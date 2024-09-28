Iranian general killed alongside Hezbollah leader in Israeli strike

Joe Biden has hailed Israel’s assassination of Hassan Nasrallah as “justice” for his many victims, as Iran confirmed one of its top generals died alongside the Hezbollah leader.

The US president said Washington “fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself” and the air strike that killed Nasrallah was revenge for the deaths of “thousands of Americans, Israelis and Lebanese civilians.”

Mr Biden, 81, has ordered the deployment of more US forces to the Middle East in an effort to prevent any retaliation from Iran.

The assassination of one of Israel’s leading foes has sent shockwaves through the region and raised fears of a spill-over into all-out war.

But on Saturday, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, Hezbollah’s key sponsor, suggested he would not escalate the conflict.

Mr Khamenei, who went into hiding after Nasrallah’s death on Friday afternoon, called on Muslims to “stand by the people of Lebanon” but made no specific threat to mobilise Iran’s own forces.

Also on Saturday, Iran’s state-news service confirmed that Abbas Nilforushan, a top general in its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) who led operations in Lebanon, was also killed in the bombing in ghe southern suburbs of Beirut.

Lt Gen Herzi Halevi, Israel’s top army general, said Israel would continue its efforts to destroy Hezbollah and its other enemies altogether.

“This is not the end of our toolbox,” he said. “We have more capacity going forward. Anyone who threatens the state of Israel, we will know how to reach them.”

On Friday, Israel hacked the air traffic control tower of Beirut’s international airport to warn a plane arriving from Iran to turn back.

The IDF warned it was prepared to shoot down any aircraft bringing in cargo or weaponry for Hezbollah.

Israeli jets carried out another air strike on Saturday targeting a warehouse near the airport.

‘Jihad will continue’

In a statement confirming the death of Nasrallah, Hezbollah said it would “continue its jihad in confronting the enemy, in support of Gaza and Palestine”.

Hezbollah fired several small volleys of rockets at Israel on Friday but caused no damage. Yemen’s Houthis, another Iranian proxy group, also fired missiles at Israel that were intercepted by air defence systems.

The welter of blows Israel has delivered to Hezbollah in recent weeks have the potential to reshape the Middle East, analysts said.

“The recent strikes have broken the back of the Islamic Republic’s most powerful proxy force, just as Israel has done with Hamas,” Mohsen Sazegara, one of the founders of the IRGC, told The Telegraph.

“Nasrallah’s killing is going to cause irreversible damage for Hezbollah and I don’t think it will be able to recover from it,” added Lina Khatib, associate fellow at Chatham House, the international affairs think tank.

“I think we are seeing both a historic shift in Hezbollah’s power and a historic shift in the trajectory of Iran’s influence in the Middle East.”

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the Israeli Defense Forces’ chief spokesman, said the world was a “safer place” after Nasrallah’s death.

In 1994, two years after Nasrallah took control of Hezbollah, he ordered a suicide attack on a Jewish community centre in Buenos Aires, killing 85 people and wounding more than 300.

In Beirut, supporters of Hezbollah broke down in tears when news of his death was confirmed. “Oh God!” one woman said in Martyrs’ Square in the centre of the Lebanese capital as she fell to her knees.

Opponents of the Lebanese terror group’s hold on the nation disagreed. “It is a step in the right direction,” said Nasri, a shopkeeper in predominantly Christian eastern Beirut.

Mr Biden’s statement of support for the strike, which killed at least 11 people according to Lebanon’s health ministry, and flattened several high-rise buildings, followed pressure from Israel.

Israel requested US backing

On Friday, Yoav Gallant, Israel’s defence minister, requested that the US issue public statements and deploy troops to warn Tehran against retaliation, the Israeli website Walla News reported.

On Saturday, the Pentagon issued a statement saying: “Defense Secretary [LLoyd] Austin emphasised that the United States is determined to prevent Iran and its partners from taking advantage of the situation or expanding the conflict in the region.”

In his statement, Mr Biden also repeated his calls for Israel, Hezbollah and Hamas to come to a peace agreement. “It is time for these deals to close, for the threats to Israel to be removed, and for the broader Middle East region to gain stability,” he said.

Hezbollah possesses a large arsenal of long-range missiles, but Israel’s strikes have destroyed a significant proportion and Iran is reported to want to keep the weapons in reserve for any conflict involving threats to its own safety.

It was confirmed that the Israeli military had killed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, in a strike in Beirut on Friday. The IDF said that they carried out a precise airstrike while Hezbollah leadership was meeting at their headquarters in Dahiyeh.

Israel’s army chief vowed on Saturday to “reach” anyone who threatens Israeli citizens. “This is not the end of our toolbox. The message is simple, anyone who threatens the citizens of Israel – we will know how to reach them,” Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said.

