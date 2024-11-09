Iranian American human rights activists expresses defiance over Iranian plots to kill her and Trump

Canadian Press Videos

A prominent Iranian American human rights activist has expressed shock but also defiance about Iranian murder-for-hire plots to kill her and Donald Trump that were disclosed by the U.S. Justice Department. Masih Alinejad told The Associated Press in an interview that she felt more determination than ever before to continue fighting for women’s rights in Iran despite the shock of the plot. (AP video shot by Chris Stern)

Latest Stories

  • Masih Alineja profile: The Iranian dissident targeted by hitmen who also went after Trump

    The Iranian Revolutionary Guards planned to assassinate Masih Alinejad while she delivered a talk to students in Connecticut’s Fairfield University.

  • Donald Trump Assassination Plot Foiled, Multiple Iranian Assets Charged by DOJ

    “There are few actors in the world that pose as grave a threat to the national security of the United States as does Iran,” Attorney General Merrick Garland says The post Donald Trump Assassination Plot Foiled, Multiple Iranian Assets Charged by DOJ appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting Donald Trump

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department on Friday disclosed an Iranian murder-for-hire plot to kill Donald Trump, charging a man who said he had been tasked by a government official before this week's election with planning the assassination of the Republican president-elect.

  • Parents concerned with lack of accommodations in N.S. school lunch program

    When Ashley Hickey's seven-year-old son went to school one day last month, she said he was one of the only kids who could not have macaroni and cheese at Spring Street Academy in Amherst, N.S. The meal was served as part of a new provincial lunch program that started this fall in 28 schools. The program's website said its mac and cheese contains whole wheat pasta, which Hickey's son can't eat because he has celiac disease, an illness that affects one in every 100 to 200 people in North America.C

  • Donald Trump pulls off rare Republican win in majority-Arab Dearborn, Michigan

    Donald Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate since 2000 to win the majority-Arab city of Dearborn, Michigan. Some residents said Trump made more of an effort to earn their vote (AP video: Mike Householder)

  • Museum to honour Chinese Canadian troops who fought in war and for citizenship rights

    VANCOUVER — Former B.C. judge Randall (Bud) Wong remembers getting out of bed early one morning when he was five to greet his uncle at the train station in Vancouver at the end of the Second World War in 1945.

  • In a bid to bolster the grid, Texas charges ahead on battery storage

    Across Texas, fenced lots of shipping-like containers are popping up amid the oil derricks and wind turbines that have defined the landscape.Building blocks of a new energy ecosystem, these grey boxes are packed full of batteries, already revolutionizing the way power is produced and distributed to consumers."We've got 50 megawatts of energy storage spread out across three small locations," said Tim Nelson, senior vice-president of operations at multinational energy company RWE, pointing to a co

  • Land donation actually $23M agreement for new hospital site, minister says

    Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Fred Hutton said an agreement to buy 54 acres of land from H3 Development for $23 million is nearly complete. (Mark Quinn/CBC)Infrastructure Minister Fred Hutton says an agreement to purchase land for a new St. John's hospital is almost complete — with the same company that announced it was donating 10 acres of land to the province for the hospital on Monday.The site for the health-care campus to replace the St. Clare's Mercy Hospital was announced on M

  • New immigration rules raise fears that northern B.C. will lose foreign students, workers

    For years, international students have made up a large portion of the student body at the College of New Caledonia in Prince George, B.C.But under Canada's tightening immigration policies, many on campus are now questioning their decision to come north — and local businesses and community leaders are worried about a knock-on effect on the workforce.Holiness Ozumba, who is from Nigeria, came to CNC last year to study social work. She quickly got involved with campus life, joining the student unio

  • Death toll rises after Israeli airstrike on port city of Tyre in Lebanon

    The death toll from an Israeli airstrike on the southern port city of Tyre has risen to at least seven people and wounded dozens, the health ministry and a resident said Saturday, adding that the dead included five siblings three of whom were deaf and mute. (AP video by Mohammed Zaatari)

  • Iran foreign minister denies plot to kill Trump, urges confidence-building with US

    Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi denied U.S. charges that Tehran was linked to an alleged plot to kill Donald Trump and called on Saturday for confidence-building between the two hostile countries. "Now ... a new scenario is fabricated ... as a killer does not exist in reality, scriptwriters are brought in to manufacture a third-rate comedy," Araqchi said in a post on X. He was referring to the alleged plot which Washington said was ordered by Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards to assassinate Trump, who won Tuesday's presidential election and takes office in January.

  • Qatar tells Hamas it won't host group's political office unless Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel improve

    Qatar has told Hamas that it will no longer host its political office unless the militant group and Israel engage in constructive and meaningful talks. The Gulf country will stop trying to mediate a ceasefire deal until Hamas and Israel "demonstrate a sincere willingness to return to the negotiating table with the objective of putting an end to the war and the suffering of civilians", a diplomatic source briefed on the matter said. The Hamas political office in Doha "no longer serves its purpose", the source added.

  • CCTV captures moment of Pakistan train station blast

    A suicide bomber blew himself up at a train station in southwestern Pakistan on Saturday, killing at least 24 people, including soldiers and railways staff, and wounding about 50 others, some critically, officials said.

  • Mom Leaves Teenage Stepdaughter Out of Disney Plans to Avoid Her 'Ruining the Trip with Complaints'

    The woman's reasoning for not including the teen in the family trip sparked debate on Reddit

  • Putin Plays Tough in Opening Move with Trump

    "The message is, if you want a deal, you’re going to crawl on your knees for it."

  • Trump Demands Action Against His Enemies After Rumors of a Truth Social Selloff

    Donald Trump’s presidential victory on Tuesday night has apparently had no sobering effect on his penchant for urging law enforcement to take down his enemies. On Thursday morning, the president-elect emphatically swore that he has no intention of selling off shares in his social media platform, Truth Social, and demanded that authorities investigate anyone who suggested otherwise. “There are fake, untrue, and probably illegal rumors and/or statements made by, perhaps, market manipulators or sho

  • Elizabeth Warren Spells Out What Democrats Must Do 'With Urgency’ Before Trump Takes Power

    The Democratic senator urged Democrats to make the most of their limited time left in control of the Senate and White House.

  • Yellowstone's Cole Hauser joined by very famous wife for red carpet appearance

    Yellowstone's Cole Hauser walked the red carpet for Yellowstone season five and he was joined by his very famous wife who wore a gorgeous leather gown. See pictures here...

  • WH Press Secretary Tangles With Fox Reporter Over Trump: ‘Twisting Everything’

    White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre walked out of a briefing Thursday after a strained interaction with Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich surrounding the Biden administration’s messaging in recent days. Jean-Pierre accused Heinrich of “twisting everything” during the tense back-and-forth. The incident began with Heinrich, Fox’s senior White House correspondent, asking Jean-Pierre about an apparent change in rhetoric.

  • Donald Trump has sweeping plans for a second administration. Here's what he's proposed

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has promised sweeping action in a second administration.