Iran’s ‘moderate’ PM pledges to support Hezbollah

Masoud Pezeshkian was elected as Iran's new president on Saturday - AFP/Atta Kenare

Iran’s new moderate president told Hezbollah’s leader that he will continue to support the terror group and other regional “resistance movements” against Israel.

In a letter to Hassan Nasrallah, the Hezbollah leader, Masoud Pezeshkian said: “The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently supported the resistance of the regional people against the illegitimate Zionist regime.”

He emphasised that the support is “deeply rooted in the fundamental policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the ideals of Imam Khomeini, and the guidance of the Supreme Leader.”

It marks Mr Pezeshkian’s first public statement on foreign policy since his election on Saturday.

The letter suggests that Iran’s approach to regional politics and its relationship with Israel is unlikely to shift under the new administration despite Mr Pezeshkian’s moderate stance.

“I am confident that the resistance movements in the region will not allow this regime to perpetuate its warmongering and criminal policies against the oppressed people of Palestine and other nations in the region,” Mr Pezeshkian wrote.

The Hezbollah secretary-general was among the first foreign leaders to congratulate Mr Pezeshkian on his victory in Iran’s presidential election.

In his message, Hassan Nasrallah said: “The resistance movements and the nations of the region consider the Islamic Republic of Iran to be a stable supporter of the oppressed and a powerful and permanent support for the resistance.

“We will continue on this path until we achieve final victory, with the mighty, dear, and powerful Iran at its centre.”

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah called Iran Republic of Iran 'a stable supporter of the oppressed' - Getty Images

Mr Pezeshkian’s election comes at an increasingly volatile time for the Middle East. Since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza on 7 October, there have been near-daily exchanges of fire along the Israel-Lebanon border.

Analysts warn that an all-out war between Hezbollah and Israel could result in severe damage on both sides and potentially escalate to involve major international powers, including the US and Iran.

It would also require Israel to fight on multiple fronts simultaneously, a situation it has not encountered since the 1973 Yom Kippur War.