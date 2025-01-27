Iran's Revolutionary Guards commander says Iran purchased Russian-made Sukhoi 35 fighter jets

Reuters
·1 min read
A Russian Sukhoi Su-35S jet fighter performs a flight during the Aviadarts competition outside Ryazan

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran has purchased Russian-made Sukhoi-35 fighter jets, a senior Revolutionary Guards commander said on Monday, amid Western concerns about Tehran and Moscow's growing military cooperation.

This is the first time an Iranian official has confirmed the purchase of Su-35 jets. However, Ali Shadmani, who was quoted by the Student News Network, did not clarify how many jets were purchased and whether they had already been delivered to Iran.

"Whenever necessary, we make military purchases to strengthen our air, land, and naval forces. [...] The production of military equipment has also accelerated," the deputy Coordinator of the Khatam-ol-Anbia Central Headquarters said.

"If the enemy acts foolishly, it will taste the bitter taste of being hit by our missiles, and none of its interests in the occupied territories will remain safe," Shadmani warned referring to Iran's arch-rival in the region, Israel.

ADVERTISEMENT

In November 2023, Iran's Tasnim news agency said Tehran had finalised arrangements to buy Russian fighter jets.

Earlier this month, Iran and Russia signed a comprehensive strategic partnership which did not mention arms transfers but said the two will develop their "military-technical cooperation."

Iran's air force has only a few dozen strike aircraft, including Russian jets as well as ageing U.S. models acquired before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Latest Stories

  • Trump Zeroes in on Country to Dump Migrants From All Over

    President Donald Trump seems to have finally found a country that won’t rebuff his plan to send it hordes of undocumented immigrants who don’t hail from that nation. The Trump administration is working on a plan with El Salvador that would allow the Latin American country to accept immigrants from the U.S. even if they are not El Salvadorian, according to CBS News. The plan would designate El Salvador as a “Safe Third Country” as part of the agreement, pushing the migrants to seek asylum there i

  • White House says Colombia agrees to take deported migrants after Trump tariff showdown

    BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The White House claimed victory in a showdown with Colombia over accepting flights of deported migrants from the U.S. on Sunday, hours after President Donald Trump threatened steep tariffs on imports and other sanctions on the longtime U.S. partner.

  • Another Country Has ‘First Dibs’ On Greenland Before America: Ex-Envoy

    Denmark’s former representative to Greenland has claimed US President Donald Trump needs permission from a third country if he is to fulfill his pledge to take over the self-governing island. Tom Høyem, 83, who was Copenhagen’s top envoy to Greenland from 1982 to 1987, told The Sunday Times that he believes the United Kingdom has legal standing to make a claim for the arctic territory before the United States does. “If Trump tried to buy Greenland, he would have to ask London first,” he said, in

  • Pete Hegseth Gives US Troops New Marching Orders Hours After Confirmation

    Pete Hegseth ordered America’s troops to “put America first” and “never back down” in a “message to the force” hours after his razor-thin confirmation as Defense Secretary. In a press release published by the Pentagon on Saturday after his swearing-in ceremony, Hegseth wrote, “The President gave us a clear mission: achieve Peace through Strength. We will do this in three ways—by restoring the warrior ethos, rebuilding our military, and reestablishing deterrence.” “We are American warriors,” he c

  • Trump discusses Canada during flight on Air Force One

    Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, U.S. President Donald Trump made some of his most extensive comments about his recent suggestions that Canada could become part of the U.S.

  • Bill Gates Rips Into Elon Musk for His Right-Wing Pivot: ‘Insane S***’

    Microsoft founder Bill Gates weighed in on his fellow billionaire Elon Musk’s international political ambitions—twice calling the Tesla and SpaceX owner’s support for far-right movements abroad “insane.” The billionaire spent the weekend giving interviews for his upcoming memoir Source Code: My Beginnings, which hits bookstores in February. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Gates was uncharacteristically candid with his opinions on Musk’s recent efforts to influence politics in the UK a

  • Trump directs US government to override California water policies if necessary

    WASHINGTON -U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered the federal government to override the state of California's water-management practices to bolster firefighting efforts. The executive order comes two days after Trump visited the Los Angeles region, which has been devastated by a series of wildfires. Trump has falsely claimed that Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom and other officials refused to provide water from the northern part of the state to fight the fires.

  • I’m an Economist: My Predictions for 2025 Now That Trump Will Be President

    With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...

  • Stephen Colbert Spots Moment Trump Started 'Pissing People Off On A Global Scale'

    The "Late Show" host also offered a rough translation of Trump's offer to Canada.