An Israeli military statement said its strikes had also killed Ali Karake, who they identified as commander of Hezbollah’s southern front, and an unspecified number of other Hezbollah commanders. The IDF later said that “most” senior leaders of Hezbollah had now been killed.

A senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was also killed alongside Hasan Nasrallah, Iranian media has reported. Abbas Nilforushan’s death further ratchets up pressure on Iran to respond.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was reportedly transferred to a secure location inside the country with heightened security measures in place. Khamenei later said that Israel cannot destroy Hezbollah, and added that Israeli “criminals should know that they are too small to cause significant damage to the strong construction of Hezbollah in Lebanon”.

Hamas said Nasrallah’s death would only fuel the fight against Israel.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Israel was committing a “genocide” in Lebanon after Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was confirmed among hundreds killed in Israeli strikes this week. Russia also strongly condemned the killing, calling it “yet another political assassination”.

Ettie Higgins, Unicef’s deputy representative in Lebanon, said “thousands and thousands” of people had fled southern Beirut, while hospitals were “overwhelmed” and water pumping stations had been destroyed.

The UN high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi, said more than 50,000 Lebanese and Syrian people living in Lebanon have now crossed into Syria fleeing Israeli airstrikes.

04:44 PM BST

Iran announces five days of national mourning

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has declared five days of national mourning across Iran following Nasrallah’s death.

04:40 PM BST

Israeli military says it conducted strike in Beirut’s Dahiyeh area

The Israeli military said on Saturday that it conducted a strike in the Dahiyeh area of Beirut.

04:34 PM BST

Hardliners in Tehran accuse Mullah regime of being too passive

After Israel has repeatedly crossed Iran’s “red lines,” hardliners in Tehran are accusing the Mullah regime of being too passive.

Tehran says Israel has crossed multiple red lines, including launching a ground operation in Gaza, a suspected Israeli airstrike on the Islamic Republic’s consulate building in Damascus, and assassinating Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Yet, nearly two months after Haniyeh’s death, Iran continues to threaten retaliation but has done little in response.

With the air strike that killed Nasrallah on Friday, yet another Iranian red line has been crossed.

The Iranian government now finds itself in a difficult position.

Following the air strike in Damascus, Iran responded by attacking Israel with missiles and suicide drones.

However, a faction of more radical officials within the Islamic Republic criticised the government’s response as “asymmetric” and said that it failed to restore Iran’s damaged deterrence.

They say that Iran’s lack of action has emboldened Israel to escalate tensions rapidly, meaning further attacks on Iranian positions are inevitable.

The regional implications of Iran’s silence are affecting its proxy groups too.

Iran’s proxy groups are being targeted by Israel one after another, and they see little practical support coming from Tehran.

The ongoing pattern could significantly undermine what Iranian authorities refer to as their regional power tools.

04:29 PM BST

In pictures: Lebanon on Sept 28

Children sleep after being internally displaced by Israeli airstrikes - Carl Court/Getty Images

Passengers wait to board their flight at Beirut’s International airport - AMANDA MOUAWAD/AFP via Getty Images

Smoke billows over Khiam, as pictured from Marjayoun - REUTERS/Karamallah Daher

04:17 PM BST

Russia condemns Israel’s killing of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah

Russia strongly condemns Israel’s killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in the Lebanese capital Beirut, the foreign ministry said on Saturday, calling it “yet another political assassination”.

“This forceful action is fraught with even greater dramatic consequences for Lebanon and the entire Middle East,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The Israeli side could not fail to recognise this danger, but took the step of killing Lebanese citizens, which would almost inevitably provoke a new outburst of violence. Thus, it bears full responsibility for the subsequent escalation.”

04:11 PM BST

US determined to prevent Iran from expanding Mideast conflict, Austin tells Israel’s Gallant

The United States is determined to prevent Iran and Iran-backed groups from exploiting the situation in Lebanon or expanding the conflict, Lloyd Austin, the US defense secretary, told Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant in calls on Friday.

Mr Austin expressed full US support for Israel’s right to defend itself and “made it clear that the United States remains postured to protect US forces and facilities in the region and committed to the defense of Israel,” Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said in a statement on Saturday.

03:57 PM BST

‘Explosion’ after sirens sound in central Israel

Reuters is reporting that an explosion has been heard in central Israel after sirens sounded in the region.

Large bangs were heard after a missile was fired from Yemen and intercepted, according to the Israeli military.

The IDF have confirmed that sirens sounded across the centre of the country after a ballistic missile was fired from Yemen.

The sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and surrounding areas.

03:27 PM BST

Calls for revenge in Iran

Iran’s state TV has been broadcasting live footage of regime supporters gathering across the country.

“Hey leader, we are ready, we are ready,” one group was heard shouting, expressing their readiness for revenge.

Calls for retaliation have also been made by state TV presenters, with one saying: “There is no difference between Baghdad and Tehran, or Beirut and Tehran, the [Israeli] regime will go for all of these locations.”

