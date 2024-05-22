Ireland expected to recognise Palestinian statehood

Ireland is to move on recognising Palestinian statehood on Wednesday morning, it is understood.

The three Irish Government leaders are scheduled to hold a press conference at 8am after signalling it would recognise the state of Palestine by the end of the month.

Irish premier Simon Harris, deputy premier Micheal Martin and minister Eamon Ryan will speak to the media amid warnings from Israel that recognition will “fuel extremism and instability”.

Irish and Spanish officials have been in discussions with other European countries about making a joint recognition of the state of Palestine.

Micheal Martin and Simon Harris (Maxwell Photography/PA)

The leaders of the three coalition parties briefed Cabinet ministers on the latest stage of negotiations on Tuesday.

Mr Harris and Mr Martin have been involved in co-ordination with other European leaders about the announcement.

Recognising Palestinian statehood has been a cornerstone of Irish foreign policy as part of the Government’s belief in a two-state solution.

Meanwhile, in a online video targeted at Ireland, Israel’s Foreign Ministry warned that recognising a Palestinian state “will lead to more terrorism” and “jeopardise any prospects for peace”.

The narrator says: “Ireland, the possibility of recognising a Palestinian state risks turning you into a pawn in the hands of Iran and Hamas.

Recognizing a Palestinian state will lead to more terrorism, instability in the region and jeopardize any prospects for peace. Don’t be a pawn in the hands of Hamas. pic.twitter.com/81f7Gxweol — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 21, 2024

“Such a move will only strengthen Hamas and weaken an already dysfunctional Palestinian authority.

“The fact that Hamas leaders are thanking you should serve as a wake-up call.

“Your actions will only fuel extremism and instability.

“Progress can only be achieved through direct negotiations within a wider regional context.

“Don’t be pawns in the hands of Hamas. Say no to recognition.”