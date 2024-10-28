Iran Supreme Leader: don't downplay or exaggerate Israeli strikes

STORY: Leader’s of Israel and Iran on Sunday appeared to give conflicting accounts of Israel’s attack on Iran a day earlier– with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying the airstrikes ‘hit hard’ Iran’s defenses and missile production, and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei saying that narrative was 'exaggerated.’

Netanyahu spoke at a memorial service for soldiers killed in the Israel-Hamas war on Sunday.

"In the early morning hours of Saturday, we fulfilled our promise. The air force attacked throughout Iran. We hit hard Iran's defense capabilities and its ability to produce missiles that are aimed at us.”

"The attack in Iran was precise and powerful and achieved all of its objectives."

:: October 26, 2024

:: Tehran, Iran

The heavily armed arch-enemies have engaged in a cycle of retaliatory moves against each other for months.

Saturday's long-anticipated strike involved scores of fighter jets bombing targets near the capital Tehran and in western provinces.

At least four soldiers were killed.

:: October 1, 2024

:: Jerusalem

The attack came after an Iranian missile barrage directed at Israel on Oct. 1, much of which Israel said was downed by its air defenses.

Khamenei on Sunday said the country was weighing its response, while disputing Israel’s account.

“The second point is related to this evil move that Israel made here two nights ago.Well, they made a mistake. They, of course, exaggerated it; their exaggeration is wrong, but note that downplaying it is also wrong; Saying, no, there was nothing, It wasn't important and ... this is also wrong."

"The calculation error of the Zionist regime needs to be disrupted; they have a calculation error regarding Iran."

With warfare raging in Gaza and Lebanon, direct confrontation between Israel and Iran risks spiraling into a regional conflagration.

But a day after the airstrikes, there was no sign they would spark further escalation.

A Senior administration official for U.S. President Joe Biden said the attacks were a proportional response to Iran’s earlier strikes, with low risk of civilian harm, while Biden has called for a halt to the escalation.