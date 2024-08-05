Iran says it does not want regional escalation but must 'punish' Israel

FILE PHOTO: Mourners carry the coffin of assassinated Hamas chief, Ismail Haniyeh during his funeral ceremony in Tehran

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran is not looking to escalate regional tensions but believes it needs to punish Israel to prevent further instability, the foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday, following the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week.

"Iran seeks to establish stability in the region, but this will only come with punishing the aggressor and creating deterrence against the adventurism of the Zionist regime (Israel)," Nasser Kanaani said, adding that action from Tehran was inevitable.

Kanaani called on the United States to stop supporting Israel, saying the international community had failed in its duty to safeguard stability in the region and should support the "punishment of the aggressor."

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' top Commander Hossein Salami on Monday reiterated the elite group's threat that Israel "will receive punishment in due time".

Tehran and Iran-aligned groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah have accused Israel of killing Haniyeh on 31st July.

Israeli officials have not claimed responsibility.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Michael Georgy and Sharon Singleton)