How Iran’s attack on Israel unfolded - minute by minute

Flares from explosions in the sky over Tel Aviv as Israel's anti-missile system intercepts missiles and drones from Iran - Xinhua/Shutterstock

Follow the latest updates in our liveblog.

Iran launched its first ever direct attack on Israel, Operation True Promise, on Saturday night.

It said the attack came in retaliation to a strike on the Iranian consulate building in Damascus, Syria, on April 1 which killed seven of its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officers, including two senior commanders. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied the April 1 attack.

News of the drone attack on Israel broke on Saturday night just after 9pm.

The drones launched from Iran were seen flying low as they passed over Iraq, with social media awash with clips of the weapons making a loud buzzing noise.

Israeli civilians were warned to stay close to air raid shelters as sirens sounded in Jerusalem and the north of the country activated by incoming Iranian drones and missiles.

In the hours following, Israel’s allies condemned the attack and scrambled to help intercept the drones before they could make landfall.

Below is The Telegraph’s live account of how the attack unfolded.

12:25 PM BST

Sunak confirms RAF shot down ‘number’ of Iran attack drones

Royal Air Force pilots shot down “a number” of Iran’s drones during the overnight attack on Israel, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed.

Mr Sunak said that “the fallout for regional stability would be hard to overstate” had Iran’s attack on Israel been successful.

The prime minister said he had chaired a Cobra meeting with Cabinet ministers on Friday to “agree a plan of action” over Iran’s attack on Israel, and confirmed that additional RAF pilots were sent to the region.

“This is a dangerous and unnecessary escalation which I have condemned in the strongest terms,” he told Sky Newson Sunday.

“Thanks to an international coordinated effort, which the UK participated in, almost all of these missiles were intercepted, saving lives notjust in Israel but in neighbouring countries like Jordan as well.”

Follow the latest coverage in our liveblog.

11:49 AM BST

German foreign minister says Iran has taken Middle East to the ‘edge of the precipice’

Iran has taken the Middle East to the “edge of a precipice” with its overnight attack on Israel, German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock has said.

Story continues

She said Tehran had “plunged an entire region into chaos” and asked all sides to show restraint, adding that the spiralling tensions needed to end.

11:48 AM BST

Iran will not hesitate to defend its interests against any new aggression, says foreign minister

Iran has no intention of prolonging its “defensive operations” but it will not hesitate to safeguard its legitimate interests against any new aggression, foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said on social media platform X.

11:44 AM BST

Iran summons the British, French and German ambassadors

Iran’s foreign ministry has summoned the ambassadors of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany to question what it referred to as their “irresponsible stance” regarding Tehran’s retaliatory strikes on Israel, the semi-official Iranian Labour News Agency reported.

11:41 AM BST

Italian prime minister condemns attack

Italy’s prime minister Giorgia Meloni has condemned Iran’s attack and organised a meeting with G7 leaders for later today.

Il Governo italiano ribadisce la condanna agli attacchi iraniani contro Israele. La presidenza italiana del G7 ha organizzato per il primo pomeriggio di oggi una conferenza in collegamento a livello dei leader. Esprimiamo forte preoccupazione per una destabilizzazione ulteriore… — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) April 14, 2024

11:00 AM BST

Jordan says escalation in region would lead to ‘dangerous paths’

Jordan’s prime minister Bisher Khasawneh has said that any escalation in the region would lead to “dangerous paths” and said that there was a need to reduce escalation by all parties.

In remarks to the cabinet, Mr Khasawneh said the country’s armed forces would confront any attempt by any party that sought to endanger the kingdom’s security.

10:38 AM BST

Israel shoots down ‘99 per cent’ of Iranian missiles and drones

Israel and its allies intercepted “99 per cent” of the drones and missiles fired at its territory by Iran on Saturday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the IDF spokesman, said Iran had launched more than 300 drones along with cruise missiles and ballistic missiles but no fatalities had been reported.

Yoav Gallant, the Israeli defence minister, said the bombardment had caused “very little” damage as a result of the “impressive operations” by the IDF and Israel’s allies.

However, Nevatim Air Base, in the south of the country, was hit but its “capabilities were not blunted”, Mr Hagari added. A 10-year-old girl was also injured by fragments of rockets.

RAF jets helped defend Israel from the barrage and are reported to have shot down drones near the Syria-Iraq border, where Iranian proxy groups are active.

10:33 AM BST

Pictured: Debris of a missile in Jordan

Debris of a missile that the Jordanian forces intercepted over Amman - AHMAD SHOURA/AFP via Getty Images

10:14 AM BST

Most drones over Syria downed by Israeli and US jets

Most of the Iranian drones flying over Syria’s airspace during Tehran’s strikes overnight were downed by Israeli and US jets before reaching their targets in Israel, two Western intelligence sources have said.

They told Reuters the aerial interceptions shot down dozens of missiles and drones fired by Iran that flew above southern Syria in the Deraa province, the Syrian Golan Heights and several locations in eastern Syria along the border with Iraq.

US air defences operated from the US base in al-Tanf, as well as along the Jordanian border and in eastern Syria, where Washington maintains hundred of troops in several air bases, one source said.

He could not confirm whether US military aircraft and defence destroyers deployed in the Middle East were used in what he described as a “highly prepared” response based on accurate intelligence on both the timing of Iran’s retaliation and its scope, using a swarm of drones and missiles.

09:05 AM BST

Hezbollah source says Israel struck position in east Lebanon

A source within Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group said Israel struck one of its buildings in Lebanon’s east, close to the Syrian border, as tensions soared after Iran directly attacked Israel.

“The Israeli strike targeted an area... near Baalbek and targeted a two-storey building belonging to Hezbollah,” a source within the group told AFP, adding there were no casualties. Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency also reported that “an enemy air strike targeted a building” in the village of Nabi Sheet and “destroyed it”.

09:02 AM BST

‘There will be a price tag’, says Israeli source over US-led coalition defending its skies

A senior Israeli intelligence source told The Telegraph that the Iranian operation was a significant setback to Tehra,n which had hoped to show its might in the wake of Israel’s airstrike on Iran’s consulate compound in Damascus earlier this month.

“They hadn’t predicted the coalition working against them, British, French, US, Jordanians intercepting the missiles, so it’s something incredible when you think about the status of Israel just a week ago when we were on the verge of being branded South Africa,” he said. “It’s a major strategic blow to the Iranians and a setback for the Iranian axis. I don’t think they’ll resume it as it was such a disastrous attack and a major failure.”

However, the US-led coalition defending the skies now puts Israel in a conundrum. “There will be a price tag for that,” the source said. “Meaning from now on the Americans will dictate everything in this region to us and personally I am afraid that the American administration is going to cease the war.”

The events increase the chances of more hostage negotiations, the source suggested.

