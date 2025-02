Iran inaugurates its first drone-carrier warship

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has inaugurated its first drone-carrier warship, saying the vessel is capable of operating in oceans far from its mainland, the official IRNA news agency reported Thursday.

The report said the vessel, manned by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard’s navy, can carry several squadrons of drones as well as helicopters and cruise missiles. Named Shahid Bagheri, it's capable of launching cruise missiles, IRNA said.

With a 180-meter-long runway for drones, the vessel can travel up to 22,000 nautical miles without needing to refuel in ports. The report said it was converted from a commercial ship and would increase Iran’s power of deterrence.

Footage broadcast by state TV on the inauguration showed at least four helicopters and three drones on the warship's runway.

Chief of the Guard, Gen. Hossein Salami, said at the ceremony that the warship can travel “independently” in seas for up to one year.

Iran needs to increase its deterrence capacity to prevent war, he said, stressing that Iran doesn't wish to wage war with any country.

“Iran is not considered a threat to any country, but we do not bow before threat by any power,” Salami said.

Chief of the Guard’s navy Adm. Ali Reza Tangsiri said it took more than two years to build the warship from the commercial vessel.

The report said the ship also has a hospital and facilities such as a gym for its crew.

Iran has long vowed to boost its presence on seas worldwide. Since 1992, Iran began a military self-sufficiency plan under which it claims the production of its own submarines, jet fighters and military tanks.

The Associated Press