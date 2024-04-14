Iran ‘achieved all objectives’ in mass drone and missile attack on Israel

This is the moment Iran launched more than 300 drone and missile attacks on multiple cities in Israel for the first time. Tehran’s attack is in retaliation to an airstrike on an Iranian diplomatic building in Damascus, Syria which killed two generals and several of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officers earlier this month. Iran told local media that the attack “achieved all its objectives”, and warned it would use greater force if Israel retaliates. Israel hailed its successful air defences, claiming that it and its allies intercepted most targets. Its military also said that one child had been injured.