“Sinwar was counting on a successful Iranian attack. It gave him a boost to turn down any sort of offer so there is a better chance now for a better deal but we have to consider that the Americans don’t want the war any more. Biden wants to go to the Democratic convention [in August] with Gaza behind him so I think the pressure on us to cease the war and comply with Hamas demands will be heavier. It’s problematic,” they said.

Diplomatically, Israel has gained back some momentum from the Iranian bombardment, which it was losing in the face of a war that according to Hamas sources in Gaza, has claimed the lives of over 30,000 Palestinians. The source said: “It’s the best thing that could’ve happened to Israel. Who would have dreamed Jordan would intercept Iranian missiles targeting Israel. It’s like a fantasy. Look how America stood by us.”

08:51 AM BST

Ed Davey backs calls to avoid further escalation

Charles Hymas, The Telegraph’s Home Affairs correspondent, reports:

Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, condemned the Iranian attack but backed calls to avoid further escalation.

“We utterly condemn Iran’s attack on Israel. This is a dangerous escalation in a conflict that has already caused far too much death and suffering,” he said.



“The UK must work with the international community to stand up for Israel’s security and the security of our other partners in the region.



“We must prevent further escalation and remain focused on finally achieving a lasting peace, so that Israeli and Palestinian children – both – can grow up free of the horrifying cycle of violence that has endured for so long.”

08:47 AM BST

Protestors in Jerusalem disperse on Saturday night

08:41 AM BST

Hamas says Iran’s attack on Israel was ‘natural right’

Hamas has defended Iran’s attack on Israel.

“We in Hamas regard the military operation conducted by the Islamic Republic of Iran a natural right and a deserved response on the crime of targeting the Iranian consulate in Damascus and the assassination of several leaders of the Revolutionary Guards,” said Hamas in a statement.

08:37 AM BST

Pictured: Quiet streets in Jerusalem

A man reads at a cafe in Jerusalem - RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

A cyclist rides in Jerusalem on Sunday morning - RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

08:26 AM BST

Jordan says it intercepted flying objects entered its airspace last night

Jordan intercepted some flying objects that entered its airspace last night to ensure safety of citizens, a cabinet statement said.

Jordan, which lies between Iran and Israel, had readied air defences to intercept any drones or missiles that violated its territory, two regional security sources said.

“Some shrapnel fell in multiple places during that time without causing any significant damage or any injuries to citizens,” it added.

08:25 AM BST

G7 leaders to discuss Iranian strikes

Leaders from the G7 will hold a video conference later today to discuss the Iranian strikes on Israel, according to Italy, which holds the rotating presidency of the group.

“The Italian presidency of the G7 has summoned G7 leaders for a video conference early this afternoon”, the government said. The G7 groups the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, Italy and Canada.

08:17 AM BST

Israeli pilots return to bases

The Israel Air Force has said its pilots and planes have returned to their bases.

“After intercepting the threats launched against the State of Israel together with the strategic partner countries - the pilots and planes return to the air force bases,” the Israel Air Force wrote on X.

“We continue to maintain the security of the State of Israel, in the face of any threat.”

לאחר יירוט האיומים ששוגרו לעבר מדינת ישראל ביחד עם המדינות השותפות האסטרטגיות - הטייסים והמטוסים חוזרים לבסיסי חיל-האוויר.



ממשיכים לשמור על בטחון מדינת ישראל, מול כל איום. pic.twitter.com/a5p1HGNOs8 — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) April 14, 2024

08:13 AM BST

Iran army says attack on Israel ‘achieved all its objectives’

The Iranian army has said its drone and missile attack on Israel, in retaliation for a deadly strike on Iran’s Damascus consulate, has “achieved all its objectives”.

“Operation Honest Promise... was completed successfully from last night to this morning and achieved all its objectives”, Mohammad Bagheri, the Iranian armed forces’ chief of staff, told state TV.

08:07 AM BST

Iraq reopens airspace

Iraq has reopened its airspace after suspending all air traffic as neighbouring Iran launched its drone and missile attack on Israel, the Iraqi aviation authority announced.

Jordan, which neighbours Iraq as well as Israel, and Lebanon similarly reopened their airspace, as did Israel.

The Iraqi civil aviation authority announced in a statement “the reopening of the airspace” and resumption of flights to and from airports across the country, saying there were no longer any “security risks to civilian aircraft”.

Local Kurdish media in northern Iraq reported that Iranian drones had flown over the autonomous Kurdish region overnight.

In Jordan, civil aviation commission chief Haitham Misto told the official Al Mamlaka channel: “The Jordanian airspace has been reopened and the situation has returned to normal.”

08:01 AM BST

France helped defend against Iran’s attack, says Israeli military

Israel’s military has said that France was among the countries involved in defending against Iran’s overnight attack on Israel.

“France has very good technology, jets, radar - and I know they were contributing in patrolling airspace,” Israel’s chief military spokesman says.

He added that he did not have exact details on whether French jets had shot down any of Iran’s missiles.

07:56 AM BST

‘Israel has shown exceptional resilience’

Isaac Herzog said that Israel had shown “exceptional resilience” following a five-hour bombardment by Iran as he thanked allies for their support.

The Israeli president wrote on social media: “Bless you dear soldiers and commanders of the IDF and IAF. Bless the coalition of nations led by the US.

“Bless my sisters and brothers, the people of Israel, for their exceptional show of resilience.

“Together, the forces of good will overcome the forces of evil.”

Bless you dear soldiers and commanders of the IDF and IAF.



Bless the coalition of nations led by the US and @POTUS.



Bless my sisters and brothers, the people of Israel, for their exceptional show of resilience.



Together, the forces of good will overcome the forces of evil.



Am… — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) April 14, 2024

07:06 AM BST

Biden: We will defend Israel but won’t attack Iran

Joe Biden has reportedly warned Benjamin Netanyahu that the US will not participate in any attack by Israel on Iran in response to Saturday’s air strike.

NBC News reports that the US President fears being dragged into a wider Middle East conflict, while officials are anxious that Israel’s leadership may retaliate without considering the fallout.

In a speech on Saturday evening, Mr Biden said the US and Israel had shot down “nearly all” of the drones and missiles launched by Tehran. American forces intercepted 70 drones and at least three ballistic missiles, according to CNN.

His only reference to his conversation with Mr Netanyahu on Saturday was that US support for Israel was “ironclad”. Mr Biden added that he would convene a meeting of the G7 to issue a diplomatic response to the air strike.

Iran’s bombardment, which was aided by its proxies in Iraq, Syria and Yemen, caused minor damage to an Israeli military base in the south of the country, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said.

One unnamed Israeli official told local media that the attack was a “strategic failure”, adding: “Now they can get ready and not sleep in peace.”

