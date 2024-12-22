Iran could build nuclear weapon, Trump told by White House

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, has seen his country’s influence reduced over the past few months - Getty Images

Donald Trump has been warned by the White House that a weakened and frustrated Iran could now decide to build a nuclear weapon.

On Sunday, Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, said that the Joe Biden administration was concerned by the risk as he briefed the president-elect on developments in Tehran.

Iran regional influences have suffered severe setbacks after Israel’s assaults on its allies – Hamas in Gaza and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, followed by the fall of Iran-aligned Bashar al-Assad, the now-deposed Syrian president.

Israeli strikes on Iranian facilities, including missile factories and air defenses, have reduced Tehran’s “conventional military capabilities”, Mr Sullivan told CNN.

“It’s no wonder there are voices [in Iran] saying: ‘Hey, maybe we need to go for a nuclear weapon right now... Maybe we have to revisit our nuclear doctrine’,” Mr Sullivan said.

Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, claims that recent events could push Iran to build a nuclear weapon - AP/Andrew Harnik

Iran says its nuclear program is peaceful, but it has expanded uranium enrichment since Mr Trump, during his first term as president, pulled out of a deal between Tehran and world powers that placed restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activity in exchange for sanctions relief.

Mr Sullivan said that there was a risk that Iran might abandon its promise not to build nuclear weapons.

“It’s a risk we are trying to be vigilant about now. It’s a risk that I’m personally briefing the incoming team on,” he said, adding that he had also consulted with Israel, the US’s strongest ally in the region.

Mr Trump, who takes office on Jan 20, could return to his hardline Iran policy by stepping up sanctions on Iran’s oil industry.

Mr Sullivan said the president-elect would have an opportunity to pursue diplomacy with Tehran, given Iran’s “weakened state”.

“Maybe he can come around this time, with the situation Iran finds itself in, and actually deliver a nuclear deal that curbs Iran’s nuclear ambitions for the long term,” he said.