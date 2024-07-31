Iran vows ‘severe punishment’ for Israel over Hamas assassination

Iranians carry a portrait of Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas's assassinated political leader, during a protest in Tehran on Wednesday - Shutterstock

Iran’s supreme leader vowed “severe punishment” for Israel for the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas’s top political leader, in Tehran.

Haniyeh was struck by an “airborne projectile” in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday in an assassination that is likely to heighten tensions further in the Middle East.

“With this action, the criminal and terrorist Zionist regime has paved the way for its own severe punishment,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said.

“We view it as our duty to avenge his martyrdom which happened within the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran’s newly-inaugurated president, also warned Israel it will “regret this cowardly killing” as he pledged to strengthen the bond between Iran and Palestine. “Yesterday, I raised his victorious hand, and today, I must take his body on my shoulders,” he said.

Israel has not directly commented on the strike, but its military said it was conducting a “situation assessment”.

Yoav Gallant, Israel’s defence minister, said Israel doesn’t want war, “but we are preparing for all possibilities”.

Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly instructed his government not to comment on the attack.

The pre-dawn assassination of Haniyeh came just hours after Israel claimed to have killed a senior commander of Iran-backed Hezbollah in an airstrike on Beirut.

03:39 PM BST

Haniyeh assassination is ‘major security breach and humiliation’ for Iran - analysis

The assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran has intensified discussions about Israel’s “depth of influence” within Iran.



Although Israel has not officially claimed responsibility for the assassination, it is widely believed to be behind the attack.



Ismail Khatib, Iran’s current Minister of Intelligence, recently claimed to have “dismantled the Mossad’s infiltration network,” calling it a “turning point” for the ministry.



Ali Younisi, Iran’s former intelligence minister, expressed concerns in a 2020 interview, saying, “All the officials of the Islamic Republic should be worried about their lives.”



A clip of this interview, shared widely after Haniyeh’s assassination, shows Mr Younisi discussing Mossad’s influence in Iran over the past decade, which has made Iranian officials fear for their lives.



He said: “If the Zionist regime does not attack the political authorities of the Islamic Republic, it is because it has not decided to do so yet. Instead of identifying these threats, intelligence and security agencies have focused on insiders, critics, and domestic protesters.

“This neglect from Mossad has allowed it to strike repeatedly and openly threaten the officials of the Islamic Republic.”



The assassination of Haniyeh represents a major security breach for Iran and a significant humiliation for the Islamic Republic in the Arab world.

The Ayatollahs have long portrayed themselves as the primary supporters of Palestinian forces in the region.

03:11 PM BST

Pictured: Hamas supporters stage protest in West Bank

Palestinians attend a protest after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in the West Bank - Reuters

A Palestinian man carries a girl with a Hamas headband that reads 'the Qassam Brigades', Hamas's military wing - AP

Palestinians shout slogans during a protest in the streets of the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Ramallah - AFP

02:49 PM BST

‘We will harm with great force whoever harms us’ - Israel’s foreign minister

Israel Katz, Israel’s foreign minister, has sent a letter to dozens of countries, calling on them to demand “an immediate cessation of Hezbollah’s attacks”.

Mr Katz said that in killing Hezbollah’s military head Fuad Shukr, Israel had “sent a clear message: We will harm with great force whoever harms us.”

He asked for the Iran-backed militant group to withdraw “to north of the Litani River and its disarmament in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1701.”

“Israel is not interested in an all-out war,” he wrote, “but the only way to prevent it is the immediate implementation of Resolution 1701.”

02:42 PM BST

Netanyahu in high-level security talks

Benjamin Netanyahu has convened an urgent security cabinet meeting at the Kirya military headquarters, an Israeli official revealed.

The Israeli prime minister and his security chiefs are expected to discuss Iran and Hezbollah’s potential responses to the killings of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, The Times of Israel reports.

02:39 PM BST

Haniyeh’s relationship with Iran - analysis

In 2011, Ismail Haniyeh, then Prime Minister of the Palestinian National Authority, visited Iran amidst public internal competition with Khaled Mashall, the head of Hamas’s political office at the time, writes Akhtar Makoii.

During this visit, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, warned him against compromising “Hamas’s struggle with Israel” and emphasised the need for “vigilance against the infiltration of compromising elements into the resistance.”

Hamas’s support for the Syrian opposition groups and Khaled Mashal’s visit to Saudi Arabia strained its relations with Iran for several years.

However, in 2017, a series of letters were exchanged, and Khamenei declared Iran’s commitment to supporting Hamas unconditionally.

In 2019, after years of strained relations, a delegation of Hamas leaders, headed by Saleh al-Arouri, Haniyeh’s deputy, visited Tehran.

Following this visit, reports indicated that Iran’s aid to Hamas increased from $100 million to $360 million annually.

During a meeting with the Hamas delegation, Khamenei reaffirmed Iran’s support for Palestine, describing it as “a matter of faith and religion.”

In various meetings and correspondence, Khamenei repeatedly emphasised the “importance of unity among resistance groups.”

02:29 PM BST

Palestinians detained in Israel ‘subjected to waterboarding’, says UN

Some of Israel's Palestinian prisoners who were released this week - Anadolu

Palestinians detained by Israel during the war in Gaza have largely been held in secret and in some cases subjected to treatment that may amount to torture, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

Since October 7, thousands of Palestinians – including medics, patients, residents and captured fighters – have been taken from Gaza to Israel, “usually shackled and blindfolded”, while thousands more have been detained in the West Bank and Israel, the OHCHR UN human rights office said in a report.

