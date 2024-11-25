Iran's Khamenei demands death sentence for Israeli leaders after ICC warrants

DUBAI − The supreme leader of Iran, which backs the Hamas and Hezbollah militants fighting Israel in Gaza and Lebanon, said Monday that death sentences should be issued for Israeli leaders, not arrest warrants.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was commenting on a decision by the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants on Thursday for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defence chief and a Hamas leader, Ibrahim Al-Masri.

"They issued an arrest warrant, that's not enough... Death sentence must be issued for these criminal leaders," Khamenei said of Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Secretary Yoav Gallant.

An anti-Israeli billboard with a picture of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is displayed on a building in Tehran, Iran November 24, 2024.

In their decision, the ICC judges said there were reasonable grounds to believe Netanyahu and Gallant were criminally responsible for acts including murder, persecution and starvation as a weapon of war as part of a "widespread and systematic attack against the civilian population of Gaza."

The decision was met with outrage in Israel, which called it shameful and absurd. Gaza residents expressed hope it would help end the violence and bring those responsible for war crimes to justice.

Israel has rejected the jurisdiction of the Hague-based court and denies war crimes in Gaza.

The warrant for a Hamas leader, Ibrahim Al-Masri, lists charges of mass killings during the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel that triggered the war on the long-blockaded Palestinian enclave, and also charges of rape and the taking of hostages.

An estmated 1,200 Israelis were killed in the 2023 Hamas attack, and 43,000 Palestinians have died in the ongoing war in Gaza.

Israel has said it killed Masri, also known as Mohammed Deif, in an airstrike in July but Hamas has neither confirmed nor denied this.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Iran's suypreme leader wants death sentence for Netanyahu and Gallant