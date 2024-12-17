Iran accused of growing stockpile of enriched uranium to ‘unprecedented levels’

Iran was accused of ‘undermining the nuclear deal that they claim to support’ - Vahid Salemi/AP

Britain, France and Germany have accused Iran of growing its stockpile of high enriched uranium to “unprecedented levels” without “credible civilian justification”.

The three countries said in a statement on Tuesday ahead of a UN Security Council meeting on Tehran’s nuclear programme that Iran must “reverse its nuclear escalation”.

Iran had increased its manufacturing to such an extent that it was the only non-nuclear weapons state to possess uranium enriched to 60 per cent, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) nuclear watchdog said.

That level is well on the way to the 90 per cent required for an atomic bomb.

“Iran’s stockpile of high enriched uranium has also reached unprecedented levels, again without any credible civilian justification. It gives Iran the capability to rapidly produce sufficient fissile material for multiple nuclear weapons,” Britain, France and Germany said in the statement.

“Iran has ramped up its installation of advanced centrifuges, which is yet another damaging step in Iran’s efforts to undermine the nuclear deal that they claim to support.”

Last week, Berlin, London and Paris raised the prospect of using a mechanism in a 2015 deal on Iran’s nuclear programme that allows signatories to reimpose sanctions which had been eased. That deal with Tehran traded sanctions relief for limits on its nuclear programme.

It was signed by Iran on one side and France, Germany, Britain, China, Russia and the United States on the other.

It has been reported that Donald Trump is considering how to deal with Iran’s potential nuclear threat - Evan Vucci/AP Photo

But in 2018, then US president Donald Trump pulled the country out of the agreement and reimposed sanctions against Iran.

Iran has retaliated by escalating its production of uranium enriched to 60 per cent.

One Western diplomat described Iran as “pretty weakened” by the collapse of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad’s regime, suggesting that might push Tehran to seek a nuclear weapon to strengthen its hand.

“[But] if Iran is weakened they may be more inclined to have talks,” they said.

It was reported last week that Mr Trump, the US-president elect, is considering options on how to deal with Iran’s potential nuclear threat.

One option, according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited anonymous sources, would be to launch strikes against Iran’s nuclear sites.

Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that he will not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons - Shutterstock

Mr Trump reportedly expressed concern to Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, over an Iranian nuclear breakout on his watch, two people familiar with their conversation said.

Mr Trump is not interested in a new war that would involve the US military, the report added, meaning he is looking at several options.

Mr Netanyahu has repeatedly warned that he will not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons, issuing multiple military threats over the years.

Iran says it has the right to nuclear energy for peaceful purposes and has consistently denied any ambition of developing weapons capability.