06:14 AM BST

Gallant: Israel sustained very little damage

Tehran’s bombardment of Israel using hundreds of drones and missiles caused “very little damage”, Yoav Gallant said. The Israeli defence minister said in a statement:

I have recently completed an operational situation assessment with senior members of Israel’s defense establishment. The State of Israel was attacked with hundreds of missiles and UAVs [drones], and the IDF thwarted this attack in an impressive manner. Together with the United States and additional partners, we managed to defend the territory of the State of Israel. Very little damage was caused – this is the result of the IDF’s impressive operations. The campaign is not over yet – we must remain alert and attentive to the instructions published by the IDF and Homefront Command. We must be prepared for every scenario. Having said this, we have thwarted the most significant wave, and we did so successfully.”

05:55 AM BST

Israel: Hamas has rejected hostage return deal

Mossad, Israel’s national intelligence agency, said Hamas has rejected an agreement that would have seen the return of hostages from Gaza.

It said in a statement that Yahya Sinwar, the leader of the Palestinian group, was opposed to a “humanitarian deal” and was attempting to destabilise the region by exploiting tensions with Iran.

“Israel will continue to strive to realise the objectives of the war with Hamas with full force, and leave no stone unturned to return the 133 hostages from Gaza forthwith,” it added.

05:48 AM BST

‘We intercepted, we stopped, we will win’

Benjamin Netanyahu has issued his first public statement since Iran’s attack with a brief social media post: “We intercepted, we stopped. Together we will win.”

05:42 AM BST

Iranian air strike hits military base in southern Israel

An Iranian air strike on Israel resulted in injuries when it damaged a military base in the south of the country, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said.

Although most of the Iranian barrage, made up of more than 100 drones in addition to cruise and ballistic missiles, were apparently intercepted, the IDF said that “individual injuries” had been reported.

It said in a statement: “A short time ago, dozens of launches of surface-to-surface missiles were detected that made their way from Iran to the country’s territory.

“The air defence fighters successfully intercepted using the ‘Arrow’ system and, together with the strategic partner countries, most of the launches before they crossed the territory of the country.

“Individual injuries were detected, among them at a military base in the south of the country with minor damage to the infrastructure.”

The IDF said subsequently that its forces were “prepared and continue to defend the territory of the country”.

Israel’s Home Front Command has lifted its order for residents across the country to stay close to shelters, as the immediate threat of attack lifts.

05:14 AM BST

US warships ‘shot down ballistic missiles’

At least three ballistic missiles launched at Israel were shot down by US warships in the eastern Mediterranean, a US official told CNN.

US forces reportedly intercepted 70 attack drones in addition to the missiles, having intensified their military presence in the region ahead of the anticipated strike by Iran.

05:10 AM BST

Iranian attack could mean ‘devastating escalation’, warns UN head

António Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, warned that Iran’s attack on Israel could destabilise the Middle East and lead to “military confrontations on multiple fronts”.

“I am deeply alarmed about the very real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation,” he said.

“I urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East.”

05:00 AM BST

US defence secretary condemns ‘unprecedented attacks’

Lloyd Austin, the US defence secretary, said the US intercepted dozens of missiles and drones fired at Israel by Iran and its proxies in Iraq, Syria and Yemen. His statement continued:

Our forces remain postured to protect US troops and partners in the region, provide further support for Israel’s defense, and enhance regional stability.



We condemn these reckless and unprecedented attacks by Iran and its proxies, and we call on Iran to immediately halt any further attacks, including from its proxy forces, and to deescalate tensions. We do not seek conflict with Iran, but we will not hesitate to act to protect our forces and support the defense of Israel.



I am grateful for the professionalism and the skill of the brave U.S. troops who took part in today’s actions and who continue to stand guard to prevent further conflict or escalation. I will continue to monitor the situation closely and to consult with our allies and partners.

04:55 AM BST

Pictured: Police line streets as Iranians celebrate attack on Israel

Police take security measures as people holding Iranian flags gather to stage a demonstration in support of Iran's attack on Israel in Tehran - Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images

04:51 AM BST

Reports: Israeli official tells Iran to ‘get ready’

A senior Israeli source, quoted by local media, labelled Iran’s attack a “strategic failure”, adding: “Now they can get ready and not sleep in peace.”.

04:36 AM BST

Biden: We will defend Israel but won’t attack Iran

Joe Biden is said to have ruled out any US participation in strikes against Iran when he spoke with Benjamin Netanyahu, CNN reports, citing an official.

Mr Biden recently said the US and Israel had shot down “nearly all” of the drones and missiles launched by Iran last night.

04:24 AM BST

Officials: Iran fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel

Two Israeli officials told The New York Times that Iran launched more than 300 projectiles at Israel this evening: 185 drones, 110 surface-to-surface missiles, and 36 cruise missiles.

They added that although most of these were fired from Iran, a small proportion were sent from Iraq and Yemen.

04:13 AM BST

Rocket explodes in Katzrin

A rocket landed in Katzrin, an Israeli settlement in the Golan Heights, but did not cause any injuries. It follows reports that the region had come under fire from dozens of missiles sent from Lebanon.

04:08 AM BST

‘Israel can defeat unprecedented attacks’

Referring to his recent phone call with Benjamin Netanyahu, Joe Biden said he had reaffirmed “America’s ironclad commitment to the security of Israel”.

“I told him that Israel demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks – sending a clear message to its foes that they cannot effectively threaten the security of Israel,” he continued.

04:06 AM BST

G7 to issue response on ‘brazen attack’

Joe Biden said he will convene a meeting of the G7 to “coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran’s brazen attack”. US facilities have not been targeted but they remain “vigilant to all threats”, he added.

04:03 AM BST

US helped take down ‘nearly all’ of Iran’s attack, says Biden

US assistance meant Israel intercepted “nearly all” of the drones and missiles fired by Iran, Joe Biden has claimed.

The US President said he had directed military aircraft and destroyers to the Middle East in the last week to help Israel’s defensive efforts ahead of the anticipated strike.

“Thanks to the deployments and extraordinary skill of our service members, we helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles,” he said.

“I condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms,” he added.

Two US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the US navy had shot down dozens of missiles that were heading for Israel.

04:00 AM BST

Iran says it targeted Israeli military bases

Iran said its wave of air strikes had targeted a number of Israeli military bases in response to an attack on its consulate in Damascus.

Its foreign ministry said it “reaffirms its commitment” to the principles of international law but was determined to “forcefully defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests.”

“The... resort to defensive measures in exercise of its right of self-defense demonstrates Iran’s responsible approach toward regional and international peace and security,” it added.

03:52 AM BST

Iranian attack lasted five hours, say officials

Iran’s bombardment of Israel using drones and missiles lasted approximately five hours, two US officials told local media. The wave of attacks now appears to have subsided, they added.

03:49 AM BST

US ‘concerned about Israel’s response to attack’

US officials are concerned that Israel could make a rash response to Iran’s attack that further destabilises the Middle East, NBC News reports.

Joe Biden, the US President, is also said to have privately expressed concerns that Israel is trying to drag the US into a wider conflict in the region.

It was reported earlier that Lloyd Austin, the US defence secretary, had asked Israel to provide advance notice of any retaliation to the Iranian air strike.

