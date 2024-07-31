Hamas says its leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran by an Israeli airstrike

Abby Sewell
·4 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed by an airstrike in the Iranian capital, Iran and the militant group said early Wednesday, blaming Israel for a shock assassination that risks escalating the regional conflict on multiple fronts.

There was no immediate comment from Israel, which has vowed to kill Haniyeh and other Hamas leaders over the group's Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel. The strike came just after Haniyeh had attended the inauguration of Iran’s new president in Tehran, Iran said.

The killing could trigger retaliation against Israel from Iran or its powerful Lebanese ally Hezbollah and prompt Hamas to pull out of months of negotiations for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Hours earlier, Israel carried out a rare strike in the Lebanese capital Beirut that it said killed a top Hezbollah commander who was allegedly behind a weekend rocket attack that killed 12 young people in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. Hezbollah said Wednesday that it was still searching for the body of Fouad Shukur in the rubble of the building that was struck.

The U.S. and other nations had already been scrambling to prevent the Golan Heights strike from spiraling into an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah when word came of the dramatic assassination of Hamas' top political leader Haniyeh in Tehran.

There was no immediate reaction from the White House to the killing of Haniyeh.

An Israeli military spokesman declined to comment. Israel often doesn’t comment on assassinations carried out by its Mossad intelligence agency or strikes on other countries. It has repeatedly vowed to eliminate Hamas leaders wherever they are for the Oct. 7 attack in which Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people and took some 250 others hostage.

Hamas said Haniyeh was killed “in a Zionist airstrike on his residence in Tehran" after he attended the swearing-in of Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday, along with other Hamas officials and officials from Hezbollah and allied groups.

“Hamas declares to the great Palestinian people and the people of the Arab and Islamic nations and all the free people of the world, brother leader Ismail Ismail Haniyeh a martyr,” Hamas said in its terse statement.

In another statement, the group quoted Haniyeh as saying that the Palestinian cause has “costs” and “we are ready for these costs: martyrdom for the sake of Palestine, and for the sake of God Almighty, and for the sake of the dignity of this nation.”

Hamas officials did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

In the West Bank, the internationally backed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned Haniyeh’s killing, calling it a “cowardly act and dangerous development.” Political factions in the occupied territory called for strikes in protest at the killing.

Haniyeh left the Gaza Strip in 2019 and had lived in exile in Qatar. The top Hamas leader in Gaza is Yehya Sinwar, who masterminded the Oct. 7 attack.

In April, an Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed three of Haniyeh’s sons and four of his grandchildren.

In an interview with the Al Jazeera satellite channel at the time, Haniyeh said the killings would not pressure Hamas into softening its positions amid ongoing cease-fire negotiations with Israel.

Meanwhile, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, a coalition of Iranian-backed militias, said that a strike Tuesday night on a base southwest of Baghdad killed four members of the Kataib Hezbollah militia.

The group accused the United States of being behind the strike. Kataib Hezbollah, along with some of the other militias, has in recent months carried out attacks against bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for Washington's support for Israel in the war in Gaza. U.S. officials did not immediately comment.

Israel is suspected of running a yearslong assassination campaign targeting Iranian nuclear scientists and others associated with its atomic program. In 2020, a top Iranian military nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was killed by a remote-controlled machine gun while traveling in a car outside Tehran.

In Israel's war against Hamas since the October attack, more than 39,360 Palestinians have been killed and more than 90,900 wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, whose count does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

___

Associated Press writers Amir Vahdat in Tehran, Iran, and Jon Gambrell in Ubud, Indonesia, contributed to this report.

Abby Sewell, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump Explains Why He Told Crowd They Won’t Have To Vote, And Makes It Sound Worse

    The former president also expanded on his plans to dodge the next debate: “Everybody knows who I am.”

  • Dozens of Russian mercenaries killed in rebel ambush in Mali, in their worst known loss in Africa

    The video is as triumphant as it is gruesome. Rebel fighters, rifles slung over their shoulders, step among more than a dozen bodies strewn across the sand and rocks. Off camera, the pop of gunshots can be heard.

  • Garland Pushes Back On Judge’s Decision To Dismiss Trump’s Classified Documents Case

    Former President Donald Trump faced 40 charges related to allegedly obstructing the government’s efforts to recover documents from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

  • Gov. Tim Walz Names The ‘Normal Thing’ That ‘You Never See’ Trump Doing

    The Minnesota governor, reportedly on the shortlist for vice president, fired back at one of the former president’s attacks on Kamala Harris.

  • Fred Trump III in New Interview: ‘My Uncle Donald Is Atomic Crazy’

    Donald Trump’s nephew said in a new interview that he heard his uncle use the n-word, but says he does not consider him racist—he just “uses people.”Appearing Tuesday morning on ABC’s Good Morning America, Fred Trump III also confirmed that he plans to vote for Kamala Harris in November’s presidential election and doesn’t expect any more invitations to Trump golf courses. Fred Trump III is the son of the former president’s late older brother, Fred Trump II, who died in 1981 at 42. He was appeari

  • Black Journalists’ Association Says Yes to Trump but Snubs Harris

    The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) declined a request by Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign to appear at this year’s convention, a source familiar with the plans told The Daily Beast.The news, first reported by theGrio, came hours after Karen Attiah, a co-chair of this year’s NABJ convention, stepped down after the organization announced Donald Trump would appear for a moderated conversation at the Chicago event. The Trump conversation, focused on “the most pressing issues

  • Graham pressed on Trump pushing election cheating rhetoric. Hear his response

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) joins CNN’s Pamela Brown to give his reaction to former President Donald Trump telling a crowd of Minnesota voters that if he loses the state, it will be because of cheating from Democrats.

