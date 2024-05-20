Iran state television reports that President Raisi, the foreign minister and others were killed in helicopter crash
Iranian state media are reporting that President Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s foreign minister and others have been found dead at the site of a helicopter crash after an hourslong search through a foggy, mountainous region of the country’s northwest. State TV gave no immediate cause for the crash in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province. With Raisi were Iran’s foreign minister, the governor of Iran’s East Azerbaijan province and other officials and bodyguards, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.