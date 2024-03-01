Iranians Head to Polls in First Elections Since Widespread Protests

Iranians headed to the polls on March 1, as all eyes were on voter turnout in the first elections since widespread protests and unrest in 2022.

Footage by the state-run Tasnim News Agency shows people waiting in line to vote at several polling stations.

IRNA said 15,000 candidates were running for 290 seats in parliament and 88 positions in the Assembly of Experts, which oversees the appointment of the Supreme Leader. Credit: Tasnim News Agency via Storyful