“Now we should wait for them,” he added. “Netanyahu does not understand dialogue – he only understands one language, and that’s missiles, ballistics, and all sorts of drones.”

Some regime supporters in Iran have also called for the impeachment of Iran’s president Masaoud Pezeshkian over his failure to “secure” Iran’s proxy forces in the Middle East.

03:22 PM BST

Israeli foreign minister says Nasrallah killing ‘justified counter-terrorism’ act

Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz said on Saturday that slain Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah “deserved” to die and that the Israeli air raid on Beirut that killed him was justified.

“The elimination of arch-terrorist Nasrallah is one of the most justified counter-terrorism actions Israel has ever taken,” Mr Katz said in a post on X, adding that the Lebanese militant leader “deserved to be taken down, and it’s a good thing he was”.

03:19 PM BST

Nasrallah’s death will lead to Israel’s destruction, says Iran’s vice president

Iran’s vice president has said that the death of the Hezbollah leader will lead to the destruction of Israel.

“The unjustly shed blood of the oppressed on the path of resistance, particularly that of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah in Lebanon will lead to the destruction of the Zionist regime,” said Mohammad Reza Aref.

“The world must unite against the Zionist regime,” he added. “We stand resolutely with the resistance,” he added.



03:12 PM BST

Who was the IRGC commander killed with Nasrallah?

Iran’s Brigadier General Abbas Nilforushan, who was killed alongside Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, is the most senior Iranian commander to have been killed in recent months.

He was one of the prominent commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, and led several operations.

Nilforushan served as the deputy commander of IRGC ground force operations from 2005 to 2007.

Between 2010 and 2014, he held the position of commander at the IRGC command and headquarters, and since 2019 has served as the IRGC’s deputy of operations. Nilforushan also headed the IRGC command and headquarters college, and was deputy commander at Imam Hossein Camp.

In April, he was appointed as the IRGC’s deputy director of operations in the Middle East, succeeding Mohammad Reza Zahedi by order of Major General Hossein Salami, the IRGC commander-in-chief.

Zahedi was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Damascus. In response to Zahedi’s death, Iran launched around 300 suicide drones and missiles at Israel.

Nilforushan played a significant role in managing and supporting Iran’s regional allies, including Lebanese Hezbollah and Hamas.

03:09 PM BST

Erdogan says Israel committing ‘genocide’ in Lebanon

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Israel was committing a “genocide” in Lebanon after Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was confirmed among hundreds killed in Israeli strikes this week.

“Lebanon and the Lebanese people are the latest target of a policy of genocide, occupation and invasion carried out by Israel since October 7,” Mr Erdogan wrote on X.

02:32 PM BST

Hezbollah leader killed due to security breach, Iranian official says

An Iranian official has said on state television that Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah was killed due to a security breach.

Mohammad-Javad Larijani, the international deputy for the chief justice and secretary of the high council for human rights in Iran, said on state TV: “The pager attacks and recent strikes were a result of infiltration, something the Supreme Leader had already warned about.”

He added: “This gap will soon be filled, and when it is, Hezbollah will emerge even stronger.”

02:22 PM BST

Who was Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah?

An image of Hassan Nasrallah – with a black stripe for mourning – is aired on a private Lebanese station in Beirut - JOSEPH EID/AFP via Getty Images

In his last broadcast speech, Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, vowed a “reckoning will come” with Israel over its attacks on his fighters.

“It’s nature, its size, how and where? That is certainly what we will keep to ourselves,” he said.

In the end, the reckoning came for him in the form of a huge Israeli bombardment targeting Hezbollah’s headquarters on Friday night.

The arch-foe of Israel was eliminated after more than 30 years of leading Hezbollah in its wars against the Jewish state.

Among supporters, Nasrallah was lauded for standing up to Israel and defying the United States. To enemies, he was head of a terrorist organisation and a proxy for Iran’s Shi’ite Islamist theocracy in its tussle for influence in the Middle East.

02:14 PM BST

Iran says Hezbollah leader’s ‘path to continue’ despite his killing

Iran’s foreign ministry has said the path of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah will continue despite his killing in an Israeli air strike in Beirut.

“The glorious path of the leader of the resistance, Hassan Nasrallah, will continue and his sacred goal will be realised in the liberation of Quds (Jerusalem), God willing,” foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a post on social media X.

02:11 PM BST

Yemen’s Houthis say resistance will not be broken

The Houthi movement in Yemen has mourned the death of Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, its ally in an Iran-backed alliance opposing Israel.

“The resistance will not be broken, and the Jihadist spirit of the Mujahideen brothers in Lebanon and on all fronts of support will grow stronger and bigger,” the group said in a statement.

02:09 PM BST

Iran cancels flights to Beirut

Iran has cancelled flights to Beirut.