03:38 AM BST

Pictured: Biden briefed on Iran’s attack on Israel

Joe Biden, along with members of his national security team, receive an update on an ongoing airborne attack on Israel from Iran - Adam Schultz/The White House via AP

03:31 AM BST

US asks for warning of Israeli response to air strike

The US has asked Israel to warn it before it issues any response to the Iranian air strike, CNN reports.

A US official told the broadcaster that Lloyd Austin, the US defence secretary, made the request of his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant when the pair spoke this evening.

Mr Gallant, along with Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, have apparently been authorised by the Israeli security council to respond to Iran’s attack.

03:01 AM BST

Sirens sound amid attack from Lebanon

Sirens have sounded in the Golan Heights as roughly 25 projectiles were fired from Lebanon, according to reports.

The IDF said sirens sounded in the settlements of Ortal and Sha’al early Sunday. Residents had previously beenw arned to stay near “protective spaces”.

02:59 AM BST

Sirens sound in Jerusalem as Iran fires missiles at Israel

Israeli civilians were warned to stay close to air raid shelters as sirens sounded in Jerusalem and the north of the country activated by incoming Iranian drones and missiles.

Rear Adm Daniel Hagari, a spokesman for the IDF, reiterated guidance for Israeli civilians around shelters and urged them to “act responsibly and calmly”.

He warned that civilians “may hear explosions from interceptions or debris falling”.

More than 100 drones as well as missiles have been launched by Iran on Saturday night, the Israeli military said.

The attacks were launched from Iran and from Syria, Yemen and Iraq by the regime’s proxy groups.

“I remind you that no matter where the threat is launched from, when an alarm sounds you must enter the shelter and wait there for no less than ten minutes,” he said.

The Israeli military said sirens sounded in Kibbutz Snir, northern Israel. It also urged residents of the northern Golan Heights and the areas of Nevatim, Dimona, and Eilat to stay “near protective spaces”.

02:45 AM BST

UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Sunday after Iran attacked Israel with a barrage of drones and missiles.

Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, requested the meeting in response to Iran’s “flagrant violation of Israel’s sovereignty”.

He called on the Security Council “condemn Iran for these grave violations” and designate its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IGRC) as a terrorist organisation. The meeting is expected to be held around 8pm GMT.

02:37 AM BST

Netanyahu speaking with Biden

Benjamin Netanyahu is now speaking with Joe Biden, according to the Israeli prime minister’s office.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently speaking with US President Joe Biden, following the deliberations of the Security Cabinet and the War Cabinet. pic.twitter.com/v2oJqMSky4 — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) April 14, 2024

02:33 AM BST

Trump: Iran attacked Israel because of US weakness

Iran’s attack on Israel shows the need to “revive American strength”, Donald Trump said on the campaign trail this evening.

He told the crowd in Pennsylvania, a crucial state in the upcoming election, that Tehran had been emboldened because “we show great weakness”.

“It would not have happened if I were in office,” he claimed, adding: “Today we are considered a joke. It’s not going to be for long, believe me.”

02:11 AM BST

‘Iran must be held accountable’

Israel’s ambassador to the US said Iran must be “held accountable” for its “unprecedented regional attack” and pledged that Israel would defend itself.

Michael Herzog wrote on social media: “Iran has been the most destabilizing force in the Middle East for decades and is responsible for the violent escalation the region has seen, beginning on October 7th and ever since. It should - and must - be held accountable.

“Israel is deeply grateful to the United States for its steadfast support and ironclad commitment to its security at this critical moment.

“Israel will do whatever it takes to defend itself.”

The State of Israel has come under an unprecedented regional attack, including hundreds of missiles and UAVs, launched by Iran from its territory and assisted by its proxies.



Iran has been the most destabilizing force in the Middle East for decades and is responsible for the… — Ambassador Michael Herzog (@AmbHerzog) April 14, 2024

02:01 AM BST

IDF: Injuries reported at military base

Iranian drones and missiles launched against Israel result in injuries and damage at a military base in the south of the country, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said.

It said in a statement: “A short time ago, dozens of launches of surface-to-surface missiles were detected that made their way from Iran to the country’s territory.

“The air defense fighters successfully intercepted using the ‘Arrow’ system and, together with the strategic partner countries, most of the launches before they crossed the territory of the country.

“Individual injuries were detected, among them at a military base in the south of the country with minor damage to the infrastructure.”

The IDF said in a subsequent statement via social media that its forces were “prepared and continue to defend the territory of the country”.

01:49 AM BST

Netanyahu weighs up response to Iranian attack

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with defence minister Yoav Gallant and former defence minister Benny Gantz will decide on the response to the Iranian attack, Axios reports. The full war cabinet is to convene tomorrow.

01:39 AM BST

Reports: Biden and Netanyahu to speak after Iranian strike

US President Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, are expected to speak shortly, Israeli media reports. A readout of their conversation will likely be released by their office shortly afterwards.

01:37 AM BST

Israel at ‘maximum readiness against further attacks’

Yoav Gallant, the Israeli defence minister, reportedly said that Israel is in a state of “maximum readiness against further attack attempts” in a phone call with his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin.

He also “informed the secretary of defense about Israel’s defense actions against the Iranian attack” and thanked him for standing by Israel’s side, according to Israeli media.

01:07 AM BST

Iran ‘will not hesitate’ to strike again

The Iranian foreign ministry said the possibility of further attacks cannot be ruled out.

“If deemed necessary, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to implement further defensive measures to safeguard its legitimate interests against any aggressive military actions and unlawful use of force,” it said in a statement.

12:42 AM BST

How the ‘Iron Dome’ protects Israel

12:39 AM BST

Iran’s warning to the US and Israel

Iran has warned against any Israeli or American retaliatory attacks after the feared Revolutionary Guards targeted Israel with missiles and suicide drones.

“The terrorist American government is cautioned that any involvement in harming Iran’s interests will elicit a decisive and remorseful response from the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” it warned.

“Furthermore, America bears responsibility for the evil actions of the Zionist regime, and if this regime, which perpetuates acts of violence against children, is not restrained in the region, it must face the repercussions.’’

It has also warned regional countries against the use of their territories for strikes against Iran.

“Emphasising the policy of fostering good neighbourly relations with neighbouring countries in the region, it is affirmed that any threat emanating from the terrorist state of America or the Zionist regime, regardless of its origin, will be met with a reciprocal and proportionate response from the Islamic Republic of Iran,’’ the statement from Iran read.

12:35 AM BST

US targets Iranian drones

The US is continuing “to shoot down Iranian-launched drones targeting Israel,” a US official told CNN.

‘‘In accordance with our ironclad commitment to Israel’s security, US forces in the region continue to shoot down Iranian-launched drones targeting Israel,” the official said.

‘‘Our forces remain postured to provide additional defensive support and to protect US forces operating in the region.”

