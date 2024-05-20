Iranians pray for president missing in chopper crash

STORY: :: People gather in Iran's capital to pray after

a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi crashes

:: May 19, 2024

:: Tehran, Iran

"The Islamic Republic has lost great characters before, we will definitely pray that nothing happens and Mr. Raisi is there and stays, but the point is that the Islamic Republic will definitely not be disrupted by such an incident or by the loss of icons in power."

An official told Reuters the lives of Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were "at risk following the helicopter crash", which happened on the way back from a visit to the border with Azerbaijan in Iran's northwest.

People checked the news of the crash on their phones as they prayed.

One man said he was praying for Raisi's wellbeing. Another said Iran would remain strong regardless of whatever happened.

Iranian state media said bad weather was the cause of the crash and was complicating rescue efforts. State news agency IRNA said Raisi was flying in a U.S.-made Bell 212 helicopter.

Rescue teams were expected to reach the probable site of the crash later on Sunday evening.