A spokesman for the Islamic Republic’s IranAire announced that all flights to Beirut’s Rafic Hariri Airport have been “suspended until further notice”.



02:06 PM BST

IRGC senior commander killed in strike that targeted Hezbollah leader

A senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was killed alongside Hasan Nasrallah, Iranian media has reported.

“Guards Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan was martyred in Israel’s attack on Beirut along with Martyr Seyed Hassan Nasrallah,” IRNA news agency reported.

Nilforoushan, the IRGC’s deputy commander for operations in Lebanon, was killed during a meeting with the Hezbollah leader.

Nilforoushan’s death marks Iran’s most significant loss since April, when his predecessor, Mohammad Reza Zahedi, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Damascus.

In response to Zahedi’s death, Iran launched around 300 suicide drones and missiles at Israel.

02:02 PM BST

Iraq PM says Israel crossed ‘all red lines’ with Nasrallah killing

Iraq’s prime minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has condemned the Israeli killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah as a “crime”.

The Friday attack on Hezbollah’s south Beirut stronghold that killed the Iran-backed group’s leader was a “shameful attack” and “a crime that shows the Zionist entity has crossed all the red lines”, Sudani said in a statement, calling Nasrallah “a martyr on the path of the righteous”.

02:00 PM BST

Over 50,000 people living in Lebanon have crossed into Syria, UN says

The UN high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi, said more than 50,000 Lebanese and Syrian people living in Lebanon have now crossed into Syria fleeing Israeli airstrikes.

“Well over 200,000 are displaced inside Lebanon,” he added in a post on X. “Relief operations are underway, including by UNHCR, to help all those in need, in coordination with both governments.”

More than 50,000 Lebanese and Syrians living in Lebanon have now crossed into Syria fleeing Israeli airstrikes. Well over 200,000 are displaced inside Lebanon.



Relief operations are underway, including by UNHCR, to help all those in need, in coordination with both governments. pic.twitter.com/Qcvdw79z8A — Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) September 28, 2024

01:52 PM BST

Israel’s war is not with the Lebanese people, defence minister says

Israel’s war is not with the Lebanese people, defence minister Yoav Gallant said on Saturday, after confirmation Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah had been killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut.

“He (Nasrallah) was the murderer of thousands of Israelis and foreign citizens. He was an immediate threat to the lives of thousands of Israelis and other citizens,” Mr Gallant said in a statement. “To the people of Lebanon, I say: Our war is not with you. It’s time for change.”

01:42 PM BST

Civilians in central Israel given new guidelines

Israel has changed the guidelines for civilians living in central Israel with immediate effect.

Outdoor gatherings and services can only be held up to 10 people, beaches will be closed to the public, and educational activities are prohibited, among other amendments.

01:34 PM BST

More than 80 bombs dropped to kill Nasrallah, Israeli officials say

A report by the New York Times has said that Israeli leaders had been aware of Hassan Nasrallah’s whereabouts for months and decided to strike him last week because they believed he would soon disappear to a different location.

Two senior Israeli defence officials told the newspaper that more than 80 bombs were dropped over a period of several minutes to kill him.

The officials said that the operation had been planned earlier in the week, as Israeli political leaders spoke with their American counterparts about the possibility of a cease-fire in Lebanon, and before Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, left Israel to give a speech at the United Nations

01:26 PM BST

Hamas says Nasrallah assassination will only strengthen resistance

Hamas has said Nasrallah’s death would only fuel the fight against Israel.

“Crimes and assassination by the occupation will only increase the determination and the insistence of the resistance in Palestine and Lebanon to go forward with all their might, bravery and pride on the footsteps of the martyrs...and pursue the path of resistance until victory and the dismissal of the occupation,” Hamas said in a statement.

“We reaffirm our absolute solidarity and standing with the brothers in Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, who are taking part in the battle of the Al-Aqsa Flood to defend Al-Aqsa mosque, alongside our people and our resistance,” Hamas added.

Islamic Jihad, another Iranian-backed Palestinian group, said in a statement: “Sooner or later, the resistance forces in Lebanon, Palestine, and the region will make the enemy pay the price of its crimes, and taste defeat for what its sinful hands have done.”

01:17 PM BST

Mood sours in Beirut

The mood has dramatically soured in Beirut. While women are weeping, Shia men in different parts of Beirut are expressing their emotion by firing into the air.

01:15 PM BST

Hezbollah chief’s death ‘fantastic’ news, say Israelis

Israelis rejoiced Saturday at the news that Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah had been killed.

“Absolutely fantastic news, it should have been done a long time ago,” said David Shalev, a resident of Israel’s commercial hub told AFP.

Although he cast doubt on whether Nasrallah’s killing would end the fighting in the north, he said it sent a clear message to Israel’s foes in the region: “Don’t screw with us.”

In the coastal city of Rishon LeZion in central Israel, Shuli Diaz called Friday’s strike on Nasrallah “an amazing move”.