12:31 AM BST

Watch: Iranian drones in the sky over the West Bank

A new wave of Iranian drones entered the skies of the West Bank



Happy Takbir of Palestinians living in Tubas when they see Iranian drones



Pictures from Palestinian journalist, Abu Hamza al-Masri pic.twitter.com/UU3BPLTrUg — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) April 13, 2024

12:21 AM BST

The moment an anti-missile system protected Israel

an anti-missile system operates after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon

12:09 AM BST

More RAF jets moved to the Middle East

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that the UK has moved several additional Royal Air Force jets to the Middle East which can intercept airborne attacks.

They said in a statement: “In response to increased Iranian threats and the growing risk of escalation in the Middle East, the UK Government has been working with partners across the region to encourage de-escalation and prevent further attacks.

“We have moved several additional Royal Air Force jets and air refuelling tankers to the region.

“These will bolster Operation Shader, which is the UK’s existing counter-Daesh operation in Iraq and Syria. In addition, these UK jets will intercept any airborne attacks within range of our existing missions, as required.”

One of six Typhoon jets to arrive from the UK at RAF Akrotirii in Cyprus - JULIAN SIMMONDS

12:04 AM BST

In pictures: People in Tehran celebrate the attacks

People celebrate in Iran

People celebrate in Iran

11:57 PM BST

Israel bans gatherings and orders people to stay near shelter

Israelis have been told to ‘‘be alert’’ and prepare to take shelter, as the country takes safety measures including closing schools.

Daniel Hagari, an IDF spokesman, warned that ‘‘no matter where the threat is launched from, when an alarm sounds you must enter the shelter and wait there for no less than ten minutes’’.

‘‘Starting tomorrow, throughout the country, there will be no educational activity,’’ he said.

‘‘Also, gatherings of over 1,000 people are prohibited. You are required to continue to vigilantly adhere to the guidelines, they may change based on the situational assessment. So far, your conduct and adherence to the guidelines has been exceptional, keep it up — it saves lives.’’

11:47 PM BST

The Shahed drone: Iran’s low-cost but deadly weapon of choice

When Tehran launched dozens of explosives-laden drones to attack Israel, it wasn’t long before they were heard and spotted over the skies of Iran.

The drones launched from Iran were seen flying low as they passed over Iraq, with social media awash with clips of the weapons making a loud buzzing noise.

The unmanned aerial vehicles are believed to be Shaheds – “Witness” in Farsi.

The deadly long-range drone has become known as the “AK-47” of Tehran: cheap, mass produced and ready to be exported worldwide to conflict zones where the regime has a vested interest.

Their lawnmower-like whirr is already very familiar for Ukrainians who are constantly under attack from Iranian-made drones launched by Russia.

Read James Rothwell’s full story on the Shahed drone here.

11:45 PM BST

British jets shoot down Iranian drones

British RAF jets have reportedly shot down Iranian drones bound for Israel.

Israel’s Channel 12 said that US and UK fighter jets shot down Iranian drones near the Syria-Iraq border.

It was reported that British jets took off from Cyprus.

When asked about the missile strikes, the Ministry of Defence did not comment.

11:18 PM BST

Starmer: ‘We support all measures designed to restore calm’

Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said ‘‘we condemn the Iranian regime’s decision to subject Israelis to these unacceptable attacks’’.

“The international community has been united in urging restraint and we regret that yet again Iran has chosen a different, dangerous path,’’ Mr Starmer said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with all those in the region who want peace and security not the fear and instability being generated by Iran.

“We continue to stand up for Israel’s security and that of our other partners in the region, including Jordan and Iraq. We support all measures designed to restore calm as we must do all we can to prevent a wider regional war.”

10:51 PM BST

Jenrick: Now more than ever, we must stand with Israel

Robert Jenrick, the former Cabinet secretary, has released a statement following the attack:

Now more than ever, we must stand with Israel.



For over 70 years, Israel's very existence has been threatened. Tonight, Iran attacks Israel as their leaders have promised for so long.



Thinking of our military personnel in the region and the people of Israel tonight.



🇬🇧 🇮🇱 — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) April 13, 2024

10:39 PM BST

Pictured: Israeli War Cabinet convenes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes his War Cabinet

10:32 PM BST

Iran: ‘Drones will reach targets soon’

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC] has released a statement claiming credit for the drone attack.

“In response to the recent crime of the Zionist regime against the Iranian consulate in Syria, the IRGC air forces have successfully fired tens of drones and missiles towards the occupied territories,” the Iranian military wing said.

According to Iranian-state TV, “The drones flew for 50 minutes over Iran and then crossed over to Jordan and will reach the occupied territories soon.”

10:29 PM BST

Joe Biden returns to the Oval Office

Joe Biden is back in the Oval Office after cutting short a weekend trip to his Delaware beach house to return to the White House.

Earlier today, the US president was briefed on the latest developments in the region by his top national security aide, Jake Sullivan, and his principal deputy, Jon Finer, aides said.

Mr Biden is due to convene a meeting with his top team later this evening in Washington. Around a dozen people will sit in on the meeting, including the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the US Secretary of State, the Defence Secretary and the head of the CIA. Kamala Harris will tune in by secure video from Los Angeles.

10:22 PM BST

Rishi Sunak condemns ‘reckless attack’

The Prime Minister has released a statement condemning the Iranian drone attack and reiterating the UK’s support for Israel’s security.

Rishi Sunak said: “I condemn in the strongest terms the Iranian regime’s reckless attack against Israel. These strikes risk inflaming tensions and destabilising the region. Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard.

“The UK will continue to stand up for Israel’s security and that of all our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq. Alongside our allies, we are urgently working to stabilise the situation and prevent further escalation. No one wants to see more bloodshed.”

10:15 PM BST

Israel to close airspace

Israel’s airport authority said its airspace will be closed from 12:30 am Sunday (21:30 GMT Saturday) as a precaution following the drone attack.

“In accordance with the guidance of the security system, starting at (12:30 am) the airspace of the state of Israel will be closed to international and domestic flights,” the statement said.

Israel’s El Al Airlines has cancelled 15 flights scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, the carrier said on Saturday.

Foreign destinations affected include Paris, Rome, Barcelona, Milan, Bucharest, Sofia, Athens, Dubai and Moscow, the El Al statement said.

Iraq also announced late on Saturday it was closing its airspace and suspending all air traffic in response to the drone attack.

“Iraq’s airspace has been closed and air traffic has been halted”, transport minister Razzak al-Saadawi told state news agency INA.

The Civil Aviation Authority said the closure would last from 11:30 pm (20:30 GMT) until 5:30 am (02:30 GMT).

10:10 PM BST

Israeli military: ‘This is a severe and dangerous escalation’

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, an IDF spokesman, described the attack as a “severe and dangerous escalation”.

He said: “Iran has launched a direct attack from Iranian soil toward the State of Israel.

“We are closely monitoring Iranian killer drones that are en-route to Israel sent by Iran.