“They have generally been held in secret, without being given a reason for their detention, access to a lawyer or effective judicial review,” OHCHR said.

At least 53 detainees from Gaza and the West Bank have died in Israeli detention since the Gaza war began, the report found.

02:15 PM BST

MP Tugendhat reacts to Iran’s promise of revenge

Tom Tugendhat, who is competing to become the next Conservative leader, has accused Tehran of being a murderous regime that only mourns once its “executioners are killed”.

In response to Iran’s supreme leader’s vow to avenge the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, Mr Tugendhat wrote on X: “The regime in Tehran murders hundreds of thousands of innocents at home and abroad and mourns only when their executioners are killed.

“They’re an evil regime.”

The regime in Tehran murders hundreds of thousands of innocents at home and abroad and mourns only when their executioners are killed.



They're an evil regime. https://t.co/xPvquY05M0 — Tom Tugendhat (@TomTugendhat) July 31, 2024

01:57 PM BST

Israel stays silent over Haniyeh death

Israel’s government has said little on the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, has not commented on the killing, neither has his defense minister.

The government’s press office posted an image of Haniyeh on Facebook with the word “eliminated” pasted on his forehead.

An Israeli government spokesman declined to comment on the assassination on Wednesday afternoon. “We are not commenting on that particular incident,” spokesman David Mencer told a briefing with journalists.

01:39 PM BST

The day I met Haniyeh for his last interview with western media

When I went to meet Ismail Haniyeh for his last foreign interview in 2022, I was sent the address of a business park on the outskirts of Istanbul.

I expected this would just be the first “pin”, and I might be taken then to a second or third location. But to my surprise this was indeed the address of the office of the political leader of the terror group holding Gaza in its grip.

He was living quite openly, under the eye of the Turkish government.

The office – a simple, run-down building – was where Haniyeh later watched TV footage of October 7, celebrating the massacre carried out by his organisation.

In the 45-minute interview, he spoke softly and barely moved from behind his large desk. His rhetoric was mostly predictable.

'Everything about him sought to project the image of a statesman' ... Melanie Swan interviews Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul in 2022 - Melanie Swan

01:25 PM BST

EU begins paying €400m emergency aid to Palestinian Authority

The EU on Wednesday said it had begun paying €400 million (£338 million) in emergency funding to the Palestinian Authority to help address its “critical” budget problems.

Brussels said the first €150 million (£127 million) tranche includes grants to help pay the salaries of civil servants in the West Bank and support vulnerable families.

The rest of the funds will be disbursed throughout August and September “subject to progress in the implementation of the reform agenda of the Palestinian Authority (PA)”, the EU said in a statement.

The EU is the biggest international financial backer of the Palestinians, with its support between 2021 and 2024 estimated at €1.2 billion (£1 billion).

01:18 PM BST

Pictured: Israeli forces operating in Gaza

Israeli troops operating on the ground in the Gaza Strip amid the continuing conflict between Israel and Hamas - AFP

Israel's military said on Tuesday it had withdrawn from the southern Gazan city of Khan Younis after a week-long incursion - AFP

01:12 PM BST

Egypt and Qatar say assassination damages Gaza truce chances

Egypt and Qatar, who have acted as mediators in ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, suggested on Wednesday that the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh could threaten efforts to secure a truce in Gaza.

“The coincidence of this regional escalation with the lack of progress in the ceasefire negotiations in Gaza increases the complexity of the situation and indicates the absence of Israeli political will to calm it down,” Egypt’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

We reported earlier that the killing of Haniyeh pushed Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, to ask: “How can mediation succeed when one party assassinates the negotiator on other side?”

“Peace needs serious partners & a global stance against the disregard for human life,” he wrote on X (see post at 10:35am).

12:54 PM BST

Israel not seeking war escalation, defence minister says

Israel does not wish to escalate war, but is preparing to handle all scenarios, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Wednesday.

“We don’t want war, but we are preparing for all possibilities, and that means you must be prepared as needed, and we will do our job at all the levels above you,” said Mr Gallant, according to a statement from his office.

Israeli military killed a senior commander of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, who Israel said was responsible for a rocket attack on Saturday that killed 12 children and teenagers in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The overnight retaliatory strike targeted Fuad Shukr, who served as the right-hand man to Hezbollah’s secretary general Hassan Nasrallah, in a strike on Beirut’s southern suburb of Haret Hreik.

Lebanese Minister of Culture, Mohammed Morteza, inspects the area of the destroyed building targeted by the Israeli army in Beirut - Anadolu

Lebanon's state media said an Israeli drone targeted an area in the Haret Hreik neighborhood of Beirut - Shutterstock

12:33 PM BST

Blinken: US ‘not involved’ in killing of Hamas leader

The United States was not involved in the assassination of Hamas’ political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

“This is something we were not aware of or involved in. It’s very hard to speculate,” Mr Blinken told reporters during a visit to Singapore.

We reported earlier that Mr Blinken reiterated the “enduring imperative” of reaching a ceasefire in Gaza (see post at 11:51 am).

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed Mr Haniyeh’s death, mere hours after he attended a swearing-in ceremony for the country’s new president.