She said she hoped the Hezbollah leader’s death would bring peace after more than a year of war triggered by the October 7 attack.

“I think that the elimination of Nasrallah will bring an end to the war,” Diaz said. “I believe that this will bring some sort of political resolution. I at least hope so.”

“We are celebrating the death of the number one terrorist in the world,” said Rami Steiner, another resident of Rishon LeZion. “This is an opportunity for a new era, a better world without terrorists.”

01:09 PM BST

Extraordinary scenes in Beirut

Some extraordinary scenes here in Beirut as Hezbollah confirms the death of Hassan Nasrallah. One Shia woman has burst into tears, while another has sank to her knees, repeating: “Oh God! Oh God”.

Many people, including a Christian woman, are trying to console them.

Hassan Nasrallah was a deeply polarising figure in Lebanese society and across the Middle East.

For the marginalised Shia minority in Lebanon he was a resistance hero who, as far as they are concerned, liberated their heartlands from Israeli military occupation in 2000. They also regarded him as their saviour and champion – the man who fought for Shias to have a political voice in Lebanon and ensured they had access to services and welfare.

A woman reacts after hearing the news of the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut - AP Photo/Hussein Malla

Many Shias I spoke to before the news was confirmed had flatly refused to believe the Israeli claims that Nasrallah had died. It was a trick, they insisted, to get him to surface on TV with the hope of striking him again. To say that Lebanon’s Shia community is now in shock would be an understatement.

But for Lebanon’s other communities – Christians, Sunni Muslims and Druze – the reaction is likely to be more ambivalent.

Some still view Nasrallah favourably for standing up to Israel, but many blame him and his movement for contributing to Lebanon’s political paralysis and economic crisis, as well as for dragging them into a conflict with Israel that few of them would have wanted.

12:55 PM BST

Hamas says it mourns Hezbollah leader

Hamas said in a statement it mourned the death of Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

12:52 PM BST

In pictures: Tehran protests

Iranian protestors holding Palestine and Hezbollah flags participate in an anti-Israeli protest at Palestine Square in Tehran - ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Hundreds of people gather in Palestine Square in Tehran, the capital of Iran, to protest Israel’s attacks in Lebanon - Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images

12:37 PM BST

Hezbollah admits leader Nasrallah killed after Israeli strike

Hezbollah has confirmed that its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was killed and vowed to continue the battle against Israel.

“Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Hezbollah, has joined his great, immortal martyr comrades whom he led for about 30 years,” Hezbollah said in a statement.

The Israeli military announced the assassination earlier on Saturday. “Hassan Nasrallah is dead,” military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said.

The IDF said that it carried out a precise air strike while Hezbollah leaders met at its headquarters in Dahiyeh, south of Beirut, and vowed to “reach” anyone else who threatens Israel.

Nasrallah led the militant group for more than three decades. His death could dramatically reshape conflicts across the Middle East.

12:14 PM BST

France says it has information confirming Hezbollah chief Nasrallah is dead

France’s foreign ministry said that according to its information Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was indeed dead, after Israel said it had killed him a day earlier.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah has yet to issue any statement on the status of Nasrallah, its leader for 32 years.

“According to the information we have, Hassan Nasrallah, secretary general of Hezbollah, would indeed have died,” the French foreign ministry said in a statement.

12:12 PM BST

Israel planned Nasrallah’s assassination ‘for years’

A senior Israeli official has told The Telegraph that Israel planned the assassination of Nasrallah “for years”.

“The last thing Nasrallah did was watch the Israeli prime minister on TV in the UN. He was sure he knew the Israelis, but didn’t understand what is coming,” the source said.

“The Iranians used Lebanon and abandoned it at the first opportunity. The whole world sees that the Iranians are a paper tiger. When the Lebanese soldiers started paying the price for Iran, Khamenei simply abandoned them. The Iranians used Lebanon and now have left it behind. Khamenei exploited Lebanon and discarded it,” the official added.

11:51 AM BST

New Israeli strike on south Beirut

A new Israeli strike hit a building in Hezbollah’s south Beirut bastion Saturday, a Lebanese security official told AFP, after Israel earlier said it killed group leader Hassan Nasrallah during intense bombardment.

“A new Israeli strike targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs,” the official said, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, adding it hit “a building”.

11:45 AM BST

Israel cannot destroy Hezbollah, Iran’s supreme leader says from hiding

Iran’s supreme leader has insisted that Israel cannot destroy Hezbollah, in his first remarks after the IDF said it had killed leader Hassan Nasrallah.

In a statement, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Israeli “criminals should know that they are too small to cause significant damage to the strong construction of Hezbollah in Lebanon”.

He added that the “fate of this region will be determined by the forces of resistance, with Hezbollah at the forefront” and called on Muslims “to stand by the people of Lebanon and the proud Hezbollah with whatever means they have and assist them in confronting the ... wicked regime (of Israel)”.

