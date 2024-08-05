Iran vows to respond with 'power and decisiveness' to assassination of Hamas leader
Iran blames Israel for the death of Ismail Haniyeh who was killed in Tehran last week.
Nancy Pelosi was asked if Donald Trump had messed up in selecting JD Vance. She responded by calling it a "great choice" and laughing.
As John Oliver recapped the Paris Olympics and the 2024 presidential race on Sunday, Donald Trump provided some baffling fodder. The comedian opened this weekend’s episode of Last Week Tonight with a clip of the Republican candidate’s “disastrous appearance” before the National Association of Black Journalists, where he made unintelligible statements about Vice President Kamala …
Former President Trump called United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain a “stupid person” on Sunday, deepening a divide between his camp and the union while promising to revitalize the industry if reelected. Trump said in a Fox News interview with Maria Bartiromo first aired on “Sunday Morning Futures” that the auto industry will be…
It's "part of an authoritarian dynamic," said Timothy Snyder.
A teenager with Down syndrome recently made travelers stranded at KCI Airport smile with free hugs. The ex-president thinks people like him are a drain on society. | Opinion
Republican Voters Against Trump's Sarah Longwell talked about the "vibes" being given off by the GOP vice presidential candidate.
Trump is attempting to use Kamala Harris' biracial identity as a campaign weapon, and ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos isn't having it.
The longtime Democratic strategist also taunted Trump with a date and location for when Kamala Harris should debate him on Fox News.
The Fox News host's recent criticism of the vice president had some people on social media scratching their heads.
Folks, I think Vice President Kamala Harris has broken Donald Trump. He's getting worse and worse.
Donald Trump says he has "no choice" but to support electric vehicles thanks to Elon Musk's endorsement, but he prefers gas-powered options.
Republican strategist Alex Vogel and Democratic strategist Maria Cardona discuss their individual takes on Donald Trump bailing on the ABC debate with Kamala Harris and instead proposing a debate on Fox News.
ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump picked a new fight Saturday with Georgia's Republican governor as he campaigned in the key swing state where he's looking to avenge his narrow 2020 loss — a defeat he continues to blame on GOP officials for not giving into his false theories of election fraud.
OTTAWA — In a bid to import what some might call American-style politics, the Liberals are labelling federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre "weird" with a new line of attack borrowed from the United States Democrats.
Trump campaign doubles down on racial remarks about vice president during Atlanta rally on Saturday, when MAGA activist tells audience Harris is ‘only Black when she’s trying to get elected’
On CNN’s State of the Union, Democratic Sen. Laphonza Butler joins Dana Bash to discuss former President Trump’s attacks on Vice President Harris’ racial identity.
Ukraine's military intelligence agency said it destroyed one Su-34 fighter-bomber and likely damaged two more in the strike on Morozovsk airbase.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in Surrey Sunday, to be honoured for keeping a promise he made a decade ago to the region's South Asian community, that the government would officially apologize for the Komagata Maru incident. Angela Jung reports.
The couple's wedding follows a whirlwind engagement and Noce's public debut while he was campaigning for president.
The former president called three Republican election officials "pit bulls fighting for honesty, transparency, and victory"