Mr Haniyeh, who heads the Palestinian militant group and is normally based in Qatar, has been the face of Hamas’s international diplomacy as the war has raged in Gaza.

12:25 PM BST

Israel’s shadowy history of suspected assassinations inside Iran

Israel has remained silent in response to accusations it was behind the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas’s political chief, in Tehran, but it has long been suspected of orchestrating targeted killings, drone strikes and cyber attacks within Iran.

A major focus for Israeli intelligence in recent years has been Iran’s nuclear programme and fears Tehran is building a clandestine nuclear bomb that could be used with devastating effect against Israel.

Iran denies ever having a nuclear weapons programme or wanting one, but it has expanded and accelerated its civil nuclear energy facilities, which reduce the time it would need to build a nuclear bomb if it chose to.

Since 2004, Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, the Mossad, has tried to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, reportedly carrying out a campaign of sabotage and cyber-attacks on Iran’s nuclear fuel enrichment facilities.

Israel has not responded to accusations it was behind the killing of Ismail Haniyeh - AFP

12:13 PM BST

Israelis fear for hostages after Hamas chief’s killing

Concerns grew among Israelis on Wednesday over the fate of dozens of hostages still held captive in Gaza following the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Haniyeh’s killing “was a mistake as it threatens the possibility of having a hostage deal,” said Anat Noy, a resident of the coastal city of Haifa, in his 50s.

“We woke up today with a sense of fear in our hearts that this can escalate even more. There is no calm... we are afraid.”

Another Haifa resident, Avit Ben-Ishai, added: “We will be happy when the hostages come back home and the war will be over.”

The campaign group, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, released a statement after Haniyeh’s killing was announced, saying: “Time is of the essence.

“We implore the Israeli government and global leaders to decisively advance negotiations... This is the time for a deal.”

A women walks past a billboard showing pictures of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza in downtown Jerusalem - Shutterstock

Posters and tributes for the hostages kidnapped during the October 7 by Hamas are pictured in Tel Aviv, Israel - Reuters

11:58 AM BST

Pictured: Tehran University academics lead protest against Haniyeh’s death

Tehran University academicians waving Palestinian and Iranian flags at a protest against the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh - Anadolu

The protestors held portraits of the late political head of Hamas - Anadolu

The protestors marched through the streets of the capital close to Tehran University - Anadolu

11:51 AM BST

Blinken says Gaza ceasefire ‘imperative’ after Hamas chief killing

Antony Blinken, US secretary of state, said that a ceasefire in Gaza was “imperative” after the killing of Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.

Speaking at a forum in Singapore, Mr Blinken refused to comment directly on the assassination and instead stated that reaching a ceasefire in Gaza “is the enduring imperative”.

11:43 AM BST

Iran’s supreme leader meets with security council

In an unprecedented move, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, attended an emergency meeting of the Islamic Republic’s Supreme National Security Council.

“The assassination of Martyr Ismail Haniyeh is an act that will lead to significant regret,” MP Peyman Falsafi told the Mehr News Agency.

“As far as I know, the authorities are already planning a response,” he added.



Mr Falsafi added that the Supreme National Security Council, along with a parliamentary committee, has been convened with the supreme leader’s participation, and the necessary investigations into the incident are underway.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met with Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas's political head, on Tuesday not long before he was killed - AFP

11:38 AM BST

Taliban condemn killing of ‘wise Palestinian leader’

Afghanistan’s Taliban have condemned the assassination of “the distinguished, wise, and resolute Palestinian leader.”

“For a Muslim and a fighter, martyrdom represents a tremendous victory, he has succeeded and left behind a legacy of resistance, selflessness, patience, perseverance, struggle, and practical sacrifice for his followers,” the militant group said in a statement.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan regards defending Hamas and the sacred land of Palestine as both an Islamic and humanitarian duty,” they added.

11:34 AM BST

Missile that killed Haniyeh ‘launched from Iran’ - media report

The missile that killed Hamas leader in Tehran on Wednesday morning was launched from within Iranian territory, according to Israeli Channel 12.

The report, which didn’t cite any sources, also claimed that the leader of Islamic Jihad, Ziyad Nakhalah, was in the same apartment as Ishmail Haniyeh at the time of the attack but that he survived the assassination attempt.

But Hezbollah affiliated media Al Mayadeen reported that Haniyeh had been killed by a precision-guided missile from outside Iran.

If Israel did indeed carry out the attack from within Iran it would mark a new level of infiltration in the Islamic Republic, suggesting that Israel now operates highly advanced weapons inside the country, either through allies or agents.

A drone attack on a military site in Isfahan in April also sparked rumours that it was launched from within Iran, but Israel is yet to comment on the details.

Israel has used airstrikes as a means to assassinate its enemies for decades, from Syria to Lebanon and Gaza. But it has reportedly also used agents on bikes to assassinate nuclear scientists in Iran by planting bombs on their cars.

In other incidents, Mossad gunmen shot and killed terror leaders in drive-by shootings on motorbikes, most notably in 1995 when the leader of Islamic Jihad, Fathi Shaqaqi was assassinated in Malta.

11:25 AM BST

UK Jewish community issued security notice

CST, a charity that works to protect the Jewish community in Britain, has issued an updated security notice following the killing of Hamas’s political chief in Tehran.

