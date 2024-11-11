Iran aware of reports about Iranian-American journalist's arrest, ministry says

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's foreign ministry is aware of reports about the arrest of Iranian-American journalist Reza Valizadeh in Iran, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.

Earlier this month, the Associated Press reported that Reza Valizadeh, an Iranian-American journalist who once worked for a U.S. government-funded broadcaster, was believed to have been detained by Iran for some months.

"We are aware of reports regarding the arrest of one Iranian national, he is an Iranian national and I do not have information on his second citizenship. We are in contact with relevant institutions to follow up on the case," Baghaei said when asked about Valizadeh in a press conference.

Iran does not recognise second nationalities and treats dual nationals solely as Iranians.

The U.S. State Department had earlier acknowledged the imprisonment of Valizadeh, who previously worked for Radio Farda, an outlet under Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that is overseen by the U.S. Agency for Global Media.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom, Editing by William Maclean)