“This is a severe and dangerous escalation. Our defensive and offensive capabilities are at the highest level of readiness ahead of this large- scale attack from Iran.

“Together with our partners, the Israel Defense Forces is operating at full-force to defend the State of Israel and the people of Israel.

“This is a mission that we are determined and ready to fulfill.”

10:07 PM BST

Mapped: Naval presence in the region

10:06 PM BST

Iranian drones ‘flying low to avoid detection’

James Rothwell reports:

The drones launched from Iran were seen flying low as they passed over Iraq, with social media awash with clips of the weapons making a loud buzzing noise.

That lawnmower-like whirr is already very familiar for Ukrainians who are constantly under attack from Iranian-made drones launched by Russia.

The drones passing over Iraq appeared to be flying very low, in an apparent effort to avoid local radar.

By launching the drones from Iran, well over 1,000km away from Israel, the regime seems to have deliberately avoided the element of surprise.

It was unclear on Saturday night whether the drone salvoes would be followed by further launches of cruise or ballistic missiles.

If Iran’s goal is to overwhelm Israeli air defences, it may have launched the comparatively slow drones well in advance of the missiles, in an attempt to ensure the weapons reach Israel at around the same time.

Iran’s most notorious drone is the Shahed, which is being deployed en masse by Russia against Ukraine and has also been used against Israel by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

10:04 PM BST

Jordan ‘ready to shoot down’ Iranian aircraft that violate its airspace

Jordan’s air defences were ready to intercept and shoot down any Iranian drones or aircraft that violate its airspace, two regional security sources told Reuters.

They said the army was also in a state of high alert and radar systems were monitoring drone activity.

09:53 PM BST

‘Very dangerous moment’

The Telegraph’s Political Correspondent Will Hazel reports:



Responding to the news of the attack, the chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee, Alicia Kearns, said it was a “very dangerous moment”.

“Iran often presents its activities as in response to a humiliation, in this case the bombing of its consulate,” she said.

“Usually its response is limited to a singular activity they believe to be proportional to the slight suffered, but this feels different.

“Let us hope the attack is averted and no lives are lost, de-escalation is vital for the sake of the whole region.”

09:51 PM BST

Potential targets Iran could strike

09:49 PM BST

Israel working with US to ‘intercept’ Iranian drones

Israel is working closely with the US to “intercept” Iranian drones, the country’s military said, after Tehran launched a direct attack on Saturday night.

The White House said “airborne attack” against Israel was likely to “unfold over a number of hours” and vowed to “support” Israel against the threat.

Tehran launched drones at Israel directly from within its territory, the Israeli army said, marking a major escalation between the regional foes.

“Iran launched UAVs from its territory towards the territory of the state of Israel,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement.

“We are working in close cooperation with the United States and our partners in the region in order to act against the launches and intercept them,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Israel warned that Iran would suffer the “consequences for choosing to escalate the situation any further”.

09:33 PM BST

Iran: ‘Significant drone operation has started’

Tehran confirmed it had begun its attack, with Iranian state TV reporting: “A significant drone operation by the IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] against targets inside occupied territories has started.”

Iranian state TV in a breaking news ticker confirms that the IRGC has launched an "expansive drone operation" against Israel. https://t.co/ej3zYBgffB pic.twitter.com/mIxjuiFmEd — Kian Sharifi (@KianSharifi) April 13, 2024

09:27 PM BST

Iran launches major drone attack on Israel

Iran has launched a major drone attack on Israel, the IDF has said, but added that it would take hours for them to reach the country.

“A short while ago, Iran launched UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] from within its territory toward Israel,” said the IDF.

Daniel Hagari, an IDF spokesman, said it would take several hours before they reached Israel.

The announcement came shortly after Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was prepared for a ‘“direct attack from Iran”.

“Our defense systems are deployed, and we are prepared for any scenario, both in defense and offense. We will defend ourselves from any threat and we will do so calmly and with determination,” the prime minister said.

09:26 PM BST

Iran launches direct drone strikes at Israel, says Israeli army

Iran launched drones at Israel directly from its territory on Saturday, the Israeli army said, marking a major escalation of the long-running covert war between the regional foes.

“Iran launched UAVs from its territory towards the territory of the state of Israel,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, a military spokesman, said in a televised statement.

08:30 PM BST

Hamas says submitted response to Gaza truce mediators

Hamas said it had submitted its response to Egyptian and Qatari mediators on a proposed truce with Israel in the Gaza Strip, insisting on a “permanent ceasefire”.

Truce talks started on April 7 in Cairo but have so far brought no breakthrough on a plan presented by US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

In a statement, the Palestinian militant group said on Saturday it “reaffirms adherence to its demands” including “a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of the occupation army from the entire Gaza Strip, the return of the displaced to their areas and places of residence, intensification of the entry of relief and aid, and the start of reconstruction.”

08:19 PM BST

Israel shuts all schools and reinforces military over Iran threat

Israel has shut all schools for the next 48 hours and reinforced its military defenses amid fears that Iran will strike the country imminently in revenge for the killing of one of its top commanders last week.

The Home Front issued an alert late on Saturday cancelling all educational activities until 11pm local time on Monday.

All beaches near active frontlines, including Gaza, were also closed, while outdoor gatherings in such areas were restricted.

Military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the changes were made “in light of the security situation” in a televised statement.

He added that dozens of combat planes were currently airborne as part of the state of readiness.

Defence minister Yoav Gallant added: “Over the last few days we have reinforced both our offensive and defensive forces, and we are determined to protect the citizens of Israel in any way possible.

08:06 PM BST

Pictured: Another week of mass prostests against the Israeli government

Thousands of people have turned out on the streets of Tel Aviv to demand that Benjamin Netanyahu resign and call for the release of hostages held by Hamas.

The protests have gathered in intensity as the war in Gaza drags on and anger at the government’s handling of the remaining Israeli hostages still held by the Islamist movement in Gaza has grown.

People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, April 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, April 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

07:47 PM BST

Washington’s support for Israel is ‘ironclad’, says Biden’s national security adviser

Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan reiterated Washington’s “ironclad” support for Israel’s security in a call with his Israeli counterpart on Saturday.

Mr Sullivan said: “I spoke with my Israeli counterpart, National Security Advisor Hanegbi, to discuss events in the Middle East.

“During the call, I reiterated the United States’ ironclad commitment to the security of Israel.”

On Saturday Mr Biden cut short a weekend trip to his Delaware beach house as the US braces for a potential Iranian retaliatory strike against Israel.

Anthony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, will be joining the president’s meeting with his national security team at the White House.

This morning, I spoke with my Israeli counterpart, National Security Advisor Hanegbi, to discuss events in the Middle East. During the call, I reiterated the United States' ironclad commitment to the security of Israel. — Jake Sullivan (@JakeSullivan46) April 13, 2024

07:35 PM BST

Pictured: Defense Minister Yoav Gallant meeting with the IDF Chief of Staff in anticipation of Iranian attack

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is holding an assessment with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi and other defense officials, his office says.



