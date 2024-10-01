Iran attack on Israel: 'If this is the best Iran can do then Israel will chalk this up as another victory,' says analyst

The Iranians were probably trying to overwhelm Israel's "pretty good" defence system, including the Iron Dome, "at least in some places", when they launched their attack, Sky's defence analyst Professor Michael Clarke says.

Israel's army said nearly 200 missiles were launched into Israel from Iran on Tuesday night. The military said there were very few injuries.

But Iran's state TV has claimed 80% of the missiles hit their targets.

Prof Clarke said the TV pictures indicated a "fairly fierce, sort of missile, counter-missile battery battle" above Jerusalem and other cities.

Israel's airspace was closed following the attack but has since reopened.

The analyst said the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) is "wanting to create this sense that this is a one-off salvo - we've dealt with it".

Even though Israel has reopened its airspace "that may change" if the Iranians then launch something else, he added.

"If I was making decisions in Iran, I wouldn't only launch one salvo. However, we'll see what they do."

"It's possible that this [salvo] is the best they can do at the time."

The attack, in retaliation for Israel's campaign against the Hezbollah group in Lebanon, marks a significant escalation in the conflict.

Israel has vowed there will be consequences for the barrage of missiles - and Iran has already said it will respond to any further escalation.

Prof Clarke said when Iran last attacked Israel on 13 April, more than 300 projectiles were fired, including from different places, including Lebanon and southern Iraq. Most were shot down.

But in the latest barrage "it looks as if this salvo has all come from Iran. And so it may be that this is the best they can do".

"If this is the best they can do, then tomorrow Israel will chalk this up as yet another victory. Yes, another humiliation for Tehran."