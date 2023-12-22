Irasburg Car Donation
Irasburg Car Donation
Not all Ford dealerships are thrilled about the changes they have to make to sell electric vehicles.
Warning: This story contains graphic images of an injury.A passenger who landed at Vancouver International Airport says he almost lost his foot to a septic injury after he was left stranded on a British Airways flight for hours — and was only able to exit the plane after paramedics loaded him onto two airline food trolleys.Geoffrey Schneiderman, 63, who has multiple sclerosis and uses a wheelchair, says the incident left him not only with necrotic tissue in his foot, but also with lingering trau
Hyperloop One did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. In a hyperloop system, which uses magnetic levitation to allow near-silent travel, a trip between New York and Washington would take just 30 minutes - twice as fast as a commercial jet flight and four times faster than a high-speed train. Hyperloop One was founded in 2014 and raised more than $400 million, largely from United Arab Emirates shipping company DP World and British billionaire Richard Branson.
A woman was found dead in the crashed car.
DETROIT (AP) — America’s automakers have staked their futures on the notion that electric vehicles will dominate sales in the coming years, spurred by buyers determined to reduce carbon emissions and save on fuel. But so far, while EV sales are growing, their pace is falling well short of the industry’s ambitious timetable for transitioning away from combustion engines. Instead, buyers are increasingly embracing a quarter-century-old technology whose popularity has been surging: The gas-electric
(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. shares slumped the most in 18 months, after subsidiary Daihatsu Motor Co.’s offices were raided over a safety scandal and the automaker recalled 1 million cars in the US. Most Read from BloombergVilified Zero-Day Options Blamed by Traders for S&P DeclineThe Hedge Fund Traders Dominating a Massive Bet on BondsCitigroup Is Exiting Distressed Debt Trading Once Africa’s Richest Woman, Dos Santos Has $734 Million of Assets FrozenTrump Barred From Colorado Ballot in U
If you're in the market for a used car, you may be able to score some great deals this holiday season. See: 12 Car Brands That Will Break Down Twice as Fast as the Average VehicleFind Out: Pocket an...
Toyota Motor Co. said Wednesday it is recalling 1 million vehicles over a defect that could cause airbags not to deploy, increasing the risk of injury. The recall covers a range of Toyota and Lexus vehicles with model years from 2020 to 2022. Included in the recall are Toyota Avalons, Camrys, Highlanders, RAV4s, Siennas and Corollas, plus some hybrids of those models. The Lexus models in the recall include the ES250 seddan and the RX350 SUV, among others. The vehicles being recalled have sensors
Mass production of Nio’s next-generation battery set to begin in April 2024
Shocking video shows the moment a suspect vehicle crashed into unmarked police vehicles as carjacking task force officers conducted a takedown in Toronto Monday morning. The suspect vehicle, a stolen SUV, ended up flipping on its side and two suspects were arrested, police said.
A British Airways passenger with multiple sclerosis who uses a wheelchair says he is still recovering from a dangerous and dehumanizing ordeal at Vancouver International Airport, where he was stranded on a plane for hours because crews said they lacked the equipment to remove him.
The angular, polarizing design of the Cybertruck will help boost the Tesla brand, the electric vehicle maker's chief designer said on Thursday, adding that the pickup was no experiment. "Love it or hate it, it's a conversation starter, and it gets people talking about the brand," Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen said at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, which is adding Cybertruck models to a Tesla exhibit. The long-delayed Cybertruck starts at a price of $60,990, over 50% more than what CEO Elon Musk had touted in 2019, with a smaller range than originally promised.
A Classic Muscle Car Reborn.
Edmunds.com purchased a Chevy Blazer EV and after only two months, the issue list is incredibly long.
The B.C. Prosecution Service says no criminal charges have been approved in relation to a bus crash in British Columbia's Southern Interior on Dec. 24, 2022, that killed four people and sent dozens to hospital.The bus, belonging to the Alberta company Ebus, went off Highway 97C westbound and rolled over near the Loon Lake exit in the early evening, according to police. The crash triggered a massive response from emergency officials and resulted in a Code Orange at local hospitals, which is a ter
The recall involves 2017 to 2020 Hondas and Acura models and 15 different Toyota models from 2020 and 2021.
American car dealers are set to wrap the year with generous incentives and discounts during winter sales, aiming to clear older vehicle stocks and prepare for the new year capitalizing on sustained demand from consumers. Over four consecutive years of year-end sales, automakers have offered minimal discounts to prospective customers as they looked to cash in on new vehicle demand, helping dealers clear inventory. However, the average transaction price (ATP) for new vehicles in November 2023 fell 1.5% to $48,247 from a year ago, according to data from Kelley Blue Book.
TORONTO — It's a simple yet important routine for so many Canadians — plugging in their cellphones and smartwatches before bed to ensure they're fully charged in the morning. Increasingly, there's another item to add to the list: the car. Electric vehicles have been gaining in popularity, accounting for three per cent of light vehicle sales in 2022, up from 2.3 per cent a year earlier, according to Statistics Canada. That number is poised to jump, with the federal government phasing out the sale
TORONTO — A distracted maintenance worker who drove onto an active runway required an Air Canada plane to scrap an initial landing attempt to avoid a collision at Toronto's Pearson airport last year, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said Wednesday. A new report from the board said the driver of the maintenance vehicle was distracted by "the planning of the upcoming tasks that he would be supervising" at the time of the incident, which took place shortly after midnight on Oct. 15, 2022.