The meeting comes amid an anticipated Iranian attack on Israel. pic.twitter.com/jvgFwIz1OQ — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) April 13, 2024

07:23 PM BST

What Israel’s latest restrictions in preparation for an Iranian attack include

BREAKING: Israel's Home Front Command orders all schools closed tomorrow, as the IDF anticipates further Iranian aggression. pic.twitter.com/7gPfRRSkMg — Jacob Baime (@JacobBaime) April 13, 2024

06:32 PM BST

Israel says monitoring ‘planned attack’ against it by Iran and proxies

Israel is “closely monitoring a planned attack” against it by Iran and Tehran’s allies in the region, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Saturday, without giving further details on the threat.

In the statement, Gallant said Israelis should heed any orders that might be issued by the military’s Homefront Command, which maps incoming missiles and other aerial threats so as to let the public know whether to take shelter.

06:11 PM BST

Biden to return to Washington amid Iran threats against Israel

Joe Biden will return to Washington on Saturday afternoon to consult with his national security team about events in the Middle East, cutting short his weekend trip to Delaware, the White House said.

05:40 PM BST

Netanyahu condemns ‘heinous murder’ of teenager

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the “heinous murder” of an Israeli teenager in the occupied West Bank as attacks on Palestinian villages intensified following news of his death.

The attacks escalated in several villages on Saturday after Achimeir’s body was found near the Malachi Hashalom outpost. AFP correspondents saw smoke rising from burnt houses and fields.

The mayor of nearby Al-Mughayyir village, Amin Abu Alyah, told AFP: “Dozens of settlers are now attacking the village and burning everything they find in front of them. They burned a house, a bulldozer and a number of vehicles.”

05:07 PM BST

Israel finds the body of a teen whose disappearance sparked a deadly settler attack in the West Bank

The body of a missing Israeli teen has been found in the West Bank after he was killed in a “terrorist attack,” according to Israel’s army.

The disappearance of 14-year-old Binyamin Achimair sparked attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinian villages on Friday and Saturday. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in a statement on social media urged people not to take the law into their own hands.

On Friday, Palestinian Jehad Abu Alia was killed and 25 others were wounded in the attack on al-Mughayyir village, Palestinian health officials said. On Saturday, Israeli troops delayed for several hours the ambulance carrying the 26-year-old man’s body for burial, witnesses said.

Israeli settlers set fire to the properties of Palestinian villagers in the West Bank village of al-Mughayyir on Saturday - AP Photo/Nasser Nasser

04:39 PM BST

Canada warns citizens against all travel to Israel and Gaza

Canada has warned citizens to avoid all travel to Israel, Gaza and the West Bank in an upgrade to its risk assessmnet of the region.

Due to the increased threat of attacks on Israeli territory, said Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, Canadians already in the area should consider leaving by commercial means.

“With a heightened risk of attacks on Israeli territory, the regional security situation remains highly volatile & could escalate without notice,” Ms Joly posted on X.

With a heightened risk of attacks on Israeli territory, the regional security situation remains highly volatile & could escalate without notice.



We have increased our risk level to "avoid all travel" to Israel+West Bank.



Canadians should consider leaving by commercial means. — Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) April 12, 2024

04:15 PM BST

Full story: Iranian troops hijack Israeli-linked ship in helicopter attack

Here is a fuller report by Jotam Confino on the hijacking of a vessel linked to Israel:

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have hijacked a vessel linked to Israel in the Hormuz Strait as they said it was being transferred to Iranian territory with its 25 crew. Video shared online showed men descending from a helicopter believed to belong to Tehran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and boarding a ship that appears to be the MSC Aries. The Portuguese-flagged container ship is associated with London-based Zodiac Maritime, which is part of the Zodiac Group, owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer. Iranian state media said the IRGC had seized a foreign vessel “affiliated with the Zionist regime in the Persian Gulf”.

Click here to read the rest

03:48 PM BST

Israel urges EU to declare Iran’s Revolutionary Guards ‘terrorist organisation’

The EU should declare Iran’s Revolutionary Guards a “terrorist organisation”, Israel’s foreign minister urged the bloc, after Tehran’s forces seized an Israel-linked vessel earlier today.

“I call on the European Union and the free world to immediately declare the Iranian Revolutionary Guards corps as a terrorist organisation and to sanction Iran now,” Foreign Minister Israel Katz posted on X.

03:28 PM BST

Iran will suffer ‘consequences’ of escalation, warns Israel

Israel warned that Iran would suffer the “consequences for choosing to escalate the situation any further” as fears grew of wider conflict.

The strong warning came after Iran seized a container ship linked to Israel in the Gulf, and the United States announced it was sending more troops to the region.

The White House has repeatedly warned Tehran against carrying out a potentially imminent attack on Israel in response to an air strike on an Iranian diplomatic building in Damascus earlier this month.

03:11 PM BST

Iran committing piracy, Israeli foreign minister says

Tehran is conducting piracy and should be sanctioned for it, Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz said, after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

“The Ayatollah regime of Khamenei is a criminal regime that supports Hamas’ crimes and is now conducting a pirate operation in violation of international law,” Katz said.

“I call on the European Union and the free world to immediately declare the Iranian Revolutionary Guards corps as a terrorist organisation and to sanction Iran now.”

03:02 PM BST

Israel to settlers: let security forces act

As settlers launch a spate of attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank over the killing of a 14-year-old Israeli this weekend, Israeli leaders have urged their citizens not to take the law into their own hands.

“I appeal to the public, let the security forces act quickly in the hunt for the terrorists,” said defence minister Yoav Gallant.

02:19 PM BST

Ship attackers used fast-rope tactics

Ambrey, a security firm, said it has “observed still footage of at least three individuals fast-roping from a helicopter onto what appeared to be a container ship...“[the IRGC] have previously used this method of boarding while seizing vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.”

02:16 PM BST

Car bomb detonates in Damascus neighbourhood

Syrian regime media report that a car bomb was detonated in a neighbourhood of Damascus today housing a number of foreign embassies.

It is unclear what was being targeted and who carried out the attack in the Mazzeh area of Damascus, where Iran’s embassy and a number of other foreign embassies are located.

No injuries were reported.

02:10 PM BST

Analysis: Why Iran’s ship attack might just be the beginning of something bigger

It’s too early to be sure if today’s ship seizure will be the last word from Iran. Attacking vessels in the Persian Gulf region is nothing new for Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, which has repeatedly harassed and attacked ships deemed to have a connection with Israel.

And while it was a bold gesture, it does not mark a fresh escalation in this conflict for that reason.

That will inevitably cause doubts that the ship seizure is the full extent of Iran’s retaliation, which is in turn a response to a deadly, suspected Israeli strike on its consulate in Syria last week.

