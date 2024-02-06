Iran warns US not to target ship ‘providing intelligence to Houthis’ to enable Red Sea attacks

The Houthi's attacks have prompted a barrage of strikes from the US and UK - Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher J Krucke

Iran has warned the US not to target a ship which officials believe is providing vital intelligence to the Houthis to enable their continued Red Sea attacks.

The Iran-backed proxy group, which claims its attacks are in support of Palestine, has targeted commercial vessels in the region with drones and missiles, forcing shippers to change course and take longer routes around the southern tip of Africa.

Their attacks have prompted a barrage of strikes from the US and UK, who over the weekend launched another wave of bombings on Iran-backed proxy groups in Yemen.

Stark warning

On Sunday a video shared on the Iranian army’s Telegram channel put out a stark warning against “those engaging in terrorist activities against the MV Behshad or similar vessels, jeopardise international maritime routes, security and assume global responsibility for potential future international risks.”

The clip describes Behshad as a “floating armoury” involved in missions to “counteract piracy in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden”.

Iran is not known to have taken part in any recent anti-piracy campaigns in the region.

A fighter jet is launched from a US Navy aircraft carrier during a strike against Houthi military targets in Yemen - US NAVY

The clip ends with footage of what appears to be ships in a US carrier group flashing red as though they are being targeted before a man lowers the US flag.

The Beshad is registered as a commercial cargo ship owned by Tehran-based firm the Rahbaran Omid Darya Ship Management Company, which has been sanctioned by the US Treasury over concerns it is a front for the state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines.

Ship provides intelligence to Houthis

Three official sources told NBC News the ship provides intelligence to the Houthis which allows them to spot and target vessels in the Red Sea.

Asked about the vessel, Defence Department press secretary Maj Gen Patrick Ryder said he was not “aware” of the US targeting the Beshad, adding: “We are very well aware of the ship.”

Houthi fighters ride vehicles at a rally in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip - Mohammed Hamoud

Rear Adm. Marc Miguez, the commander of the Dwight D Eisenhower aircraft carrier strike group which is currently safeguarding the region, said the Houthis are receiving help to strike cargo vessels.

“They are using intelligence from Iran to give them some targeting information,” he said.

‘Pretend to be anti-piracy garrison ships’

Meanwhile, analyst Michael Knights of pro-Israel think tank the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said: “The ships pretend to be anti-piracy garrison ships that Iranian and Syrian shipping can visit, but actually they are transshipment points for Iranian weapons.

“The Behshad and its sister vessel Safiz are also loaded with Iranian electronic intelligence equipment used to locate target vessels for the Houthis to strike,” he added.

According to shipping tracking data, the vessel had remained in the same area south of the Red Sea between Yemen and Eritrea since January 2023.

Sailed towards Gulf of Eden

In January it sailed towards the Gulf of Eden and moved around the Bab al-Mandeb strait, a stretch of water at the entrance to the Red Sea, from where it would be possible to monitor traffic passing through the region.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei greets members of the Iranian Air Force during a meeting in Tehran - Iranian Supreme Leader'S Office / Avalon

The vessel was reportedly miles away when Houthi rebels launched attacks on several vessels.

It retreated to a position near a Chinese-owned port off the coast of Djibouti shortly before the US airstrikes on Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria last Friday.

“It’s a sort of open secret within government circles that this ship is causing us quite significant problems,” said Charles Lister, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute think tank.

“Wherever the Behshad goes happens to be more or less where the Houthis happen to be targeting their anti-ship ballistic missiles, suicide drones and suicide boats,” he added.

Ali Vaez, the Iran project director at the International Crisis Group think tank, said the public video was a departure from Tehran’s back-channel messaging.

“Iran has seen the writing on the wall, that this could be a potential target for future US military action,” he said.

In December, Adrienne Watson, the White House national security spokeswoman, said Iran was “deeply involved in planning the operations against commercial vessels in the Red Sea.”