  • Trump Picks Sides in Elon Musk Feud—And It’s Not With the ‘First Buddy’

    President Donald Trump has praised U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, striking the complete opposite tone of his billionaire ally Elon Musk, who has called for the British leader’s ouster. Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One on Saturday, Trump said the prime minister was “doing a very good job” and that the two have a “very good relationship.” “I get along with him well,” he said of Starmer, who shared a two hour dinner with the president at Trump Tower in New York City in September. “I

  • US, Colombia reach deal on deportations; tariffs, sanctions put on hold

    WASHINGTON/BOGOTA (Reuters) -The U.S. and Colombia pulled back from the brink of a trade war on Sunday after the White House said the South American nation had agreed to accept military aircraft carrying deported migrants. U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened tariffs and sanctions on Colombia to punish it for earlier refusing to accept military flights carrying deportees as part of his sweeping immigration crackdown. But in a statement late on Sunday, the White House said Colombia had agreed to accept the migrants after all and Washington would not impose its threatened penalties.

  • Donald Trump Trolls ‘Fake News’ With Plans For Third—and Fourth—Term at Vegas Rally

    Like so many high rollers before him, President Donald Trump appeared to be pushing his luck in Las Vegas on Saturday night, in a speech he made at a rally. According to Mediaite, the newly elected Trump teased the crowd by alluding to serving more than two terms as president: “It will be the greatest honor of my life to serve. Not once, but twice—or three times or four times,” Trump said, before clarifying he has—at least for now—no real plans to extend his time in the Oval Office. “Headlines f

  • Trump suggests his plan for Gaza Strip is to ‘clean out the whole thing’

    President Donald Trump indicated Saturday that he had spoken with the king of Jordan about potentially building housing and moving more than 1 million Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries, a remarkable proposal from a sitting US president.

  • Trump says Canada should become part of U.S. Our head of state isn't weighing in.

    OTTAWA — Canada's political leadership has found rare unanimity in recent weeks: nobody wants the country to become the "51st state," as U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly pitched.

  • ‘SNL’s Michael Che Has Proof Elon Musk Is Not a ‘Nazi’

    Michael Che tackled perhaps the biggest controversy of the week on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update”: the salute heard around the world by Elon Musk at a post-inauguration MAGA rally. “Elon Musk was criticized for his speech at a rally after the inauguration in which he appears to give the Nazi salute,” Che said. With a picture of a Tesla Cybertruck displayed beside him, Che joked, “But come on, Elon Musk is not a Nazi. The Nazis made nice cars.”

  • James Carville Says Better to Let Trump ‘Punch Himself Out’

    Former strategist James Carville has urged the Democratic Party to be patient and bide its time following President Donald Trump’s flurry of executive orders in his first week back at the White House. Speaking with MSNBC’s The Beat on Friday, Carville told anchor Katie Phang that the Republican president’s opponents ought to let him “punch himself out” before weighing how best to deal with the fallout of his “America First” agenda. As Phang put it to Carville, “On a fascism scale of one to 10, w

  • MAGA’s Canadian Sweetheart Vows to ‘Retaliate’ Against Trump in Tariff War

    Canadian Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has declared that he would “retaliate” against President Donald Trump’s economic threats against his country should he be elected prime minister in the fall of this year. Pollievre, who has found supporters among the MAGA faithful across the border, has previously rebuked Trump over comments about Canada becoming the USA’s 51st state. Now he has delivered a bold message to the president of the world’s largest economy after a string of hard tari

  • ‘People around me are almost universally concerned’: Bishop who begged Trump to have ‘mercy’ talks threats

    Bishop Mariann Budde previously condemned Trump’s 2020 decision to clear Black Lives Matter demonstrators in Lafayette Square and then pose there for a photo-op

  • Sweden launches sabotage probe after another data cable damaged in Baltic Sea

    Another undersea data cable, this time connecting Sweden and Latvia, has been severed in the Baltic Sea, officials from both countries said Sunday. The incident prompted Sweden to launch a criminal probe into the matter and seize a "suspect vessel" headed for Russia. Latvia said it had dispatched a warship on Sunday after damage to a fibre optic cable to Sweden that may have been “due to external factors”.The navy said it had identified a “suspect vessel”, the Michalis San, which was near the lo

  • MAGA Turns on Lindsey Graham Over His Criticism of Trump’s Pardons

    South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham incited the fury of President Donald Trump’s most fervent supporters after describing the president’s decision to pardon more than 1500 Jan. 6 insurrectionists as a “mistake”—with one former prisoner slamming Graham as a “Republican in name only.” During a segment on NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday, host Kristen Welker asked Graham if he believed that Trump was “wrong to issue these blanket pardons” to hundreds of 1,500 defendants convicted for their connection