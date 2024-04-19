Iran ‘minimizing impact’ of Israeli strike: analyst

STORY: Iranian media reported explosions, but an Iranian official told Reuters those were caused by air defense systems. State media said three drones over the central city of Isfahan had been shot down.

“That seems to indicate that Iran is seeking to step down off the ledge, minimize the impact of the attack, and perhaps walk back down the escalation ladder from here,” analyst Jonathan Lord, the senior fellow and director of the Middle East security program at U.S. think tank, the Center for a New American Security, told Reuters on Friday.

Israel's leadership and the military were silent early on Friday, but Israel's hard right Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir issued the one word posting "Feeble!" on social media platform X.

The United States received notification before Israel's attack, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters, which came days after Iran launched an unprecedented strike on Israel with a barrage of drones and missiles. Most of those were shot down. The latest surge in violence was sparked by an air strike on the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus on April 1 that was blamed on Israel.