Iran’s regime is a cautious, calculating one, and it is certainly possible that the leadership has abandoned its vaunted plans for a large-scale missile attack. Such an attack would not only run the risk of failure, if the United States and Israel intercept all incoming missiles or drones, but also carries the significant risk of plunging the region into full-scale war.

The vessel seizure on Saturday could just be the first part of a multi-pronged, unconventional attack by Iran, albeit one which stops short of a direct strike on Israeli territory.

Iranian leaders generally prefer to avoid direct action in their ongoing shadow conflict with Israel. They tend to rely on asymmetric, veiled attacks, using their vast network of proxies in the region, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon.

There has also been speculation that Iran, despite US media reports suggesting missile attacks are the most likely response, will opt for something less escalatory. This could, for example, consist of an “in-kind” response where Iran attacks an Israeli overseas consulate - mirroring the Damascus attack.

Either way, it would be premature to assume that today’s ship incident closes this latest grim chapter of Israel’s war. US intelligence assessments have indicated that the full response will come at some point over the weekend, so there is still plenty of time for a more nasty surprise to occur.



01:35 PM BST

Israel ‘in panic’ over looming retaliation, Iran claims

An adviser to Iran’s supreme leader has claimed that Israel is in “complete panic” over a potential attack from Iran this weekend in retaliation for a suspected Israeli strike last week on an Iranian consulate in Syria.

“It has been a week that the Zionists are in complete panic and are on alert,” Yahya Rahim Safavi, a senior adviser to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said.

“They don’t know what Iran wants to do, so they and their supporters are terrified.”

The Iranian regime has given few indications as to how it may respond to last week’s attack, but placing Israel on a grinding state of high alert will likely be considered a win of sorts in Tehran.

01:19 PM BST

Netherlands to temporarily close Tehran embassy

The Netherlands will close its embassy in Tehran on Sunday as a precaution amid concerns that Iran is poised to carry out an attack on Israel.

The foreign ministry said it would assess on Sunday whether to reopen the embassy the following day

01:16 PM BST

Netanyahu condemns ‘heinous murder’

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, has condemned the “heinous murder” of a 14-year-old boy, whose body was found in the West Bank earlier in what the Shin Bet security agency and Israeli military said was a terrorist attack.

The boy, Benjamin Achimeir, had set out shepherding near the West Bank settlement of Malachei Shalom on Friday but went missing, as his sheep returned without him.

01:05 PM BST

Israeli foreign minister reacts to vessel seizure

“The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps have seized a Portuguese civilian cargo ship, belonging to an EU member, claiming Israeli ownership,” said Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz.

“The Ayatollah regime of @khamenei_ir is a criminal regime that supports Hamas’ crimes and is now conducting a pirate operation in violation of international law.”

“I call on the European Union and the free world to immediately declare the Iranian Revolutionary Guards corps as a terrorist organization and to sanction Iran now.”

12:27 PM BST

Seized vessel is Zodiac Maritime’s MSC Aries, confirms shipping company

The vessel seized by Iranian forces is the Zodiac Maritime owned MSC Aries, shipping company MSC has confirmed.

“We regret to confirm that MSC Aries owned by Zodiac Maritime and chartered to MSC has been boarded by Iranian authorities via helicopter as she passed the Strait of Hormuz at approximately 0243 UTC this morning,” MSC said in a statement.

“Her position when the event occurred was approximately 25 deg 41.5’N : 056 deg 41.9’E and she has since been diverted from her itinerary towards Iran,” it added.

“She has 25 crew onboard, and we are working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure their wellbeing, and safe return of the vessel.”

12:06 PM BST

Israel on ‘high alert’ for Iranian attack, says IDF

Israel is on “high alert” for an Iranian attack and is “prepared to respond”, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, an IDF spokesman, said.

“Iran will bear the consequences for choosing to escalate the situation any further. Israel is on high alert,” said Mr Hagari. “We have increased our readiness to protect Israel from further Iranian aggression. We are also prepared to respond.”

Mr Hagari added that Iran is “the biggest state sponsor of terror”, accusing the country of fueling the conflict in Ukraine. “Its network of terror doesn’t just threaten the people of Israel, Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria; the regime in Iran fuels the war in Ukraine and beyond,” he said.

11:08 AM BST

Video shows commandos descending from helicopter

Footage of the alledged helicopter attack shared on social media shows commandos rappelling down onto a stack of containers sitting on the deck of the vessel.

A crew member on the ship could be heard saying: “Don’t come out.”

He then tells his colleagues to go to the ship’s bridge as more commandos come down on the deck.

One commando can be seen kneeling above the others to provide them with potential cover fire.

AP could not immediately verify the video.

It was shared with the news agency by a Middle East defense official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters.

BREAKING: Iranian militants took over a Portuguese ship named "MCS ARIES" near the Strait of Hormuz - this is a ship that is partially owned by an Israeli businessman. pic.twitter.com/eDAMmiHNKe — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) April 13, 2024

10:55 AM BST

Biden: Iran to attack Israel ‘sooner, rather than later’

US President Joe Biden said he expects Iran to attack Israel “sooner, rather than later” as he urged Tehran to restrain themselves.

Asked by reporters about his message to Iran, the president said simply, “Don’t,” and underscored Washington’s commitment to defend Israel.

“We are devoted to the defense of Israel. We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed,” he said.

President Biden’s warning came as the region remains on red alert over threats of an imminent Iranian attack on Israeli soil following a deadly attack on Tehran’s consular in Damascus last week.

09:51 AM BST

Hunt for Israel teen resumes in West Bank after settler attacks

The search for a missing Israeli teenager resumed today in the occupied West Bank, where at least one person was killed and dozens injured in settler attacks on Palestinian villages, sources on both sides reported.

The Israeli army said it was still looking for Benjamin Achimeir, 14, who went missing early on Friday from Malachi Hashalom, an outpost near the city of Ramallah.

With tensions already high due to the Israel-Hamas war in the other Palestinian territory of Gaza, Israeli security forces and hundreds of volunteers formed a huge search party to look for the teen.

Violence erupted on Friday afternoon when Jewish settlers who were part of the manhunt raided the village of Al-Mughayyir, firing shots and torching numerous homes and cars in the village. Residents responded by throwing stones.

“Settlers raided the town with the excuse of searching for the missing Israeli boy,” said Amin Abu Alyah, the local mayor, adding that “the army arrived to back them up”.

09:33 AM BST

Hezbollah fires dozens of missiles at Israel

Hezbollah fired a barrage of 40 rockets from southern Lebanon at Israel, as the country braced for a major attack by Iran., writes Benedict Smith.

Some experts suggested the attack, which did not cause any injuries, was an attempt to deplete Israel’s supply of surface-to-air missiles before Tehran launches a larger strike in retaliation for last week’s air strike on its consulate in Damascus.

Videos online showed Israel’s Iron Dome defences kicking into action in the night skies above residents in northern Galilee.

An Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesman said it had intercepted “some” of the Katyusha missiles and that no injuries had been reported.

Catch up on the events from yesterday here.