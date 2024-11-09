Iranian American human rights activists expresses defiance over Iranian plots to kill her and Trump
A prominent Iranian American human rights activist has expressed shock but also defiance about Iranian murder-for-hire plots to kill her and Donald Trump that were disclosed by the U.S. Justice Department. Masih Alinejad told The Associated Press in an interview that she felt more determination than ever before to continue fighting for women’s rights in Iran despite the shock of the plot. (AP video shot by Chris Stern)