“This notice from CST is a strong reminder that security procedures must continue, especially given the extremely high tensions between Iran and Israel. The latest developments mean it is essential that security procedures are being followed,” it said in a statement on X.

CST added that the warning was not based on “specific intelligence” but on the “general situation”.

This security notice to the UK Jewish community is based on the general situation and not on specific intelligence or warnings. pic.twitter.com/udem8pYQYg — CST (@CST_UK) July 31, 2024

11:19 AM BST

Watch: Haniyeh walks through streets of Tehran before assassination

Footage has shown Ismail Haniyeh, the political head of Hamas, walking through Iran’s capital just hours before he was killed in an air strike.

In his last interview, he praised the exhibition of the so-called ‘Axis of Resistance’ alongside officials from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

11:10 AM BST

Security stepped up for Israeli athletes at Paris Olympics

Security is set to be increased around the Israeli delegation at the Paris Olympics, according to Israeli media reports.

There are heightened fears that the athletes could be the target of revenge attacks in the wake of the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and the strike on Beirut that Israel says killed a senior Hezbollah commander.

Israel's fans wave national flags at a men's football match between Israel and Japan at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday - AFP

11:03 AM BST

Haniyeh’s son reacts to the assassination

Abdul Salam Haniyeh said his father’s killing will not end Hamas’s fight against Israel.

“My father survived four assassination attempts during his patriotic journey, and today Allah has granted him the martyrdom that he always wished for,” he said.

“He was very keen to establish national unity and strived for the unity of all Palestinian factions and we affirm that this assassination will not deter the resistance, which will fight until freedom is achieved.”

Three of Haniyeh’s other sons, Hazem, Amir and Mohammad, were killed on April 10 when an Israeli air strike struck the car they were driving. Haniyeh also reportedly lost four of his grandchildren, three girls and a boy, in the attack.



10:53 AM BST

Gallant: ‘We don’t want war, but we are preparing for all possibilities’

Yoav Gallant, Israel’s defence minister, said the country is not seeking to escalate war, but is prepared to handle all scenarios.

Speaking to troops during a visit to a missile defense battery, he said: “We don’t want war, but we are preparing for all possibilities.”

Israeli media reports said he was referring specifically to war with Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement.

Yoav Gallant, Israel's defence minister, said the country was preparing for a possible war - Reuters

10:43 AM BST

Iran has no intention of escalating Middle East conflict, says Iran’s VP

Iran has no intention of escalating the Middle East conflict, its first vice-president Mohammad Reza Aref said in a statement, Iran’s state media reported on Wednesday.

10:35 AM BST

Qatar PM: ‘How can ceasefire talks continue if one side assassinates the other’s negotiator?’

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Qatar’s prime minister, has cast doubt on the success of future ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas following the killing of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

“Political assassinations & continued targeting of civilians in Gaza while talks continue leads us to ask, how can mediation succeed when one party assassinates the negotiator on other side?” Sheikh Mohammed, who has led Qatar’s mediation efforts, wrote on X.

“Peace needs serious partners.”

Political assassinations & continued targeting of civilians in Gaza while talks continue leads us to ask, how can mediation succeed when one party assassinates the negotiator on the other side? Peace needs serious partners & a global stance against the disregard for human life. — محمد بن عبدالرحمن (@MBA_AlThani_) July 31, 2024

10:21 AM BST

Iran to hold three days of national mourning

Iran has declared three days of mourning for the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, which it branded a “barbaric act” that “violates all humanitarian principles, rules, and international law”.

“It is yet another clear indication of the Zionist regime’s terrorist nature, demonstrating that no place on the planet is safe from the evils of this corrupt and incorrigible entity,” Iran’s cabinet said in a statement.

“In solidarity with the oppressed and resistant people of Palestine and the survivors of Martyr Haniyeh, the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran declares a public mourning period on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday throughout Iran.”

10:12 AM BST

Tehran will ‘take their time’ in deciding response - former Israeli military chief

Former Israeli military intelligence chief Amos Yadlin told The Telegraph that Iran and Hezbollah will likely “take their time” to calculate the “costs and benefits” of every option for retaliation, instead of acting immediately to the killing of Haniyeh.

Iran has several options, he said, including attacking Israelis and embassies abroad.

Another worry for Tehran is whether the US will help defend Israel if they attack directly like they did in April when Iran fired 360 missiles and drones.

“At the end of the day, nobody wants a war. It will be devastating for everyone,” Mr Yadlin said

10:09 AM BST

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards vow ‘harsh and painful’ revenge

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) have promised severe retaliation for Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination in Tehran.

The IRGC’s second statement today characterised the killing as a desperate act by Israel to distract from what they describe “as failures in Gaza.”

“This crime demonstrates that the Zionist gang of criminals, killers, and terrorists, disregarding international rules and regulations, will stop at nothing to conceal the shameful failures of their nine-month war in Gaza,” they said in a statement.

In a clear threat of retaliation, it read: “Undoubtedly, this crime committed by the Zionist regime will be met with a harsh and painful response from the powerful and vast resistance front, particularly from Islamic Iran.”

The Guards referred to Haniyeh as the “Quds Martyr,” suggesting his death would galvanise support for the Palestinian cause.

“The efforts and legacy of ‘Quds Martyr’ Dr. Ismail Haniyeh will fortify them in defending the cause and rights of the Palestinian nation.”

Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) taking part a rally commemorating International Quds Day in 2023 - NurPhoto

10:04 AM BST

Russia says Middle East ‘teetering on brink of major war’

Russia has declared the Middle East is near to erupting into a full-blown war.

“The region is currently balancing on the brink of a global conflict,” Andrei Nastasin, deputy spokesman for the Russian foreign ministry, said on Wednesday. “The parties continue to raise the stakes.”

Russia said the “manic desire” of the US to monopolise the process of political settlement in the Middle East had led to this situation.

10:00 AM BST

09:52 AM BST

The assassination takes war with Israel to ‘new levels’, says Hamas

Hamas’s armed wing said on Wednesday that the killing of its political leader Ismail Haniyeh takes the war with Israel to a “new levels,” warning of repercussions for the entire region.

“This assassination ... takes the war to new levels and will have enormous consequences for the entire region,” the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, whose fighters are engaged in fierce battles with Israeli troops in Gaza, said in a statement.

09:37 AM BST

Syria blames Israel for ‘despicable act’ that could ‘set region ablaze’

Syria’s foreign ministry condemned the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh on Wednesday, blaming Israel and warning that the latest escalation could “set the entire region ablaze”.

“Syria condemns this blatant Zionist aggression,” the ministry said, describing Haniyeh’s killing as a “despicable act” and adding it “considers that the continued disregard of international laws by the Israeli entity... may set the entire region ablaze”.

09:29 AM BST

Iran’s supreme leader’s full statement

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, has released his first statement in response to the killing of Ismail Haniyeh:

“The brave and prominent Palestinian mujahid leader, Mr. Ismail Haniyeh, joined Allah at dawn, leaving the great resistance front in mourning. “The criminal and terrorist Zionist regime martyred our dear guest within our own house, bringing us sorrow but also paving the way for its own severe punishment. “Martyr Haniyeh dedicated his precious life to the honourable struggle for many years and was prepared for martyrdom, having sacrificed his children and people along the way. “He faced the prospect of martyrdom in the service of God and the salvation of God’s servants without fear. “In light of this bitter and difficult incident that occurred on the territory of the Islamic Republic, we consider it our duty to avenge his blood.



“I offer my condolences to the Islamic Ummah, the resistance front, the brave and proud nation of Palestine, and especially to the family and survivors of Martyr Haniyeh and his companion who was martyred alongside him. I ask God Almighty to elevate their ranks.”

09:21 AM BST

Jordan condemns killing of Haniyeh ‘in the strongest terms’

Jordan has condemned “in the strongest terms” the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, calling it “a violation of international law”.

The killing is “an escalatory crime that will push towards more tension and chaos in the region,” Sufyan Al-Qudah, a spokesman for Jordan’s foreign ministry, said.

The ministry also denounced “the Israeli aggression” against Beirut last night, warning that it will lead to a spread of conflict.

09:15 AM BST

‘Tel Aviv for Tehran’, says Iranian state TV presenter

On Iranian state TV, a presenter urged Iranian leaders to retaliate against the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh by targeting members of the Israeli war cabinet.

“We should respond by eliminating top Zionist officials, including members of their war cabinet,” the presenter threatened on Channel 3.

“If we did not stop just by targeting a military base in April, we would not see this today,” he said, referring to the April 13 attack when Iran fired some 300 suicide drones and missiles at Israel.

“We are waiting for our officials to kill someone in Tel Aviv. Tel Aviv for Tehran. And there should not be any considerations. If we are worried about people in the occupied territories, they are not people - they are armed and no one is innocent there.

“There is no difference between their people and officials.”

09:02 AM BST

Palestinian factions call for marches after Haniyeh killing

Palestinian factions have called for a general strike and marches on Wednesday to protest the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in an air strike in Tehran.

“The national and Islamic factions in Palestine announce a comprehensive strike and anger marches to [protest] the assassination of the great national leader Ismail Haniyeh, which came in the framework of Zionist state terrorism and its war of extermination,” the Palestinian factions in the West Bank said a joint statement.

08:49 AM BST

Qatar says killing of Haniyeh ‘heinous crime’

Qatar has condemned the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in a strike in Tehran, describing it as a “heinous crime”, the Gulf state’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Qatar, which hosts Hamas’s political leadership that had included Haniyeh and has mediated in truce talks for the war in Gaza, said the killing was a “dangerous escalation” that will “lead to the region slipping into chaos and undermine the chances of peace”.

08:36 AM BST

Haniyeh’s last interview

In his last interview in Tehran on Tuesday evening, Ismail Haniyeh expressed pride in his ability to travel freely.

He also extended his gratitude to the mayor of Tehran for organising an exhibition dedicated to the “resistance forces.”



“Resistance means we are proud to walk the streets of civilized countries and travel from one nation to another,” Haniyeh said while strolling through Tehran.

He was accompanied by officials from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.



Haniyeh also noted his satisfaction with meeting the mayor of Tehran, praising him for his efforts in “showcasing the resistance movements to the world through such exhibitions”.

08:32 AM BST

Iran’s president: ‘The terrorist occupiers will regret this cowardly act’

Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran’s new president, warned that the Islamic Republic will make the “terrorist occupiers regret this cowardly act.”

“Today, our beloved Iran mourns a cherished companion of both sorrows and joys - a steadfast leader in the path of resistance and a brave figure in the Palestinian struggle, Martyr Haj Ismail Haniyeh.

