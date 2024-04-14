Iran’s attack on Israel explained

Early Sunday morning, Iran launched over 300 drones and missiles at Israel, in retaliation to an April 1 airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria. The vast majority of projectiles were intercepted either en route to Israel or above the skies of their intended targets, and, so far, no casualties have been reported. President Biden has called for an emergency meeting of the G7 nations to coordinate diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation. As this story develops, Yahoo News will have the latest.

Video Transcript

- Early Sunday morning, local time, Iran launched over 300 drones and missiles at Israel. In retaliation to an April 1 airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria. The vast majority of projectiles were intercepted either en route to Israel-- --or above the skies of their intended targets. Thus far, no casualties have been reported.

JASMINE EL-GAMAL: The scale of the attack and the nature of attack was meant to be more of a warning of Iran's capabilities than an actual attempt at escalating the situation into an all out war.

- President Biden has called to coordinate diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation between Iran and Israel. As this story develops, Yahoo News will have the latest.

