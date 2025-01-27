Ireland aim for Six Nations history under stand-in boss Simon Easterby

Interim boss Simon Easterby believes back-to-back champions Ireland are “up for the challenge” of chasing Six Nations history in the absence of Andy Farrell. Ireland are bidding to become the first country to claim three consecutive titles since the championship was expanded 25 years ago. While their 36-man squad retains a familiar feel, influential head coach Farrell has temporarily stepped aside as he prepares to lead the upcoming British and Irish Lions tour of Australia.