Iran says Swiss national held on espionage charges kills himself in prison

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A Swiss national detained in Iran on espionage charges killed himself Thursday at a prison in rural Semnan province, state media reported.

The report by the Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency did not identify the man, only saying the man had asked his cellmate to bring him food and then killed himself while he was alone.

“Efforts to save him were unsuccessful,” Mizan quoted Mohammad Sadegh Akbari, the head of the province's justice department, as saying.

Semnan prison is some 180 kilometers (110 miles) east of Tehran, Iran's capital.

Pierre-Alain Eltschinger, a spokesman for the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, confirmed the death in an e-mail.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Swiss Embassy in Tehran is in contact with the local authorities to clarify the circumstances of the death in an Iranian prison,” he said, adding officials were assisting the man’s relatives.

Switzerland has served as the protecting power for the United States since it ended its diplomatic relations with Iran in the wake of the 1979 U.S. Embassy takeover and hostage crisis.

___

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Mexican President Hits Back at Trump With New Name for North America

    Mexico’s president has signaled to Donald Trump that she can play the regional renaming game, too. Claudia Sheinbaum chided Trump on Wednesday for claiming her nation was run by drug cartels and proposing that the Gulf of Mexico—as its been named since the 17th century—be renamed the “Gulf of America.” Sheinbaum brandished a massive map of North America from 1607 that labeled the continent as “América Mexicana,” or “Mexican America,” at a news conference. She then joked that maybe Mexico should

  • 19-Year-Old Woman 'Repeatedly Assaulted' at Home by Other Teens and Made to Walk Outside ‘Partially Clothed,’ Police Say

    The woman was eventually found by a Good Samaritan who called police, Ohio officers said

  • 2 Women Were Forced at Gunpoint to Dig Their Own Graves Before Being Shot: How 1 Victim Survived

    The victim confronted one of her assailants in court

  • Top Dem Backs Renaming Gulf of Mexico on One Condition

    Sen. Chuck Schumer weighed in on Donald Trump’s controversial idea to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” as the president-elect ramps up his expansionist rhetoric ahead of the inauguration. The New York Democrat said he was fine with Trump’s desire to dub the waterway something “more patriotic,” but only if the he “first agrees to work with us on an actual plan to lower costs for Americans.” “That is what the American people want us to focus on first, not on renaming bodies of wa

  • Canadian Politician Fires Back at Trump: We’ll Buy Two of YOUR States

    A prominent Canadian politician shot back at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s suggestion that the two countries should merge by suggesting that his nation could purchase two American border states instead. Ontario Premier Doug Ford, the leader of Canada’s most populous province since 2018, joked on Monday that Canada could instead purchase Alaska and Minnesota as a counteroffer. “I know under my watch, in Ontario, we would never be for that at all,” Ford said of Trump’s threats to acquire its

  • Michelle Obama doesn't attend state funeral for Jimmy Carter

    Former first lady Michelle Obama did not attend the state funeral Thursday for former President Jimmy Carter.

  • 4 charged after 8 people found hidden in vehicle near Canada-U.S. border: OPP

    Four people face charges the OPP says are related to human smuggling following a traffic stop in a Canada-U.S. border town on Tuesday. According to an OPP release issued Wednesday afternoon, OPP and RCMP members stopped a vehicle in Cornwall, Ont., that was travelling in the direction of the Canada Border Services Agency and headed toward the United States. Officers found eight people "concealed" in the back of the vehicle.The driver and a passenger of that vehicle were arrested and charged with

  • CNN’s Scott Jennings Makes L.A. Fire Hell All About DEI

    Scott Jennings felt the ire of Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), who took a blowtorch to him after he appeared to suggest on CNN NewsNight that the southern California wildfires are worse because there are not enough white men working as fire fighters. Jennings was attempting to make a point against diversity, equity and inclusion programs (DEI), swiping at a 2023 report about a training program that aimed to diversify the ranks of California fire departments, which are dominated by white males. His

  • Trump Has Decided Who Is Responsible For Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine – And It's Not Putin

    The president-elect also revealed he wants to meet with the Russian president "long before six months".

  • Don Jr. was told the ‘whole town’ would show up for his Greenland arrival. It appears they did not

    Trump Jr.’s visit occurred weeks after Trump re-ignited the calls for the U.S. to acquire Greenland

  • Two death row inmates reject Biden's commutation of their sentences

    Shannon Wayne Agofsky and Len Davis both filed emergency petitions prevent their death sentences from being commuted to life in prison without parole.

  • Convicted Jan. 6 rioter arrested in Whistler, B.C., 4 years after U.S. Capitol was stormed

    A man convicted and sentenced to nine months in jail for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was arrested in Whistler, B.C., four years to the day after the riot. Rather than reporting to jail in the U.S., Antony Vo headed north to seek asylum in Canada.He told CBC News last week that he was hoping U.S. president-elect Donald Trump would pardon him. Trump has said he would pardon "a large portion" of those involved in the 2021 attack on the Capitol. "He's already made too ma

  • Jesse Watters Tells Canadians: It’s A ‘Privilege’ to Be Taken Over

    Fox News host Jesse Watters is all-in when it comes to Donald Trump’s stated desire to annex Canada, even telling a prominent politician from America’s northern neighbor Tuesday that it should be considered a “privilege” to be taken over because “that’s what everybody else in the world wants.” Watters’ first question to Ontario Premier Doug Ford was blunt: “What’s your problem with the United States absorbing Canada?” Ford said he gets why Trump, a “real estate tycoon,” is making these overtures

  • The man who could become Canada's future PM

    As a conservative populist poised to win power, Pierre Poilievre has drawn comparisons to Donald Trump - but he has a very Canadian story.

  • Is Donald Trump kidding? Americans in Canada react to tariff, annexation threats

    Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump has been courting controversy in Canada since his election victory, with threats to impose whopping tariffs on Canadian goods and musings about the country becoming "the 51st state."

  • Gaudreau suspect pleads not guilty to homicide charges after turning down 35-year prison sentence

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, as they cycled on a rural New Jersey road pleaded not guilty to the indictment Tuesday after turning down a prosecution offer of 35 years in prison.

  • Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland with a message from his dad: 'We’re going to treat you well'

    President-elect Donald Trump told residents of Greenland that “we’re going to treat you well” as his oldest son visited the mineral-rich Danish territory that’s home to a large U.S. military base, heightening speculation that the incoming U.S. administration could seek to acquire it.

  • Don Jr. Blames Bizarre Culprit 6400 Miles Away for L.A. Fires

    President-elect Donald Trump’s eldest son suggested Wednesday that Ukraine, which is over 6,400 miles away from Los Angeles and busy repelling an unprovoked Russian invasion, is to blame for the wildfires raging across America’s second largest city. In a post on X, Donald Trump Jr. pointed to a donation of surplus equipment by the Los Angeles County Fire Department to the war-torn nation as a potential contributing factor to the five uncontained blazes currently scorching Los Angeles. “Oh look o

  • Ford pitches Trump on grand energy plan in effort to avoid tariffs

    BOWMANVILLE, Ont. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is pitching U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on a vision to supply the two nations with energy, as he positions himself as the country's protector amid a "lack of leadership" in Ottawa in the face of American tariff threats.

  • Mexico's President Sheinbaum offers sarcastic response to Trump's 'Gulf of America' comment

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum responded sarcastically on Wednesday to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposal to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.