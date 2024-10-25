Iran holds commemoration for slain Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine
A memorial service was held in Tehran on Thursday for Hashem Safieddine, a top Hezbollah official killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon early October. (AP Video by Mohsen Ganji)
Hollywood hero Liam Neeson announced some surprising news that will leave his movie fans devastated. Find out more about what the Taken actor has said...
The fresh-off-the-runway look was business in the front, party everywhere else.
The 27-year-old welcomed a son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August
Kylie Jenner has revealed her style is always evolving and she is currently experimenting with the "opposite" of "quiet luxury".
It was the photo that went mega-viral from the Taylor Swift Eras Tour show in Miami (no, not the new outfits she debuted on Friday). The snap we're referring to was of Jason Kelce with his family. They're all standing up, enjoying the show, but there's Jason, sitti
Sydney Sweeney will play Hollywood icon Kim Novak in the film 'Scandalous', which tells the story of the love affair the actress had with Sammy Davis Jr. in 1957.
Queen Camilla recently revealed King Charles has a worrying working habit, and it could damage his health
Trump rallygoers' grasp of right-wing issues is not so MAGA-nificent in a "Jimmy Kimmel" video.
Welcome to October Surprise, the Daily Beast’s daily countdown to the biggest election of our lifetime. It’s only 12 days until Election Day and here’s what’s happening in the race to the White House between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. From the beginning, Kamala Harris has called herself the underdog in her race against Donald Trump. Democrats have been on a roller coaster, from their collective dread that helped force Joe Biden out of the race to the high of the Harris honeymoon and back do
“I fought really, really, really hard for every single room and every single person and just so it's entirely clear, I've done this all at cost," Rebecca Fox says
Kamala Harris has decidedly proven to be the more popular presidential candidate among talent in the entertainment industry this election, with recent campaign rally appearances including Bruce Springsteen, Eminem, Julia Roberts and Spike Lee. But Donald Trump can now count a new Hollywood name among his supporters: Mel Gibson. In a new video published by …
Lively and Reynolds got all dressed up for a Broadway show.
Richard said that the “household names” would suddenly start being nice to Olivia after they learned who her father was — which only angered him more.
Kevin Kline and Phoebe Cates have been married since 1989. The "Disclaimer" star says his wife is to thank for their long marriage.
The actor shares son Cameron, 45, with ex-wife Diandra Luker, and son Dylan, 24, and daughter Carys, 21, with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones
The Barbie actress changed three times throughout the night for at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony. See photos
A woman was fatally stabbed in an Ottawa park in front of her two young children Thursday morning, Ottawa police and other sources said.In a news release, police said the woman was attacked around 11:26 a.m. near the intersection of Uplands and Paul Anka drives, near the city's airport. According to sources, the woman was at Paul Landry Park with her two young children when she was stabbed. She died at the scene, sources told CBC.Police later identified the victim as Brkti Berhe, 36.Photos from
Singer Aimée Osbourne paid actress Rooney Mara $3.6 million for the Los Feliz residence in 2018. Before that, it was occupied by Alexander Skarsgård.
Liam Payne sadly died last week and in a new tribute to the star, his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, revealed how the One Direction singer was planning on getting married to her
Turns out, Kylie Jenner never cut off contact with her close friend Jordyn Woods—even during their 2019 estrangement, the star tells ELLE.