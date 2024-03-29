Iranian journalist brutally stabbed outside his London home

Pouria Zeraati suffered multiple stab wounds and was rushed to the hospital - LINKEDIN

A prominent British-based Iranian journalist, working for a TV station targeted by the Tehran regime, has been stabbed multiple times outside his London home.

Pouria Zeraati, who hosts a show on the Persian-language television network Iran International, was attacked by a group of people as he left his home on Friday afternoon, according to reports.

He suffered multiple stab wounds and was rushed to the hospital, where he was said to be in a stable condition.

The TV station has previously been declared a “terrorist organisation” by the Iranian state.

A spokesman for Scotland Yard confirmed they were aware of the incident and were investigating.

While the motive for the attack remains unclear, it is understood that MI5 have been made aware.

Pouria Zeraati is the host of the "Last Word" programme on Iran International - IRAN INTERNATIONAL TV

Last month, it was revealed that counter-terrorism police had foiled 15 plots linked to Iran, including a plan to murder to British-based journalists.

In December, an Austrian national who was born in Chechnya was found guilty of spying on the headquarters of Iran International.

Magomed-Husejn Dovtaev, 31, carried out hostile reconnaissance on the west London headquarters of Iran International.

Following his conviction, Dominic Murphy, a commander from the Met’s counter-terrorism unit, said police were “very alive to the threat posed by Iran” after foiling the plots linked to the hostile state.