Iran's staged celebrations: Public sentiment vs. regime spectacle during missile attack on Israel

Even before the drones and missiles had reached Israeli territory, the Islamic Republic of Iran, via its paramilitary Basiji forces, had already organised state-sanctioned street parties to celebrate. A video posted half an hour before the first missiles arrived in Israel shows hundreds of people waving Iranian flags and chanting: “Supreme leader, we are ready [to go to war].” In contrast to the apparently orchestrated public events, on social media many Iranians expressed grave misgivings about the attack and the possibility of war and further economic turmoil.

State-run television announced the massive drone and missile barrage at 11:54 pm Tehran time on April 13 (11:24 pm in Israel). State media called the attack "retaliation" for Israel's April 1 air strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria, which resulted in the deaths of 11 individuals, including high-ranking officers of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The first sirens warning of incoming missiles in southern Israel sounded more than two hours later, at 1:42 am Israel time, or 2:12 am in Iran, with explosions heard shortly afterwards.

Immediately following the formal declaration of the assault, even before the drones and missiles could reach their targets in Israel, public celebrations, apparently organised by members of the Basij, the paramilitary branch of the IRGC, took place in multiple cities around Iran.

The prevailing mood was one of fear of the possible outbreak of war and concern about a further deterioration of Iran’s already beleaguered economy.