  • GOP senator, Fox News host battle over Harris ‘ding dong’ remark

    Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) on Monday said Americans view Vice President Harris as “a bit of a ding-dong,” a comment that was met with some pushback from Fox News host Neil Cavuto. Kennedy fired off a series of attacks against Harris on Fox News’s “Your World with Neil Cavuto,” repeatedly claiming polls show that Americans…

  • JD Vance’s close college friend shares revealing emails

    Sofia Nelson, a Yale Law School friend of&nbsp;JD Vance, revealed years of emails the two previously exchanged. Nelson told CNN’s Erin Burnett that the Republican vice presidential nominee has changed his views on “literally every imaginable issue.”

  • Biden Fires Parting Shot at Supreme Court: ‘Not Above Law’

    Joe Biden may have removed his name from the 2024 presidential campaign, but he is determined to leave Donald Trump something to remember him with.Biden is calling for sweeping reforms in the Supreme Court to ensure that no president is above the law. To preserve his legacy, he sees it as imperative to shackle Trump, whom he sees as a threat to democracy.The president wants to transform the Supreme Court to make it less rigid and more answerable—and while any lasting changes are unlikely to pass

  • Lara Trump Likens Kamala Harris to a Designer ‘Trash Bag’

    It seems like Donald Trump’s love of trash talking his opponents has spread to other members of his family.Last week, Trump described Kamala Harris as “real garbage.”Now the GOP presidential candidate’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump has compared the Democratic White House hopeful to a designer “trash bag.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched rep

  • Canadians flagged at border for house-sitting say U.K. company misled them

    Some Canadians who tried to house-sit abroad say they were flagged and turned away at the U.S. border and now fear their ability to travel freely has been jeopardized after border agents classified their house-sitting plans as work.Several house-sitters told CBC News they feel misled by U.K.-based company Trusted Housesitters, which some said has been "irresponsible" in "downplaying" the risks involved when taking on an international house-sitting opportunity.Meanwhile, the company maintains hou

  • Jon Stewart Roasts the GOP’s ‘Flailing’ Attempts to Attack Kamala Harris

    A reinvigorated Jon Stewart celebrated the political developments of the last week on The Daily Show Monday night, while delighting in conservatives’ inability to land a blow on vice president Kamala Harris.“In the span of a week, Democrats have gone from the despair of a certain Trump presidency to the joy of a statistical tie,” Stewart said during his monologue, “Which, right now, feels like victory.”He also jokingly offered his sympathies to Donald Trump and his supporters.Read more at The Da

  • Trump Forces Out Project 2025 Mastermind

    The Trump campaign forced the architect of the ultraconservative Project 2025 manifesto out of his job on Tuesday as it sought political cover from a controversy dogging Republicans, the Daily Beast can report exclusively.Trump campaign manager Chris LaCivita “put the screws” to mastermind Paul Dans in an effort to force him out and shut down the right-wing shop behind Proejct 2025, a sprawling blueprint that sought to overhaul the federal government and implement an array of far-right policies

  • Israeli Olympians' safety must be top priority after another sick antisemitic display

    Israelis are tough. They can take insults and jeers. But without highest level of protection in Paris, there is no point to holding any more Olympics.

  • NC Gov. Cooper opted out of Harris VP vetting, in part over worry about GOP lieutenant: AP sources

    WASHINGTON (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper opted not to be a candidate in Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate search in part due to concerns that his Republican lieutenant governor would try to assume control if he left the state to campaign as part of the Democratic ticket, according to three people familiar with the matter.

  • Trump Under Fire For Agreeing As Host Says Doug Emhoff Is A ‘Crappy Jew’

    In a radio interview, the former president also claimed that political rival Kamala Harris, Emhoff's wife, "dislikes Jewish people even more than [Biden] did."

  • Elon Musk Drew Winces From Billionaires’ Gathering With Trump Pitch

    Elon Musk reportedly urged a group of fellow billionaires and top political strategists in February to tell their friends to vote for Donald Trump in the 2024 election because he believes the GOP candidate will stop illegal immigration.Some in the crowd at an oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach owned by activist investor Nelson Peltz shook their heads and winced after Musk’s backing of Trump, according to The Washington Post.The X owner, who went public with his Trump endorsement after his assassin

  • Carville: Harris ‘gonna get slaughtered’ by attacks; Democrats ‘better be ready’

    Democratic political strategist James Carville warned Democrats to prepare for an onslaught of GOP attacks against Vice President Harris as Republicans look to win the White House back for former President Trump. “Look, she’s gonna get slaughtered,” Carville said in an interview released Monday on PBS’s “Firing Line” with Margaret Hoover. “And [Democrats] have got…

  • Meghan McCain Bashes JD Vance's 'Vengeful' Trump Claim With Frank Family Take

    Vance acknowledged his past criticism of Trump before cooking up the description of the former president.