for one of the worst war zones in the world. They knew the health care system was decimated and overwhelmed. The reality is even worse than they imagined, they say. Children with horrific amputations. Patients with burns and maggot-filled wounds. Rampant infections. Palestinian

  • As ethnic armed group claims to have captured a town in western Myanmar, Muslim Rohingyas flee again

    A powerful ethnic armed group fighting Myanmar’s military government in the country’s western state of Rakhine claimed Saturday to have seized a town near the border with Bangladesh, marking the latest in a series of victories for foes of the country’s military government. Members of the state’s Muslim Rohingya ethnic minority, targets of deadly army-directed violence in 2017, appear to have been the main victims of fighting in the town of Buthidaung, where the Arakan Army claims to have chased out forces of the military government. Khaing Thukha, a spokesperson for the Arakan Army, told The Associated Press by text message from an undisclosed location that his group had seized Buthidaung after capturing all the military’s outposts there.

  • Airstrike kills 27 in central Gaza and fighting rages as Israel's leaders are increasingly divided

    DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike killed 27 people in central Gaza, mostly women and children, and fighting with Hamas raged across the north on Sunday as Israel's leaders aired divisions over who should govern Gaza after the war, now in its eighth month. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces criticism from the two other members of his War Cabinet, with his main political rival, Benny Gantz, threatening to leave the government if a plan is not created by June 8 that includes an international administration for postwar Gaza. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan was meeting with Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders on Sunday to discuss an ambitious U.S. plan for Saudi Arabia to recognize Israel and help the Palestinian Authority govern Gaza in exchange for a path to eventual statehood.

  • Member of Israel's War Cabinet says he'll quit the government June 8 unless there's a new war plan

    DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Benny Gantz, a popular centrist member of Israel’s three-member War Cabinet, threatened Saturday to resign from the government if it doesn't adopt a new plan in three weeks' time for the war in Gaza, a decision that would leave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu more reliant on far-right allies. The announcement deepens a divide in Israel’s leadership more than seven months into a war in which Israel has yet to accomplish its goals of dismantling Hamas and returning scores of hostages abducted in the militant group's Oct. 7 attack. Gantz spelled out a six-point plan that includes the return of hostages, ending Hamas' rule, demilitarizing the Gaza Strip and establishing an international administration of civilian affairs with American, European, Arab and Palestinian cooperation.

  • Three tourists killed as several gunmen open fire in Afghanistan

    At least four people - including three tourists - have been killed by gunmen in Afghanistan's Bamiyan province, the Taliban's interior ministry has said.

  • UCLA faculty reject censure and no confidence resolutions against chancellor after attack on pro-Palestinian encampment

    The UCLA Academic Senate rejected censuring and making a no confidence statement against university Chancellor Gene Block amid mounting criticism of his handling of a campus pro-Palestinian encampment that was violently attacked by counterprotesters.

  • Israeli strike kills Palestinian militant, wounds eight people in West Bank

    RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) -A Palestinian militant was killed and eight other people wounded on Friday in an Israeli air strike on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry and Israeli military said. The armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group named the killed man as member Islam Khamayseh. The Palestinian health ministry said the eight wounded people were in stable condition and receiving treatment at hospitals.

  • Inside a Gaza hospital: A Los Angeles doctor's story

    Mohamad Abdelfattah, a critical-care doctor, was in the southern city of Rafah with no way of leaving. He was at the end of a two-week trip volunteering in one of the few hospitals that has remained open in the besieged city.

  • Israeli minister threatens to quit if Netanyahu does not agree to new Gaza plan

    Benny Gantz, a key member of Israel's three-member war cabinet, said Saturday he would quit the government if it does not adopt a new plan to end the war in Gaza.

  • Government determined killers of Irish peacekeeper will be brought to justice

    Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin is visiting Lebanon to meet Irish troops serving with the United Nations.

  • How pro-Palestinian student protests are different in France than the US

    Pro-Palestinian student protests against the war in Gaza have come to a head in France at Sciences Po – the prestigious international relations school – where students continue to stage demonstrations and the government has become involved, pressuring the university to forcibly shut them down. This comes as protests have erupted on campuses across the United States, but the scale, scope and politics are unique to France. Debates and demonstrations began at Sciences Po soon after Hamas’ attack on

  • IDF recovers hostage’s body from Gaza one day after retrieving three others

    The Israeli military announced Saturday that it had recovered the body of a hostage from the Gaza Strip, one day after saying it had retrieved the remains of three others in the besieged territory.

  • An ultimatum raises pressure on Netanyahu to make postwar plans for Gaza, even as fighting rages

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under mounting pressure from his own War Cabinet and his country's closest ally over postwar plans for Gaza, even as the war with Hamas shows no sign of ending. On Saturday, Benny Gantz, a member of the War Cabinet and Netanyahu's main political rival, said he would leave the government on June 8 if it did not formulate a new war plan including an international, Arab and Palestinian administration to handle civilian affairs in Gaza. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the third member of the Cabinet, has also called for a plan for Palestinian administration, and said in a speech this week that he wouldn't agree to Israel governing Gaza itself.