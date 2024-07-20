Iran's nuclear breakout time now 1-2 weeks: Blinken

STORY: :: Blinken says it now takes 1-2 weeks for Iran to produce

weapons grade material for a nuclear weapon

:: July 19, 2024

:: Aspen, Colorado

:: Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of state

"Where we are now is not in a good place. Iran, because the nuclear agreement was thrown out instead of being at least a year away from having the breakout capacity of producing fissile material for a nuclear weapon is now probably one or two weeks away from doing that."

"They are, they haven't produced a weapon itself. But that's something, of course, that we track very, very carefully. And you put those two things together, the fissile material and explosive device, and you have a nuclear weapon. So we're focused on that. What we've seen in the last weeks and months is Iran is actually moving forward with this program. So the first thing we need to see, if Iran is serious about engaging, is actually pulling back on the work that it's doing on its program. Second, we, of course, have been maximizing pressure on Iran across the board. We've imposed more than 600 sanctions on Iranian persons, entities of one kind or another. We haven't lifted a single sanction."

He cautiously expressed hope for diplomatic engagement while reiterating the U.S.'s commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

He emphasized ongoing efforts to closely monitor Iran and to coordinate international responses through sanctions and alliances, underscoring the importance of global cooperation to address the diplomatic challenges posed by Iran's nuclear program.