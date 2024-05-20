Iran’s President Raisi killed in helicopter crash, EU sends condolences

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash that appears to have been an accident due to bad weather. The European Union expressed its condolences, as Iran’s allies have reiterated their solidarity with the Islamic Republic.

In a statement, the government said that Raisi’s death would not disturb the administration of the country.

He was travelling back from a visit to the Azerbaijani border when the helicopter crashed in mountainous terrain killing all aboard, Including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Iran's cabinet held an emergency meeting led by Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, who under the Iranian constitution will become interim president, with the accord of the Supreme Leader.

Rasi, 63, a hard-line protégé of the country's supreme leader was elected in 2021, succeeding moderate Hassan Rouhani, whose nuclear deal with world powers was undermined by then then-US President Donald Trump's withdrawal from it.

He oversaw the security crackdown on mass protests in 2022 after the death of Mahsa Amini, who had been detained over allegedly not properly wearing a headscarf.

Condolences have come in from Pakistan, Iraq and Qatar, as well as Russia, India and Venezuela.

The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, expressed the EU’s “sincere condolences” in a post on X.

(with newswires)



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

European leaders agree to new sanctions on Iran after attack on Israel

Iran's foreign minister downplays drone attack, as Gaza death toll reach 34,000

France denounces 'state hostage-taking' by Iran as couple mark two years in jail