He also denounced the killing of “defenceless” civilians in Lebanon, saying it showed “the short-sightedness and foolish policies of the leaders” of Israel.

Khamenei has reportedly been transferred to a secure location inside the country with heightened security measures in place after Israel vowed to “reach” anyone who threatens Israel.

11:43 AM BST

Israeli officials say Nasrallah’s death could lead to a ‘pivot’

Israel hopes Hassan Nasrallah’s death could significantly degrade the group and prevent the need for a ground invasion to stop Hezbollah’s rocket, missile and drone attacks across the border, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

“His powerful leadership is different,” a senior Israeli official told the newspaper. “Some people are irreplaceable.”

“Our preference is to not have a ground invasion,” the senior Israeli official added. “This could be a pivot.”



11:39 AM BST

Pictured: Israeli tanks gather by the Israeli-Lebanon border

Israeli military tanks gather by the Israeli-Lebanon border - Ilia Yefimovich/DPA/Cover Images

11:32 AM BST

Israeli strikes continue on Beirut’s southern suburbs, witnesses say

Israeli airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs are ongoing, witnesses told Reuters on Saturday, saying smoke was visible rising from the affected area.

11:27 AM BST

Israel army says more than 140 Hezbollah targets struck ‘since last night’

The Israeli military said on Saturday it had struck more than 140 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon since the previous night.

“Since last night, the IDF (military) struck over 140 Hezbollah terror targets, including launchers aimed at Israeli civilians, buildings in which weapons were stored, strategic weaponry, weapons production facilities, and additional terrorist infrastructure sites, some embedded underneath residential buildings in the area of Beirut,” the military said in a statement.

11:23 AM BST

Watch: Israel says Hezbollah leader Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike

11:16 AM BST

Lebanon blocks Iranian plane from entering airspace after Israeli threats

Lebanon’s transport ministry told an Iranian aircraft not to enter its airspace after Israel warned air traffic control at Beirut airport that it would use “force” if the plane landed, a source at the ministry told Reuters.

The source said it was not clear what was on the plane.

“The priority is people’s lives,” the source added.

11:09 AM BST

Israel army says ‘most’ senior Hezbollah leaders ‘eliminated’

Israel’s military said Saturday that “most” senior leaders of Hezbollah had been killed, after it announced the death of Hassan Nasrallah, the head of the group, which has not provided confirmation.

“Most of the senior leaders of Hezbollah have been eliminated,” military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani told an online press briefing.

10:56 AM BST

Israel army posts image of ‘eliminated’ Hezbollah leaders

The IDF has posted an image on social media of Hezbollah’s military chain of command, with “eliminated” written over the photographs of those it says has been killed.

We searched up "dismantled" on the internet, this is the picture that came up: pic.twitter.com/C5p3jmhwIZ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 28, 2024

10:53 AM BST

Israel on alert after Nasrallah killing, army spokesperson says

Israel is on high alert for a broader conflict after the elimination of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut, but hopes his death will cause the Iran-backed group to change course, a military spokesperson said on Saturday.

“We hope this will change Hezbollah’s actions,” Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said in a media briefing after the military confirmed it had killed Nasrallah.

But he said there was still a ways to go in degrading Hezbollah’s capabilities.

“We’ve seen Hezbollah carry out attacks against us for a year. It’s safe to assume that they are going to continue carrying out their attacks against us or try to,” he said.

10:46 AM BST

Hezbollah says it targets Israeli sites in response to Israeli attacks on civilians

Lebanon’s Hezbollah said it had targeted Israeli sites including Rosh Pina in the north with missiles in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanese cities, villages and civilians.

10:30 AM BST

Details of attack released

The attack that the IDF said killed Hassan Nasrallah was undertaken by F-15i jets from squadron 69, the “Ream” squadron.

The planes dropped “about 85 bunker-penetrating bombs weighing a ton of explosives each”, says Israel’s Channel 12 news.

10:27 AM BST

Pictures from Lebanon

A displaced child carries styrofoam pieces to use for shelter in Beirut’s central Martyrs’ Square - REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki

The remains of a factory targeted in an overnight Israeli airstrike in the town of Chouaifet, south of Beirut - ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images

Displaced families gather after fleeing the overnight Israeli strikes in southern Beirut - REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki

10:20 AM BST

Iran’s supreme leader ‘moved to secure location’ after Hezbollah’s Nasrallah killed

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has reportedly been transferred to a secure location inside the country with heightened security measures in place.

It comes after Israel announced it had killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday and vowed to “reach” anyone who threatens Israel.

“This is not the end of our toolbox. The message is simple, anyone who threatens the citizens of Israel – we will know how to reach them,” Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said in a statement.