“Yesterday, I raised his victorious hand, and today, I must take his body on my shoulders in a funnel.

“The bond between the proud nations of Iran and Palestine will emerge even stronger, and our commitment to the resistance and the defence of the oppressed will be resolute and unwavering.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will steadfastly protect its sovereignty and honour and will make the occupier terrorists regret this cowardly act.”

Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian meets with Hamas's political chief Ismail Haniyeh on July 30 - Reuters

08:19 AM BST

Hezbollah says top commander was in building hit by Israel

Hezbollah has said that senior military commander Fuad Shukr was inside the building in Beirut’s southern suburbs hit by Israel the previous day and that his fate was still unknown.

The Israeli military said its Tuesday strike had “eliminated” Shukr, a top Hezbollah commander it claimed was responsible for carrying out a weekend rocket attack on the annexed Golan Heights that killed 12 children.

Hezbollah said in a statement on Wednesday that “the great jihadist commander brother Fuad Shukr (Hajj Mohsen) was present” in the building targeted by “the Zionist enemy”.

Rescue teams “have been working since the incident happened... to remove the rubble... and we are still waiting for the results of this operation regarding the fate of the great commander and other citizens” who were also in the building, the statement added.

08:10 AM BST

Haniyeh’s funeral to take place in Tehran on Thursday

The funeral of Hamas’s political chief Ismail Haniyeh is scheduled to take place tomorrow in Tehran, Iran’s state news agency Tasnim reported.

08:08 AM BST

Wider war in Middle East ‘not inevitable’, says US defence secretary

Lloyd Austin, the US defence secretary, said he does not think a wider war in the Middle East is inevitable on Wednesday, adding that America is seeking to cool rising regional tensions.

“I don’t think war is inevitable. I maintain that. I think there’s always room and opportunities for diplomacy,” Austin told reporters during a visit to the Philippines.

“What we have seen along the border, northern border, with Israel over time that’s been a concern of ours.

“Again, we are going to give everything we can to make sure that we keep things from turning in to a broader conflict throughout the region.”

Asked also if he could confirm details about the killing of Haniyeh, Mr Austin said: “I don’t have any additional information to provide”.

Lloyd Austin, US defence secretary, says he does not believe a greater war in the Middle East is inevitable following the killing of Ismail Haniyeh - Shutterstock

07:55 AM BST

Haniyeh spoke to Iran’s supreme leader hours before death

Iran’s state media has released footage of Ismail Haniyeh’s last meeting with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader.

Haniyeh’s visit took place on Tuesday in Tehran, where he was in the Iranian capital for the inauguration ceremony of President Masoud Pezeshkian, just hours before his assassination.

He can be heard wishing “a long and healthy life” to Khamenei during their meeting.

📹 لحظاتی از آخرین دیدار روز گذشته شهید #اسماعیل_هنیه با رهبر انقلاب pic.twitter.com/diPbqSGBm4 — خبرگزاری تسنیم 🇮🇷 (@Tasnimnews_Fa) July 31, 2024

07:51 AM BST

Pictured: Israeli strike on Beirut that ‘killed senior Hezbollah leader’

People gather at the scene of an Israeli air strike on Beirut - Reuters

Israel says the strike killed senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr - Reuters

Fuad Shukr was responsible for the Golan Heights attack on Saturday that killed 12 children, Israel said - AP

07:40 AM BST

Moscow: ‘Political murder’ will escalate Middle East tensions

Russia’s deputy foreign minister has denounced the killing of Hamas’s chief political leader as an “unacceptable political murder”.

“This is an absolutely unacceptable political murder, and it will lead to further escalation of tensions,” Mikhail Bogdanov told the state news agency RIA.

Mr Bogdanov added that his death would also harm ceasefire talks in Gaza.

07:36 AM BST

Turkey condemns ‘shameful assassination’

Turkey condemns the “shameful assassination” of Ismail Haniyeh, an ally of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the foreign ministry said.

The ministry added that his killing aimed to “spread the Gaza war to a regional dimension”.

07:33 AM BST

Houthi rebels: Haniyeh killing is ‘heinous terrorist crime’

The killing of Hamas’s political leader in an air strike in Tehran is a “heinous terrorist crime”, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels said on Wednesday.

“Targeting him is a heinous terrorist crime and a flagrant violation of laws and ideal values,” Mohammed Ali al-Huthi, a member of the group’s political bureau, posted on X.

Houthi supporters attend a rally against US-led airstrikes on Yemen in February, 2024

07:30 AM BST

What does Haniyeh’s assassination mean for Middle East crisis?

07:28 AM BST

Haniyeh struck by a ‘missile from abroad’

Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV reported that Ismail Haniyeh was struck by a missile launched from outside Iran.

“The martyrdom of Haniyeh by a missile from abroad constitutes an act of aggression against Iran and demands a response,” it reported, quoting an Iranian source.

The Telegraph cannot independently confirm the report and Iran said the attack is under investigation.

07:24 AM BST

Hamas leader who cheered group’s deadliest attack is dead himself

Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas political leader during its deadliest ever attack on Israelis, has been assassinated nearly 10 months after the October 7 massacres in Israel.

He had watched the 2023 attack unfold on television with delight from the safety of Qatar.

