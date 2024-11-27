Iran reserves right to react to Israeli airstrikes, welcomes Lebanon ceasefire

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi gives a briefing on the sidelines of a UN event in Lisbon

LISBON (Reuters) - Tehran reserves the right to react Israeli airstrikes last month on Iran but also bears in mind other developments in the region, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.

Araghchi told reporters during a trip to Lisbon that Iran welcomed Tuesday's ceasefire agreement in Lebanon and hoped it could lead to a permanent ceasefire. The ceasefire between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah came into effect on Wednesday under an agreement brokered by the United States and France.

Asked whether the ceasefire could lead to an easing of tensions between Israel and Iran, he said: "It depends on the behaviour of Israel."

"Of course, we reserve the right to react to the recent Israeli aggression, but we do consider all developments in the region," he said.

Israel struck targets in Iran on Oct. 26 in retaliation for an Iranian missile barrage against Israel on Oct. 1.

Ali Larijani, a senior adviser to Iran's supreme leader, said in an interview published by Iran's Tasnim news agency on Sunday that his country was preparing to "respond" to Israel.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Miguel Pereira, writing by Andrei Khalip and Timothy Heritage)