Iran has been Hezbollah’s ally since the Lebanese armed group’s establishment in 1982. Khamenei, a former president of Iran, is the country’s head of state, responsible for the Revolutionary Guards Corps.

The Middle East is on tenterhooks over whether the conflict will now spill over into all out war.

10:03 AM BST

Analysis: Israeli military hawks cockahoop as Nasrallah’s death confirmed

Not surprisingly, Israel’s military hawks are cockahoop this morning.

Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Hezbollah and a lethal terrorist foe of more than 40 years, is no more, according to the IDF.

But it’s not just revenge that Israel’s defence establishment is celebrating, but confirmation that its hawkish “take-the-fight-to them” strategy is working.

Israel’s strike on Hezbollah’s nerve centre in Dahiyeh may have “fundamentally altered Iran’s strategic ambitions” in the region, says former Israeli Intelligence official Avi Melamed.

“This incident offers the Lebanese – previously held hostage by Hezbollah – the chance to liberate themselves from Iranian influence, while also likely compelling Iran to reevaluate its plans for regional control”, he added.

Despite heavy collateral damage and damage to Israel’s reputation, Hamas has all but been destroyed as a military force in Gaza. And now there can be little doubt that Hezbollah has been seriously degraded.

So is the hawk’s approach really working in the face of continued US and other dovish opposition? Is there blowback yet to come? Or does history really favour the brave?

Time will tell but it’s been a long time since military hawks were this bullish – about 20 years in fact.

“Seeing the faces of liberated Iraqis, you have to say this is a very good day,” Mr Rumsfeld said at a Washington press conference in 2003.

“We are seeing history unfold. Saddam Hussein is now taking his rightful place alongside Hitler, Stalin, Lenin and Ceaucescu in the pantheon of failed, brutal dictators.”

09:55 AM BST

At least 41,586 Palestinians killed in Israel’s Gaza offensive

At least 41,586 Palestinians have been killed and 96,210 others injured in Israel’s military offensive on Gaza since Oct 7, the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said.

09:44 AM BST

Israel’s army chief says it has not emptied ‘toolbox’ with killing of Hezbollah chief

The Israeli army’s chief of staff said on Saturday it had not emptied its “toolbox” with the targeted killing of Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

“This is not the end of our toolbox. The message is simple, anyone who threatens the citizens of Israel - we will know how to reach them,” Herzi Halevi, the chief of the general staff, said in a statement.

09:37 AM BST

IDF says strikes killed unspecified number of other Hezbollah commanders

An Israeli military statement said its strikes have also killed Ali Karake, who they identified as commander of Hezbollah’s southern front, and an unspecified number of other Hezbollah commanders.

“During Hassan Nasrallah’s 32-year reign as the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, he was responsible for the murder of many Israeli civilians and soldiers, and the planning and execution of thousands of terrorist activities,” the statement said.

“He was responsible for directing and executing terrorist attacks around the world in which civilians of various nationalities were murdered. Nasrallah was the central decision-maker and the strategic leader of the organisation.”

09:32 AM BST

Unicef says Lebanon’s hospitals ‘overwhelmed’

Displaced families gather near a church after spending the night there, fleeing the overnight Israeli strikes in southern Beirut - REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki

Ettie Higgins, Unicef’s deputy representative in Lebanon, said “thousands and thousands” of people had fled southern Beirut, while hospitals were “overwhelmed” and water pumping stations had been destroyed.

She told the BBC’s Today programme: “Even the most basic essential services of healthcare and water are now being rapidly, rapidly depleted.

“There was already a humanitarian crisis in Lebanon given that it’s been hosting over 1 million refugees from Syria for over a decade, so it’s rapidly escalating into a catastrophe.”

She added that 50 children had already been killed, and said she expected that figure to rise as the air strikes continued.

09:28 AM BST

Britons urged to leave Lebanon

Britons have been urged to leave Lebanon amid warnings the country faces a humanitarian “catastrophe” following the latest round of Israeli air strikes.

On Friday, the Foreign Office warned that British nationals should “leave now” as series of massive explosions levelled multiple apartment buildings in Beirut.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said it was “working to increase capacity” and secure seats for British nationals on flights out of the country.

09:23 AM BST

Israel army chief vows to ‘reach’ anyone who threatens Israel after Nasrallah reported killed

Israel’s army chief vowed on Saturday to “reach” anyone who threatens Israeli citizens, after the military said Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah had been killed.

“This is not the end of our toolbox. The message is simple, anyone who threatens the citizens of Israel – we will know how to reach them,” Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said in a statement.

09:22 AM BST

Source close to Hezbollah says contact with Nasrallah ‘lost’ since Friday night

A source close to Lebanon’s Hezbollah said that contact had been lost since Friday evening with chief Hassan Nasrallah.

“Contact with Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has been lost since Friday evening,” the source told AFP, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. He did not confirm whether Nasrallah had been killed.

