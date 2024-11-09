Iranian American human rights activists expresses defiance over Iranian plots to kill her and Trump

CBC

When Ashley Hickey's seven-year-old son went to school one day last month, she said he was one of the only kids who could not have macaroni and cheese at Spring Street Academy in Amherst, N.S. The meal was served as part of a new provincial lunch program that started this fall in 28 schools. The program's website said its mac and cheese contains whole wheat pasta, which Hickey's son can't eat because he has celiac disease, an illness that affects one in every 100 to 200 people in North America.C