Footage from inside his Doha office showed Haniyeh celebrating the attack with other Hamas officials, before they prostrated themselves on the carpet and praised God.

Haniyeh emerged as the public face behind the attack, having given a speech hailing the massacre as the beginning of a new era in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

07:11 AM BST

Israel carrying out ‘situation assessment’

Israel has not yet directly responded to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh.

However, Daniel Hagari, a spokesman for the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), said the military is carrying out a “situation assessment”.

“There are no changes in the home defence policy,” Mr Hagari said on X.

“At this time, the IDF is conducting a situation assessment. If any changes are decided, we will update the public immediately.”

06:57 AM BST

Haniyeh was ‘struck by an airborne projectile’

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said that Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in northern Tehran at 2am local time on Wednesday (10.30pm GMT on Tuesday).

“Haniyeh, who was here for the inauguration ceremony of the Iranian president, was staying in a special veterans’ residence in northern Tehran when he was struck by an airborne projectile,” a statement read.

“Further investigations are ongoing, and more detailed information will be released soon.”

06:55 AM BST

Analysis: Ceasefire negotiations hanging by a thread

Killing Hamas leader Ishmail Haniyeh might be a political and military victory for Israel, but it could give the terror group an excuse to abandon the ceasefire negotiations.

The chances of reaching a deal that would end the war and free all the hostages decreased in the past week, as Hamas and Israel continue to blame each other for stalling for time and adding new demands.

The assassination of Haniyeh is a major blow to Hamas, which will now have to replace him while Israel is continuing to attack the terror group across Gaza.

Depending on the response from Hamas, or Iran, the ceasefire negotiations hang by a thread. Every day that passes decreases the likelihood of the hostages getting out alive and therefore reduces the incentive for Prime Minister Netanyahu’s government to strike a deal with Hamas.

06:51 AM BST

Haniyeh’s assassination ‘will not go unanswered’

The assassination of Ismail Haniyeh will not go unanswered, an Iranian MP told state TV.

“Israel should be certain that it will not go unanswered,” said Esmail Kowsari, a member of the Iranian parliament’s National Security Commission.

“We are particularly sensitive about this issue, as Haniyeh was our guest and his presence in Tehran was not a secret.

“If we do not respond, they will only be emboldened to commit more crimes.”

06:47 AM BST

Analysis: Assassination is a symbolic victory for Israel

The assassination of Hamas leader Ishmail Haniyeh is first of all a symbolic victory for Israel, who declared him a “dead man walking” following the October 7 attack.

Although Hamas wants to retaliate, their options are limited as their military capabilities have been significantly damaged in Gaza, while thousands of its members have been arrested in the West Bank.

Hamas might be looking to activate terror cells abroad to either attack Israeli embassies or assassinate or kidnap Israelis. As Hamas is closely allied with Iran, and since Haniyeh was killed in Tehran, the Islamic Republic might help Hamas plan a retaliation against Israeli targets abroad.

The bigger risk to regional security is still Israel’s assassination of a senior Hezbollah official in Beirut yesterday.

All eyes have been on the northern border between Israel and Lebanon since Saturday’s rocket attack by Hezbollah, which killed 12 children on a football field in the Golan Heights.

Hezbollah is yet to retaliate in a large way to the attack in Beirut, but Israel is on high alert, while the US is trying to de-escalate the situation through diplomatic channels.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, speaks with Ismail Haniyeh, centre, and the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, Ziad Nakhaleh, in their meeting in Tehran on Tuesday - AP

06:37 AM BST

Killing of Haniyeh will have consequences

Iran’s foreign ministry said Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination in Tehran will have consequences.

“Undoubtedly, the pure blood of this brave Mujahid, who dedicated his life to the honourable struggle against the usurping Zionist regime and the liberation of Al-Quds and the oppressed Palestinian nation from Zionist occupation, will never be in vain,” foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a statement.



“The martyrdom of Mujahid brother Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran will strengthen the deep and unbreakable bond between the Islamic Republic of Iran and dear Palestine and the resistance movement.”

06:31 AM BST

IDF: No changes to defensive guidelines

The IDF said there were no changes to the Home Front Command defensive guidelines following Haniyeh’s assassination, which has heightened tensions in the Middle East.

“The IDF is currently conducting a situational assessment. If any changes will be made, an update will be released on the IDF and Home Front Command’s platforms. Please stay updated and act according to the Home Front Command defensive guidelines.”

06:27 AM BST

Haniyeh’s assassination announced over loudspeakers

The news of Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination is being announced over mosque loudspeakers across the Palestinian territories and Lebanon.

Pictured: Former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meets with Ismail Haniyeh in March 2024 - AFP

06:24 AM BST

Israel’s leaders react to Haniyeh’s assassination

Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli wrote on X: “Careful what you wish for”.

Meanwhile, Heritage Minister Amichay Eliyahu said: “This is the right way to clean the world from this world.

“No more imaginary ‘peace’/surrender agreements, no more mercy for these sons of death. The iron hand that will strike them is the one that will bring quiet and a little comfort, and strengthen our ability to live in peace with those who seek peace. Haniyeh’s death makes the world a slightly better place.”

06:05 AM BST

Haniyeh’s assassination will not ‘deter the resistance’

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad said Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination will not “deter the resistance”.