09:20 AM BST

Nasrallah ‘will no longer be able to terrorize the world,’ says IDF

In a post on X, the Israeli Defense Forces said Hassan Nasrallah “will no longer be able to terrorize the world”.

Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 28, 2024

09:15 AM BST

Who was Hassan Nasrallah, the Hezbollah leader?

Hassan Nasrallah speaks on July 25, 2014, during a rare public appearance - ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images

Hailed as a national hero for his role in ending the Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon, Hassan Nasrallah was once likened in the country to revolutionary leaders like Che Guevara.

Born in a Beirut suburb in 1960, Nasrallah was 15 when civil war broke out in Lebanon, forcing the family, including his nine siblings, to flee the capital for their ancestral home in Bazouriye, a southern village.

By 1982, with the civil war underway, he organised for five years an armed resistance to the Israeli occupation of Lebanon, before travelling to Iran for further study.

He would only return once his mentor Abbas al-Musawi had come to power in Hezbollah, replacing him as leader when he was killed by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) in 1992.

Under Nasrallah’s leadership, Hezbollah built up support among the long under-represented Shia Muslims in Lebanon, offering welfare services like interest-free loans and food deliveries during Ramadan.

Meanwhile, its attacks on the Israeli occupation of south Lebanon forced the Israeli army out of the country in 2000, following 15 years of occupation.

When the Israelis withdrew, Nasrallah’s popularity in the Arab world shot through the roof. In 2006, Hizbollah would clash again with Israel after sending gunmen across the border in a lethal raid. That war ended with more than 1,000 Lebanese and 165 Israelis dead, and a UN-brokered agreement for Israel to lift its naval blockade of Lebanon.

09:03 AM BST

Israel’s military says Hezbollah leader killed in Beirut strike

The Israeli military said they have killed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, in a strike in Beirut on Friday.

“Hassan Nasrallah is dead,” military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani announced on X. Military spokesman Captain David Avraham also confirmed to AFP that the Hezbollah chief had been “eliminated”.

The military said that they carried out a precise airstrike while Hezbollah leadership was meeting at their headquarters in Dahiyeh, south of Beirut.

Nasrallah has led Hezbollah for more than three decades. The Iran-backed Hezbollah has yet to issue any statement on the status of Nasrallah, who has led the group for 32 years.

The military said the strikes also killed Ali Karake, who the statement identified as commander of Hezbollah’s southern front, and an unspecified number of other Hezbollah commanders.

08:39 AM BST

People flee southern Beirut for other districts

News agencies are reporting that hundreds of people slept in the streets of the Lebanese capital overnight as they sought to escape the parts of the city that were being targeted in the Israeli strikes.

Agence France-Presse reports that families slept in Martyr’s Square in the centre of the city or on the waterfront, with many sleeping in their cars.

Israel had warned residents to leave parts of the densely populated Dahiyeh district ahead of its bombing raid on Saturday morning.

Families sit on the ground in Martyrs’ square after fleeing the Israeli airstrikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Saturday. - (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)/(AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

08:11 AM BST

IDF calls up three reserve battalions

The Israeli army has said it is calling up three reserve battalions to its central command, which operates in the West Bank area.

The IDF said that the call up was for the purpose of “operational missions and bolstering defenses.”

07:58 AM BST

IDF strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs overnight

Reuters reports that Israeli strikes hit the southern suburbs of Beirut, which are Hezbollah’s stronghold, over a five hour period overnight.

Witnesses reported more than 20 air strikes before dawn. At least six people were killed and 91 were wounded, Lebanon’s health ministry said

The IDF also confirmed that it had struck targets in the Bekaa Valley region and the south of the country.

According to the Israeli military, the sites include ammunition storage facilities and rocket launching sites.

Lebanese civil defense teams conduct a search and rescue operation following the Israeli attacks on the south of Beirut. - Houssam Shbaro/ Getty Images

Smoke rises from the site of an airstrike in the El Leylaki area located south of Beirut on Saturday. - Houssam Shbaro/Anadolu via Getty Images

07:47 AM BST

Rockets fired at area east of Haifa

The IDF says that five rockets were fired from Lebanon this morning at the Jezreel Valley, an area to the east of Haifa in the north of the country.

Sirens were set off in towns east of the port city.

The IDF said it intercepted some of the rockets. No injuries have been reported.

07:40 AM BST

IDF claims death of Hamas leader in Syria

Israel’s army has announced that it killed Ahmad Muhammad Fahd, who they say was the head of Hamas operations in southern Syria.

“Overnight (Friday), the IAF struck and eliminated Ahmad Muhammad Fahd, head of the Hamas terrorist network in southern Syria,” the IDF said in a statement.

The IDF said that Fahd was killed in a strike by Israel’s air force while planning to carry out an imminent terror attack.

He was responsible for carrying out attacks on Israeli soldiers and “firing projectiles toward the Golan Heights area,” the statement continued.