Iran shows long-range drones at Russian event, state news reports

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran had put its long-range Mohajer-10 drones on show at a defence exhibit in Russia, Iran's official news agency reported on Monday.

U.S. officials have accused Iran of sending drones to Russia - including Mohajer-10's predecessor, the Mohajer-6 - that Moscow had used in its invasion of Ukraine. Tehran denies this.

IRNA said the more advanced system was on display at the Army 2024 International Military-Technical Forum, an event which runs from Monday to Wednesday in Patriot Park outside Russia's capital.

The report comes as the Middle East braces for Iran's threatened retaliation against Israel after the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31.

Iran released details of the Mohajer-10 system in August last year, saying it had an enhanced flight range, duration and could carry a greater payload.

A video accompanying that report showed the drone alongside other military hardware, with text saying "prepare your shelters" in both Hebrew and Persian.

According to Iranian media reports, the drone has an operational range of 2,000 km (1,240 miles) and can fly for up to 24 hours. Its payload can reach 300 kg (661 pounds), double the capacity of the Mohajer-6, the reports have added.