“The sinful assassination carried out by the criminal enemy against this symbol of resistance will not deter our people from continuing to resist and ending the Zionist regime’s crimes, which have exceeded all limits,” the group said in a statement published on Iran’s ISNA news agency.



“We stand in full solidarity with our brothers in the Hamas movement in resisting the usurping regime.”

05:43 AM BST

‘Harsh response on the table’

Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination has left Iran’s IRGC in shock, an official within the elite military forces told The Telegraph from Tehran.

“Senior and junior commanders are all in shock and are now evaluating our options. A harsher response than the April attack is on the table if it is confirmed that the Zionist regime was behind it. This is an aggression against our sovereignty.

“The Zionists might have made the mistake of their lives.”

On April 13, Iran fired some 300 suicide drones and missiles at Israel, almost all of which were shot down by the US, UK and Israel.



Tehran’s attack came in retaliation after a suspected Israeli strike on Iran’s Damascus consulate on April 1 killed seven high-ranking members of the IRGC.

Israel responded to Iran’s attack by striking a radar installation at a military base in central Iran, an action that the Islamic Republic did not officially acknowledge.

05:31 AM BST

Watch: Haniyeh embraces Iranian President

Hours before his assassination, Haniyeh was filmed embracing Iran’s President Masoud Peeshkian inside the Iranian parliament.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, also met with Haniyeh on Tuesday.

His assassination raises questions about security and the safety of Iran’s leaders who were in close proximity to Haniyeh earlier in the day.

در آغوش گرفتن پزشکیان توسط هنیه #در_آغوش_مقاومت pic.twitter.com/oHynKNNJRU — روزنامه ایران (@IranNewspaper) July 30, 2024

05:27 AM BST

What we know about Haniyeh

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was the tough-talking face of the Palestinian group’s international diplomacy as war raged back in Gaza, where three of his sons were killed in an Israeli airstrike.

He was seen by many diplomats as a moderate compared to the more hardline members of the Iran-backed group inside Gaza.

Appointed to the Hamas top job in 2017, Haniyeh moved between Turkey and Qatar’s capital Doha, escaping the travel curbs of the blockaded Gaza Strip and enabling him to act as a negotiator in ceasefire talks or to talk to Hamas’ ally Iran.

“All the agreements of normalisation that you (Arab states) signed with (Israel) will not end this conflict,” Haniyeh declared on Qatar-based Al Jazeera television shortly after Hamas fighters launched the Oct. 7 raid.

Three of Haniyeh’s sons - Hazem, Amir and Mohammad - were killed on April 10 when an Israeli air strike struck the car they were driving, Hamas said. Haniyeh also lost four of his grandchildren, three girls and a boy, in the attack.

Haniyeh had a major hand building up Hamas’ fighting capacity, partly by nurturing ties with Shi’ite Muslim Iran, which makes no secret of its support for the group.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh - AFP

05:19 AM BST

Pictured: Hamas leader at Iran’s parliament

Haniyeh attended the inauguration of Iran’s new president on Tuesday.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh arrives at the Iranian parliament to attend the swearing-in ceremony

Ismail Haniyeh arrives at the Iranian parliament

05:15 AM BST

Assassination of Haniyeh a ‘grave escalation’

A senior Hamas official called the assassination of Haniyeh a “grave escalation” sparking fears that the conflict in the Middle East will intensify.

Sami Abu Zuhri, the senior Hamas official, said: “This assassination by the Israeli occupation of Brother Haniyeh is a grave escalation that aims to break the will of Hamas and the will of our people and achieve fake goals. We confirm that this escalation will fail to achieve its objectives.

“Hamas is a concept and an institution and not persons. Hamas will continue on this path regardless of the sacrifices and we are confident of victory.”

Iran’s Fars News Agency reported that following the assassination, “nationwide calls for strikes and intensified activities against the Zionist regime have been published in Palestine”.

05:07 AM BST

Haniyeh’s assassination will not go ‘unpunished’

The assassination of Ismail Haniyeh is a “cowardly act that will not go unpunished”, Hamas-run Al-Aqsa TV cited senior Hamas official Moussa Abu Marzouk as saying.

04:50 AM BST

Statement from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards

“With condolences to the heroic nation of Palestine and the Islamic nation and the fighters of the resistance front and the noble nation of Iran, this morning (Wednesday) the residence of Mr. Dr. Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political office of the Islamic resistance of Hamas, was hit in Tehran, and following this incident, he and one of his bodyguards was martyred. “The cause and dimensions of this incident are being investigated and the results will be announced later.”

04:49 AM BST

Hamas leader killed in strike

Ismail Haniyeh, a senior Hamas leader, has been killed in an Israeli strike in Tehran.

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration of Iran’s new president on Tuesday.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran confirmed Haniyeh’s death in a statement released through IRNA, the state news agency.

The IRGC “expressed condolences to the Palestinian people, the Islamic nation, resistance fighters, and the Iranian people”.

“This morning (Wednesday), the residence of Mr Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political office of the Islamic resistance movement Hamas in Tehran, was attacked,” the statement read. “As a result of this incident, he and one of his bodyguards were martyred.”

The IRGC added: “The cause and dimensions of this incident are currently under investigation, and the results will be announced later.”

Hamas in a statement said: “Brother, leader, mujahid Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the movement, died in a Zionist strike on his headquarters in Tehran after he participated in the inauguration of the new (Iranian) president.”

04:45 AM BST

